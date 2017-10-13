  1. Home
  2. Genesis
  3. Genesis G90
  4. Used 2018 Genesis G90
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
7.8 / 10
Consumer Rating
(18)
Appraise this car

2018 Genesis G90 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Refined suspension smooths out the roughest roads
  • All versions come fully loaded
  • Delivers exceptional level of luxury for far less than competitors
  • Lavish rear-seat accommodations on V8 models
  • Interior materials aren't as special as those of rivals
  • Limited dealer network and support
  • Less refined semi-automated systems than the competition
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
Genesis G90 for Sale
2018
2017
List Price Estimate
$35,682 - $41,054
Used G90 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which G90 does Edmunds recommend?

There's no wrong answer here since even the base 3.3T Premium trim is an impressive luxury sedan with just about all the bells and whistles. Considering there's only a small difference in sticker price and fuel economy between the trims, we'd opt for the 5.0 Ultimate. The eight-cylinder engine sounds great, and you get a significant upgrade to the rear seats. We also have to admit to having a soft spot for a stately, rear-wheel-drive luxury sedan powered by a substantial V8.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.8 / 10

Genesis' flagship sedan carries over almost entirely unchanged from its debut last year as the new company focuses its energy on expanding its product line. Though that means the G90 retains a few faults, we think there are plenty of reasons luxury sedan shoppers should give it a careful look.

The 2018 Genesis G90 delivers a spacious and luxurious interior that's backed up by a blissfully hushed and smooth ride. Add a giant list of standard features that will satisfy all but the most tech-obsessed buyer and the option of a robust V8 engine, and you have all the building blocks of a traditional luxury sedan.

As noted, it's not all wine and roses. Although the interior makes a strong first impression, most of what looks like metal is actually plastic, the genuine wood trim looks a bit fake, and there are a few sharp edges to be found where the generally impressive build quality slips just a little. Genesis also lags behind most other dedicated luxury brands in terms of gadgets and gewgaws.

The BMW 7 Series or Mercedes-Benz S Class, especially with a few options, undoubtedly offer more upscale interiors with finer materials. But both are significantly more expensive, and that price difference can easily more than double with the addition of features such as adaptive cruise control and an upgraded sound system.

Overall, we highly recommend taking a look at the 2018 Genesis G90. It may not have a premium badge, but in most of the ways that count, the G90 delivers a premium experience at an significant discount.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Genesis G90 as one of Edmunds' Best AWD Sedans for 2018.

What's it like to live with?

For more in-depth coverage of the Genesis G90 of this generation, read about our experiences from a full year of living with a 2017 Genesis G90 3.3T Premium. We cover everything from convenience to technology and then some. We enjoyed the G90's plush comfort and powerful audio system, but we thought it could have been a little quieter on the inside. The 2018 model receives upgraded headlights and a CD/DVD player, which were not offered on our test vehicle. It's the same generation, though, so most of our observations still apply.

2018 Genesis G90 models

The 2018 Genesis G90 is a large luxury sedan with seating for five. Other than colors, shoppers have only two choices to make: V6 or V8 engine and rear- or all-wheel-drive. The 3.3T Premium model has a turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 (365 horsepower, 376 pound-feet of torque) under the hood, while the 5.0 Ultimate sports a 5.0-liter V8 (420 hp, 383 lb-ft). Both engines use an eight-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and either model can be equipped with all-wheel drive.

Standard features for the 3.3T Premium include 19-inch wheels, adaptive automatic LED headlights, LED running lights, heated and power-folding mirrors, soft-close doors, a hands-free power trunklid, adaptive suspension, adaptive cruise control, auto-dimming mirrors, and keyless entry and ignition.

Inside, you get a head-up display, leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, a 22-way power-adjustable driver seat (16-way front passenger seat), memory functions for the front seats, a power tilt-and-telescoping and heated steering wheel, a simulated suede headliner, wood interior trim, adjustable interior ambient lighting, power sunshades for the rear windows, rear seat climate and audio controls, a wireless charging pad, and USB ports in front and back. Infotainment duties are handled by a 12.3-inch screen and a knob mounted by the gearshift. This system includes Bluetooth, navigation voice controls, satellite and HD radio, a CD/DVD player in the glovebox and a 17-speaker Lexicon premium surround-sound system.

