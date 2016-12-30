2017 Genesis G90 Review
Pros & Cons
- Refined suspension smooths out the roughest roads.
- No options to choose as all models come fully loaded
- Delivers exceptional level of luxury for far less than competitors
- Lavish rear seat accommodations on V8 models
- Interior materials aren't as special as those of rivals
- Steering is too sensitive on the highway
- Less refined semi-autonomous systems than the competition
Which G90 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating4.0 / 5
There's a new alternative to the few well-established flagship luxury sedans, and it's called the 2017 Genesis G90. It's an all-new model from an all-new brand that has branched off of Hyundai. Yes, Hyundai. Before you discount the idea of a non-European premium luxury sedan, we've got quite a few reasons why you should take a closer look.
In a class of cars that easily cross the $100,000 mark, the Genesis G90 hovers closer to $70,000. But don't think that you'd be getting a weak facsimile of luxury as a result. The Genesis G90 checks off almost all of the boxes that premium luxury shoppers have on their lists. From its substantial and understated exterior to a long list of standard features, a powerful V8 engine, a cabin that remains blissfully quiet and a glassy smooth ride quality, the G90 is certainly worth your attention.
That's not to say that the G90 is already in a position to beat the best in the class. The interior doesn't quite live up to those lofty expectations, but it is very close. Keen observers will notice the use of plastic in some places where rivals use metal, leather surfaces that are not quite exceptional and wood trim that doesn't look genuine (but really is). But if you haven't been in the recently redesigned Mercedes and BMW competitors, we have no doubt you'd be impressed.
Sure, the Genesis G90 doesn't have a celebrated premium badge just yet, but at some point you'll have to ask yourself how much you're willing to pay for a badge.
2017 Genesis G90 models
The 2017 Genesis G90 is a large luxury sedan with seating for five. Other than colors, shoppers have only two choices to make: V6 or V8 engine and rear- or all-wheel-drive. The 3.3T Premium model has a turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 (365 horsepower, 376 pound-feet of torque) under the hood, while the 5.0 Ultimate sports a 5.0-liter V8 (420 hp, 383 lb-ft). Both engines use an eight-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, but either model can be equipped with all-wheel drive.
Standard features for the 3.3T Premium include 19-inch wheels, adaptive automatic xenon headlights, LED running lights, heated and power-folding mirrors, soft-close doors, a hands-free power trunklid, adaptive suspension, adaptive cruise control, auto-dimming mirrors, and keyless entry and ignition.
Inside, you get a head-up display, leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, a 22-way power-adjustable driver seat (16-way front passenger seat), memory functions for the front seats, a power tilt-and-telescoping and heated steering wheel, a faux suede headliner, wood interior trim, adjustable interior ambient lighting, power sunshades for the rear windows, rear seat climate and audio controls, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, a wireless charging pad, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a navigation system with real-time traffic and voice control, and a 17-speaker Lexicon premium surround-sound system with satellite/HD radio and USB ports in front and back.
On the safety front, the G90 comes with a multi- and surround-view camera system, front and rear parking sensors, a forward collision warning and mitigation system with pedestrian detection, lane keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a drowsy driver monitor, a haptic steering wheel that vibrates when alerts are triggered, and Genesis Connected telematics services.
Stepping up to the 5.0 Ultimate upgrades the rear seats with power adjustments (14-way right rear seat and 12-way left rear seat), ventilation and memory functions.
Trim tested
Driving3.5
Comfort4.5
Interior4.5
Utility3.0
Technology3.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|4.0 / 5
|Driving
|3.5
|Comfort
|4.5
|Interior
|4.5
|Utility
|3.0
|Technology
|3.5
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the G90 models:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Hits the brakes for you if it senses an imminent collision.
- Smart Blind Spot Detection
- Warns you if there's a car in your blind spot and if a car is approaching from the side while backing up.
- Lane Keep Assist/Lane Departure Warning
- Warns you and gently steers you back on course if you start drifting out of your lane.
