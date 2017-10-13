I have now driven the car almost 15,000 miles, Still think it is a very nice car, the dealer or service is not good. At 2800 miles a rear tire blew out on the highway, Continental said tire could be replaced, dealership had to call them for replacement. Dealers service advisor told me " I don't do that" Had to pay for replacement tire my self. To be fair to Genesis, I was later reimbursed for the tire, But not the cost of another temporary tire to get 2400 miles home as we were on a trip. Next thing air bag light came on, was getting ready for trip to North Carolina from Arizona. Dealership said they fixed problem. 200 miles on trip air bag light comes on. Couldn't get fixed till North Carolina. 350 miles in to return trip air bag light is on again, traveled all the way back to Arizona before could get it fixed again. Works after 3rd time fixing it. Now the present problem. No heat at all. Took 3 days before I could get it looked at. Now been in shop over 2 weeks and driving a Hyundai Sonata while paying for a G90 Ultimate. Part for heating system water line broke, No one has the part. Repair has been promised but put off 3 different times, as no part for dealer. Dealer has no G90 loaner as still waiting for new Genesis vehicles to come in. Last Genesis vehicle for me, while I love the car, poor service and I must have gotten a lemon. Will go back to a KIA K900 as my service with last one was great and no problems at all. That dealership always had loaner car waiting for me at service time and waiting room was even better. First review was great before I had driven 2000 miles, Still like the car, service stinks. Needs own dealership what a deal. For the money it can't be beat. car rides like it was made for the highway. Rides like a true luxury car, not a sports coupe. That's a pro not a con. While it burns more fuel in the city, it is not an economy box and not meant to be. Almost every safety feature you could ask for. doesn't have night vision, but who uses that? Doesn't have automatic parking, Then too I like to park my own car. Lane keep could use a little polish. There are but a few things I would have liked to see. 1 -Power sun roof shade. 2 -2 more usb ports. 3 -Front seat extenders for passengers seat 4 -front door map pocket should have flip out side like the KIA K900. So much easier to get things in and out, holds them securely. 5 -Front of map pockets, both sides) should have a water bottle holder built in. 6 - Touch screen for all functions. Yes it is a touch screen but only works that way in free text search mode. 7 - apple car play and android play 8-Input for rear screens for game controllers and blue tooth head phones 9-DVD player in back seat for the rear screens, only one now is in glove box. 10- mobile hot spot and internet access. Maybe thru some business like Sirius XM or apple play with access to movies for children None of these are a deal breaker or put down, just want potential buyers to know what I saw could be added. Now for the good This car rides soo smooth, has plenty of power, keep the ESP turned on as it can spin the tires without it. Almost drives it self when you use turn on lane keep and set the cruise control on. Keep a hand on the steering wheel or it will tell you, keep hands on wheel. Car seems to know everything you are doing, or not doing. Seats are so comfortable, they seem to me more comfortable than the BMW 7 or the Mercedes S seats. Try them and see you owe that to your self. Such a reasonable price. Don't miss this car. Call and Genesis will bring a car to you for a test drive. Absolutely no problems with car and delivery was perfect, they took great care of me. Took a 3 year lease and there is not maintenance costs involved. They pay oil changes, even wiper blades or brake pads. I get 18000 miles per year an have coverage so no extra charge for scratches , dings, wear or tears, worn tires are no cost at lease end. Dealer washes car for free anytime I want and come pick up car leave me a free genesis loaner car and return it where I want it for all maintenance. Yes there are a few cars that are a little more refined but you will sure pay extra for that. like 20000, 30000,or even 40000 more for same thing. everything is standard so no real extra costs. To many good things to list or say about this car, check it out for yourself. looking forward to summer for lots of travel