On the safety front, the G90 comes with a multi- and surround-view camera system, front and rear parking sensors, a forward collision warning and mitigation system (with pedestrian detection), lane departure warning and intervention, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a drowsy driver monitoring system and Genesis Connected telematics services.

Stepping up to the 5.0 Ultimate upgrades the rear seats with power adjustments (14-way right rear seat and 12-way left rear seat), ventilation and memory functions. New for 2018, a pair of 10.3-inch HD screens have been added to the rear-seat entertainment system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Genesis G90 3.3T Premium (turbo 3.3L V6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Genesis G90 has received some minor revisions but our findings remain applicable to this year's Genesis G90.

Driving

7.5
Not all luxury sedans are optimized to be road-going missiles, but that doesn't permit them to be slugs, either. The G90's base turbo V6 engine is more than sufficient to get the job done, and the adaptive suspension and AWD system allow the G90 to easily tackle a curve or two.

Acceleration

7.5
The twin-turbo V6 has enough low-end thrust that you won't miss having a V8. It sprints to 60 mph in about 5.5 seconds, which keeps pace with the rest of the segment. But the automatic transmission lacks response on full-throttle kickdowns, so you have to time those passing maneuvers carefully.

Braking

7.5
The G90's brakes have a light effort and make it easy to perform smooth, jerk-free stops. At maximum effort, the G90 remains stable, but it pitches forward a bit when the softer suspension settings are selected. Emergency braking distances are competitive for a big luxury sedan.

Steering

7.0
Steering feel is relatively sensationless. However, there's a nice balance of assist and directness in the various drive modes, and we didn't encounter any stability deficiencies out on the open highway.

Handling

6.5
The G90 does a fairly good job of cornering at speed when asked. All-wheel drive helps put all that power to the pavement, though the stability control steps in and shuts the party down if a whiff of wheelspin occurs.

Drivability

7.5
Overall drivability is great. The fuel-efficient Eco mode is conservative but not so anemic that you never want to use it. Normal mode delivers smooth but alert characteristics for everyday driving, and Sport sharpens everything by an enjoyable degree. The kickdown lag is the only shortfall.

Comfort

8.5
Genesis has the comfort game figured out. Highly adjustable seats with ventilation and heat, a plush suspension, an effective climate system and a whisper-quiet cabin create a business-class environment for your commuting pleasure.

Seat comfort

8.5
The power front seats are supremely comfortable and come standard with ventilation and heat. The adjustments for dialing in personalized comfort are numerous but functional, and not just a superfluous marketing gimmick. All seat cushions achieve a pleasant balance between firm and supple.

Ride comfort

8.5
The G90's adaptive suspension is soft and pillowy in its plushest setting. Sharp bumps are properly muted, though some roads can make the ride feel floaty rather than stable and buttoned-down. Even in its sportiest setting, the G90 lacks some body movement control, but the ride is never harsh.

Noise & vibration

9.0
The G90 cabin is serenity in a nutshell. Engine idle is extremely soft, no interior squeaks or rattles, virtually zero wind noise and very little ambient noise. There is a mild amount of low-frequency road noise at cruising speeds, but it's easily erased by the powerful 17-speaker sound system.

Climate control

8.0
Once set, we didn't have to adjust the climate control system to maintain a comfy environment, even when returning to a hot cabin after lunch. Seat ventilation could stand to be stronger, but the seat heaters provide effective and even heat. The rear seat has its own climate controls and four vents.

Interior

8.5
The full-size European luxury sedans set a high bar, but the G90 holds its own when it comes to the fundamentals of a well-executed cabin. The controls and interfaces aren't overly complicated; you can climb in and out with ease, and passenger space is comparable to the rest of the class.

Ease of use

8.5
With the exception of navigating through your smartphone media library, the G90 controls are easy to figure out and use without a user manual. There isn't anything unique or innovative about the infotainment system, but from the driver aids to the climate controls, everything is easily accessible.

