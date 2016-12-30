The Genesis G90 5.0 Ultimate is a great bargain if you can ignore the fact that it doesn't have the Tri-Star, Rings or Propeller of the established European Luxury Brands. You get 95% of the luxury and technology of those brands at 70% of the price. Is the Genesis G90 perfect? No, but then again, neither are the others. Build quality, luxury amenities and ride quality are awfully close to the established luxury brands. I have had a couple of those plus a few Infiniti's over the years and I am very satisfied with the Genesis. I realize that there are many who believe that a Korean luxury Car is an oxymoron, but all I can say is give it a try. What have you got to loose? Maybe you can find a better investment for that $25 grand you'll save. In any case I strongly recommend you take a test drive. Close your eyes as you walk past the Hyundai's and open them when you get to the "Genesis Portion" of the showroom. I hope they get their stand alone dealerships soon so that more people will quit linking Hyundai and Genesis. Much like Toyota/Lexus and Nissan/Infiniti did from the start, Genesis needs its own standalone dealerships and facilities ASAP. After six months all I can say this is the best car I have ever owned. Every time I get behind the wheel I think that this is the reason people who buy cars like this buy cars like this. It is quiet, luxurious, and safe. Yes it doesn't get the greatest fuel economy, but you can't get the turbine smooth power without some trade offs. Well its been a year and a half now and I still love the car. I have only one issue. The headlights are very bright and illuminate well - out to about 1 car length. Then there is a dark line, just like someone dropped a curtain on everything further away. I have complained to the dealer several times and they said it is normal due to the LED headlights. Well I have another car with LED headlights and do not have that problem. I feel it is dangerous and I spend most of my night driving with the high beams on. Other than that it is a fantastic car that is saddled with a company that does not advertise and with a limited, and confused, dealer network. I feel Hyundai has missed the boat with the whole Genesis launch. First there were going to be standalone Genesis dealers within 2 years. Well that got shelved. Nobody can give me a straight answer on when that will happen, if ever. Now there are just two Hyundai/Genesis dealers in the St Louis area. The dealer I bought the car from is not listed as a Genesis dealer on the Genesis website and they have no 2019 models to sell. With the new, seriously face-lifted, 2020 coming out within a year I will probably trade in my 2017 for a 2020. Yes, except for the headlights, I truly love the car. It is safe (except for the lighting) and comfortable and has just about every amenity you could want. I just wish Hyundai/Genesis would get their act together or no one will even know these things exist. Nearing the three year mark. The only issue I have had was the original equipment tires. The Continental tires wore out after roughly 20,000 miles. I was shocked at how quickly they wore down to almost the tread wear indicators. It was even wear across both front and both rear tires. I replaced them with the highly rated Continental ExtremeContact DWS 06 and have been very happy with these. With 9000 miles on them they have very little wear and are fantastic in snow and the wet. But this is not a review of tires, it is a review of the car. In a few words I love it. It is a fantastic road car, gets respectable mileage considering its size and a 420 hp V8. It does a lot of kid duty since our 6 year old great granddaughter lives with us during the week and we take her to school and pick her up plus the normal running around we do. I have had no issues with the car except the headlights not illuminating very well. I would not consider getting rid of the car for anything other than a new, revised 2020 G90. Now that they have finally released them in the US I will probably be trading my 2017 in for a 2020 G90, also with the 5.0 V8. Turbo sixes are great but there is nothing like the turbine like smoothness of a V8! The interior has held up very well, and with a little leather cleaner looks as good as the day I took delivery. Anyway, I would recommend this car to anyone looking for a very luxurious and composed ride and are willing to forgo the cachet of the European brands for $25,000 to $40,000 in savings for a comparably equipped car. Other than the tires, I have not spent a dime on service. In short I am a very happy camper. Well my 2017 G90 is gone home to a new owner. I replaced it with a 2020 G90 5.0 Ultimate so that ought to tell you how happy I am with G90's!!