Getting in/getting out

8.5
Entry is easy through any door, but extra-wide rear openings and the higher cushion position make slipping into the back especially easy. Both the driver and front passenger seats have comfort access that moves them back when the doors open and returns them to position after closing.

Driving position

9.0
The 22-way driver seat provides a ton of adjustment in seat height and fore-aft position; it also has an extended thigh cushion for long-legged pilots. The electronic steering column is adjustable for both height and reach, and it provides sufficient range to suit nearly anyone.

Roominess

8.0
The front seats have good stretch-out room, and even with a raised center console, the G90 doesn't feel claustrophobic. The rear seats have generous amounts of leg- and headroom, and the fold-up center armrest/control center makes it possible for three adults to sit abreast in relative comfort.

Visibility

8.0
Forward visibility is excellent with large front windows, a wide windshield, and sideview mirrors mounted lower on the doors, instead of the front pillars. The view out the shorter rear window isn't really obstructed but feels mildly limiting. But you do have an array of cameras at your disposal.

Quality

8.0
The cabin of the G90 isn't as nice as that of a Mercedes S-Class, but it still may pleasantly surprise you. The leather upholstery is soft and supple, and all the surfaces that are wrapped in it are tight and wrinkle-free. The switchgear lacks a little heft but achieves the right look.

Utility

7.0
Despite their size, large luxury sedans don't have as much storage as you'd expect, often because they prioritize passenger comfort and interior elegance. The G90 follows form here and offers nothing special, with the exception of its hands-free automatic trunk opener.

Small-item storage

7.0
There isn't a ton of small storage up front. A flip-lid bin with USB and wireless chargers won't close if an iPhone is plugged in. Armrest storage is modest, and the door pockets are slim but felt-lined to minimize noise from objects rolling around. The door handle holes can store things in a pinch.

Cargo space

7.0
At 15.7 cubic feet, the trunk is slightly smaller than those of rivals. But it is wide at the entry and preserves most of its width toward the rear seats. There's a fairly low liftover and a ski pass-through, too. Few, if any, cars in the segment have folding rear seats, and the G90 is no exception.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
There are two pairs of LATCH anchors tucked away in the rear outboard seat creases, which make them slightly harder to access. The rear tethers are easier to access, behind the headrests under flip-up lids. The large rear door opening provides a wide berth for installing a baby seat.

Technology

7.5
The G90 comes fully stocked with tech, and it's all included. The Lexicon audio system should please just about any audiophile, and the suite of active driver aids and telematic functions show how bullish Genesis is on technology. Now, we just have to wait for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Audio & navigation

7.5
The decorative metal grilles are a nice touch to the 17-speaker premium audio system, which produces exquisitely rich sound. The navigation system breaks no new ground but is easy to use and search out points of interest using the power of Google.

Smartphone integration

5.0
There's USB and Bluetooth connectivity, but navigating the media folder is frustrating because the menu structure varies depending on how your device is connected, and there is no good way to back out of folder menus. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are coming, and they can't arrive soon enough.

Driver aids

7.5
An extensive suite of driver aids is standard and includes the usual adaptive technologies and a surround-view camera system with multiple viewing modes. Many driving aids work well and have multiple settings so they can be tailored for driving style. The lane keeping assist needs some refinement.

Voice control

7.5
The voice controls offer basic commands for radio tuning, media playback, and inputting an address or destination. The native voice recognition works well and provides easy-to-follow voice prompts that you can turn off after you become familiar with the system.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.8 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort8.5
Interior8.5
Utility7.0
Technology7.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Genesis G90.

5(67%)
4(17%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(5%)
4.4
18 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

best Car I have ever owned
Jim M,07/05/2018
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Went to the Phoenix Auto Show this Fall and sat in and compared 12 different high end brands. I drive back and forth from AZ to IND as a snowbird and as we were downsizing to one car so I wanted a car large enough for hauling but comfortable enough to make a 2,000 mile trip seem painless. A lot of the competitors just faked it with high end price tags and badges, but were lackluster when you sat in them. Only a couple had the comparable room, comfort and features. Those few were tens of thousands higher in price. The Genesis was next to the Toyota Booth at the Show and all you hear throughout the venue was Toyota blaring about their new bigger Camry. So much NOISE. Until we sat in the G90. You could hear a pin drop. My wife looked at me said I am done looking. I want a G90. She actually should be writing this. On these long trips she has never found a passenger seat with enough support to keep us driving more than two hours at a time. On our recent trip back to the Midwest we typically stopped at 400 miles to fuel up. A car in this class should be quiet, comfortable, powerful, loaded with tech and safety. This G90 doesn’t disappoint. My only regret is I still haven’t riden in the back seat which I hear is the best seat in the house!!! Update at just over 16,000 miles. Wow! This car continues to impress. This fall we had back to back 750 mile days driving out to AZ. Piece of cake. We pulled into the hotel, looked at each other and was amazed that we still weren’t tired. Have seen the early pics of the 2020 Model and no changes to the interior. Doesn’t surprise me. It’s already terrific!
As a lease it's a beast
Gene,12/05/2017
Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
I have now driven the car almost 15,000 miles, Still think it is a very nice car, the dealer or service is not good. At 2800 miles a rear tire blew out on the highway, Continental said tire could be replaced, dealership had to call them for replacement. Dealers service advisor told me " I don't do that" Had to pay for replacement tire my self. To be fair to Genesis, I was later reimbursed for the tire, But not the cost of another temporary tire to get 2400 miles home as we were on a trip. Next thing air bag light came on, was getting ready for trip to North Carolina from Arizona. Dealership said they fixed problem. 200 miles on trip air bag light comes on. Couldn't get fixed till North Carolina. 350 miles in to return trip air bag light is on again, traveled all the way back to Arizona before could get it fixed again. Works after 3rd time fixing it. Now the present problem. No heat at all. Took 3 days before I could get it looked at. Now been in shop over 2 weeks and driving a Hyundai Sonata while paying for a G90 Ultimate. Part for heating system water line broke, No one has the part. Repair has been promised but put off 3 different times, as no part for dealer. Dealer has no G90 loaner as still waiting for new Genesis vehicles to come in. Last Genesis vehicle for me, while I love the car, poor service and I must have gotten a lemon. Will go back to a KIA K900 as my service with last one was great and no problems at all. That dealership always had loaner car waiting for me at service time and waiting room was even better. First review was great before I had driven 2000 miles, Still like the car, service stinks. Needs own dealership what a deal. For the money it can't be beat. car rides like it was made for the highway. Rides like a true luxury car, not a sports coupe. That's a pro not a con. While it burns more fuel in the city, it is not an economy box and not meant to be. Almost every safety feature you could ask for. doesn't have night vision, but who uses that? Doesn't have automatic parking, Then too I like to park my own car. Lane keep could use a little polish. There are but a few things I would have liked to see. 1 -Power sun roof shade. 2 -2 more usb ports. 3 -Front seat extenders for passengers seat 4 -front door map pocket should have flip out side like the KIA K900. So much easier to get things in and out, holds them securely. 5 -Front of map pockets, both sides) should have a water bottle holder built in. 6 - Touch screen for all functions. Yes it is a touch screen but only works that way in free text search mode. 7 - apple car play and android play 8-Input for rear screens for game controllers and blue tooth head phones 9-DVD player in back seat for the rear screens, only one now is in glove box. 10- mobile hot spot and internet access. Maybe thru some business like Sirius XM or apple play with access to movies for children None of these are a deal breaker or put down, just want potential buyers to know what I saw could be added. Now for the good This car rides soo smooth, has plenty of power, keep the ESP turned on as it can spin the tires without it. Almost drives it self when you use turn on lane keep and set the cruise control on. Keep a hand on the steering wheel or it will tell you, keep hands on wheel. Car seems to know everything you are doing, or not doing. Seats are so comfortable, they seem to me more comfortable than the BMW 7 or the Mercedes S seats. Try them and see you owe that to your self. Such a reasonable price. Don't miss this car. Call and Genesis will bring a car to you for a test drive. Absolutely no problems with car and delivery was perfect, they took great care of me. Took a 3 year lease and there is not maintenance costs involved. They pay oil changes, even wiper blades or brake pads. I get 18000 miles per year an have coverage so no extra charge for scratches , dings, wear or tears, worn tires are no cost at lease end. Dealer washes car for free anytime I want and come pick up car leave me a free genesis loaner car and return it where I want it for all maintenance. Yes there are a few cars that are a little more refined but you will sure pay extra for that. like 20000, 30000,or even 40000 more for same thing. everything is standard so no real extra costs. To many good things to list or say about this car, check it out for yourself. looking forward to summer for lots of travel
G 90 is still at the Top
Donald Cavey,04/25/2018
Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The Genesis G 90 is my newest along side of a 2013 Mercedes SL 550 and a 2017 Lexus RX 350. I traded my dream car of 2004, a BMW 745 LI which MSRP’d at $81000. The G90 MSRP’s at $70000. The G90 has almost all the options available, minus the Entertainment Center for the back seats. I recently took my first long round trip of approximately 500 miles and it was the first time everr that I finished each way without any noticeable back pain. The G90 costs tens of thousands less than the flag ships of the “Big Three” (BMW, Mercedes and Lexus). I read the relevent reviewers that I always rely on and I am very happy with my new G90. As of now, the G 90 stands equally tall alongside of the “Big Three” and if, in my opinion, this continues to be the case, the Genesis Brand Name will only need the creative marketing efforts that will help people to know the truth about Genesis.
Nearest Thing To A Cruise Ship?
Randy Terry,06/03/2018
Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
I found the conservative exterior design to be a little too conservative. If so, the interior made up for that very quickly. Rather than describe the interior as conservative, I would describe it as classic, and I mean that in the best possible use of the term. It was so opulent (in some ways) that I wondered during the test drive if it was a little TOO opulent. I am a gay man who loves fine dark wood antique furniture, so that is saying something. I haven't purchased one yet. I am not a fan of white nor the steel grey versions that the showroom had. I think the somewhat conservative exterior design would look better in black or a richer color. The lines of the car are really nice, even if unassuming. I drove the V8 top of the line, and the rear seating area was almost of limousine proportions where one could control most of the car from the back. I found myself thinking that this much effort on the rear compartment was a bit of a waste for a single man! But the V8 and rear wheel drive were a really nice combination. There was nothing mechanically I would be unhappy with. In a car like this. if you drive it the way this kind of car is meant to be used, I think most people would be very pleased with it. Without being as nit-picky as professional car reviewers are, I thought the fit and finish was very well carried off, and nothing in the interior switch gear, etc, stuck out as being cheap or substandard. My favorite thing about it all is that this really wonderful car has been brought to fruition by a company I wouldn't have sneezed at 20 years ago. I would be proud to drive a Genesis just because I like the idea of driving a wonderful car that IS NOT what everyone else out there is hankering for. It is quite a bit nicer than the first of the Lexus vehicles Toyota came out with.
See all 18 reviews of the 2018 Genesis G90
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
365 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
365 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2018 Genesis G90 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the G90 models:

Automatic Emergency Braking
Automatically applies the brakes for you if it senses an imminent collision.
Smart Blind Spot Detection
Warns you if there's a car in your blind spot or if a car is approaching from the side while backing up.
Lane Keep Assist/Lane Departure Warning
Warns you and gently steers you back on course if you start drifting out of your lane.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Genesis G90

Used 2018 Genesis G90 Overview

The Used 2018 Genesis G90 is offered in the following submodels: G90 Sedan. Available styles include Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A), Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A), and Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Genesis G90?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Genesis G90s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Genesis G90 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Genesis G90.

Can't find a used 2018 Genesis G90s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Genesis G90 for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $15,500.

Find a used Genesis for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $7,848.

Find a used certified pre-owned Genesis G90 for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $11,914.

Find a used certified pre-owned Genesis for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,888.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Genesis G90?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Genesis lease specials
Check out Genesis G90 lease specials

Related Used 2018 Genesis G90 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles