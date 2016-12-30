  1. Home
2017 Genesis G90 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Refined suspension smooths out the roughest roads.
  • No options to choose as all models come fully loaded
  • Delivers exceptional level of luxury for far less than competitors
  • Lavish rear seat accommodations on V8 models
  • Interior materials aren't as special as those of rivals
  • Steering is too sensitive on the highway
  • Less refined semi-autonomous systems than the competition
Which G90 does Edmunds recommend?

With only slight differences in price and fuel economy between the 3.3T Premium and 5.0 Ultimate models, we suggest checking out the 5.0 Ultimate. Either engine provides more than enough power, but the burlier V8 sounds better. On top of that, you get a significant upgrade for the rear seats.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

4.0 / 5

There's a new alternative to the few well-established flagship luxury sedans, and it's called the 2017 Genesis G90. It's an all-new model from an all-new brand that has branched off of Hyundai. Yes, Hyundai. Before you discount the idea of a non-European premium luxury sedan, we've got quite a few reasons why you should take a closer look.

In a class of cars that easily cross the $100,000 mark, the Genesis G90 hovers closer to $70,000. But don't think that you'd be getting a weak facsimile of luxury as a result. The Genesis G90 checks off almost all of the boxes that premium luxury shoppers have on their lists. From its substantial and understated exterior to a long list of standard features, a powerful V8 engine, a cabin that remains blissfully quiet and a glassy smooth ride quality, the G90 is certainly worth your attention.

That's not to say that the G90 is already in a position to beat the best in the class. The interior doesn't quite live up to those lofty expectations, but it is very close. Keen observers will notice the use of plastic in some places where rivals use metal, leather surfaces that are not quite exceptional and wood trim that doesn't look genuine (but really is). But if you haven't been in the recently redesigned Mercedes and BMW competitors, we have no doubt you'd be impressed.

Sure, the Genesis G90 doesn't have a celebrated premium badge just yet, but at some point you'll have to ask yourself how much you're willing to pay for a badge.

2017 Genesis G90 models

The 2017 Genesis G90 is a large luxury sedan with seating for five. Other than colors, shoppers have only two choices to make: V6 or V8 engine and rear- or all-wheel-drive. The 3.3T Premium model has a turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 (365 horsepower, 376 pound-feet of torque) under the hood, while the 5.0 Ultimate sports a 5.0-liter V8 (420 hp, 383 lb-ft). Both engines use an eight-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, but either model can be equipped with all-wheel drive.

Standard features for the 3.3T Premium include 19-inch wheels, adaptive automatic xenon headlights, LED running lights, heated and power-folding mirrors, soft-close doors, a hands-free power trunklid, adaptive suspension, adaptive cruise control, auto-dimming mirrors, and keyless entry and ignition.

Inside, you get a head-up display, leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, a 22-way power-adjustable driver seat (16-way front passenger seat), memory functions for the front seats, a power tilt-and-telescoping and heated steering wheel, a faux suede headliner, wood interior trim, adjustable interior ambient lighting, power sunshades for the rear windows, rear seat climate and audio controls, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, a wireless charging pad, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a navigation system with real-time traffic and voice control, and a 17-speaker Lexicon premium surround-sound system with satellite/HD radio and USB ports in front and back.

On the safety front, the G90 comes with a multi- and surround-view camera system, front and rear parking sensors, a forward collision warning and mitigation system with pedestrian detection, lane keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a drowsy driver monitor, a haptic steering wheel that vibrates when alerts are triggered, and Genesis Connected telematics services.

Stepping up to the 5.0 Ultimate upgrades the rear seats with power adjustments (14-way right rear seat and 12-way left rear seat), ventilation and memory functions.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the (turbo 3.3L V6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Driving

3.5
Not all luxury sedans are optimized to be autobahn burners, but that doesn't permit them to be slugs either. The G90's base twin-turbo V6 engine is more than sufficient to get the job done with 365 hp and an adaptive suspension AWD system to tackle curves without embarrassing itself.

Acceleration

3.5
The twin-turbo V6 has enough low-end thrust that you won't miss having a V8. It sprints to 60 mph in under 5.5 seconds, which keeps pace with the rest of segment but the eight-speed automatic lacks response on full-throttle kickdowns, so you have to time those passing maneuvers carefully.

Braking

3.5
The G90's brakes have a light effort and make it easy to perform smooth, jerk-free stops. At maximum effort, the G90 remains stable, but it pitches forward a bit when the softer suspension settings are selected. It needed 112 feet to stop from 60 mph, which is competitive on all-season tires.

Steering

3.0
Steering feel was never a strength for the G90 or its predecessors, and remains relatively sensationless. But there's a nice balance of assist and directness in the various drive modes, and we didn't encounter any stability deficiencies out on the open highway.

Handling

3.0
The G90's purpose isn't to be a sport sedan, but it does a fairly good job of picking up its feet when asked. All-wheel drive does a good job of putting all that power to the pavement, though stability control won't hesitate to step in and shut the party down if a whiff of wheelspin occurs.

Drivability

3.5
Overall drivability is great. Fuel-efficient Eco mode is conservative but not so anemic that you never want to use it; Normal mode delivers smooth but alert characteristics for everyday driving; and Sport sharpens everything an enjoyable degree. The kickdown lag is the only shortfall.

Comfort

4.5
Genesis may be a new luxury brand, but it seems to have its comfort game figured out. Highly adjustable seats with ventilation and heat, a plush suspension, an effective climate system and a whisper-quiet cabin create a business-class environment for your commuting pleasure.

Seat comfort

4.5
The power front seats are supremely comfortable and come standard with ventilation and heat. The adjustments are numerous but functional for dialing in personalized comfort, and not just a superfluous marketing gimmick. And all seat cushions achieve a pleasant balance between firm and supple.

Ride comfort

4.5
The G90's adaptive suspension is soft and pillowy in its plushest setting. Sharp bumps are properly muted, though some roads can make the ride feel floaty rather than stable and buttoned down. Even in its sportiest setting, the G90 lacks some body movement control, but the ride is never harsh.

Noise & vibration

5.0
The G90 cabin is serenity in a nutshell. Engine idle is extremely soft, no interior squeaks or rattles, virtually zero wind noise and very little ambient noise. There is a mild amount of low-frequency road noise at cruising speeds, but it's easily erased by the powerful 17-speaker sound system.

Climate control

4.0
Once set, we didn't have to adjust the climate control system to maintain a comfy environment, even when returning to a hot cabin after lunch. Seat ventilation could stand to be stronger, but the seat heaters provide effective and even heat. The rear seat has its own climate controls and four vents.

Interior

4.5
The full-size, executive-length European luxury sedans set a high bar, but G90 holds its own when it comes to the fundamentals of a well-executed cabin. The controls and interfaces aren't overcomplicated, you can climb in and out with ease, and passenger space is comparable to the rest of the class.

Ease of use

4.5
With the exception of navigating through your smartphone media library, the G90 controls are easy to figure out and use without a user manual. There isn't anything unique or innovative about the infotainment system, but everything from the driver aids to the climate controls is easily accessible.

Getting in/getting out

4.5
Entry is easy through any door, but extra wide rear openings and the higher cushion position make slipping into the back especially easy. Both driver and front passenger have an easy entry feature that move the seats back when the doors open and back into position after closing.

Driving position

5.0
The 22-way driver seat provides a ton of adjustment in seat height and fore-aft travel and has a thigh cushion extended for long-legged pilots. The electronic steering column is adjustable for height and reach and provides sufficient range for nearly anyone to find an optimal position.

Roominess

4.0
The front seats have good stretch-out room, and even with a raised center console, it doesn't feel claustrophobic. The rear seats have generous amounts of leg- and headroom, and the fold-up center armrest/control center makes it possible for three adults to sit abreast in relative comfort.

Visibility

4.0
Forward visibility is excellent with large front windows, a wide windshield, and side-view mirrors mounted lower on the doors instead of the front pillars. The view out the shorter rear window isn't really obstructed but feels mildly limiting. But you do have an army of cameras at your disposal.

Quality

4.0
The cabin of the G90 may not overload your senses quite like the S-Class' does, but it may pleasantly surprise you. The leather upholstery is soft and supple, and all the surfaces that are wrapped in it are tight and wrinkle-free. The switchgear lacks a little heft but achieves the right look.

Utility

3.0
Despite their size, large luxury sedans don't have as much storage as you'd expect, often because they prioritize passenger comfort and interior elegance. The G90 follows form here and offers nothing special, with the exception of its hands-free automatic trunk opener.

Small-item storage

3.0
There isn't a ton of small storage up front. A flip-lid bin with USB and wireless chargers won't close if an iPhone is plugged in. Armrest storage is modest, and the door pockets are slim but felt-lined to minimize noise from objects rolling around. The door handle holes can store things in a pinch.

Cargo space

3.0
At 15.7 cubic feet, the trunk is slightly smaller than competitors' but is wide at the entry and preserves most of its width toward the rear seats. There's a fairly low liftover and a ski pass-through, too. Most, if not all, cars in the segment don't have folding rear seats, and the G90 is no exception.

Child safety seat accommodation

3.0
There are two pairs of LATCH anchors tucked away in the rear outboard seat creases, which make them slightly harder to access. The rear tethers are easier to access, behind the head rests under flip-up lids. The large rear door opening provides a wide berth for installing a baby seat.

Technology

3.5
The G90 comes fully stocked with tech, and it's all included. The Lexicon audio system should please just about any audiophile, while the suite of active driver aids and telematic functions shows how bullish Genesis is on technology. Now, we just have to wait for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Audio & navigation

4.0
The decorative metal grilles are a nice touch to the 17-speaker premium audio system, which produces exquisitely rich sound. The navigation system breaks no new ground but is easy to use and search out points of interest using the power of Google.

Smartphone integration

2.0
There's USB and Bluetooth connectivity, but navigating the media folder is frustrating because the menu structure varies depending on how your device is connected and there's no good way to back out of folder menus. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are coming, and they can't arrive soon enough.

Driver aids

3.5
An extensive suite of driver aids is standard and includes all the usual adaptive technologies and a surround-view camera system with multiple viewing modes. Many driving aids work well and have multiple settings so they can be tailored for driving style. The lane keeping assist needs some refinement.

Voice control

3.5
The voice controls offer basic commands for radio tuning, media playback, and inputting an address or point-of-interest destination. The native voice recognition works well and provides easy-to-follow voice prompts that you can turn off after you become familiar with the system.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall4.0 / 5
Driving3.5
Comfort4.5
Interior4.5
Utility3.0
Technology3.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Genesis G90.

5(74%)
4(16%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(10%)
4.4
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

European Luxury Brands take notice
Mike Sticksel,07/12/2017
Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
The Genesis G90 5.0 Ultimate is a great bargain if you can ignore the fact that it doesn't have the Tri-Star, Rings or Propeller of the established European Luxury Brands. You get 95% of the luxury and technology of those brands at 70% of the price. Is the Genesis G90 perfect? No, but then again, neither are the others. Build quality, luxury amenities and ride quality are awfully close to the established luxury brands. I have had a couple of those plus a few Infiniti's over the years and I am very satisfied with the Genesis. I realize that there are many who believe that a Korean luxury Car is an oxymoron, but all I can say is give it a try. What have you got to loose? Maybe you can find a better investment for that $25 grand you'll save. In any case I strongly recommend you take a test drive. Close your eyes as you walk past the Hyundai's and open them when you get to the "Genesis Portion" of the showroom. I hope they get their stand alone dealerships soon so that more people will quit linking Hyundai and Genesis. Much like Toyota/Lexus and Nissan/Infiniti did from the start, Genesis needs its own standalone dealerships and facilities ASAP. After six months all I can say this is the best car I have ever owned. Every time I get behind the wheel I think that this is the reason people who buy cars like this buy cars like this. It is quiet, luxurious, and safe. Yes it doesn't get the greatest fuel economy, but you can't get the turbine smooth power without some trade offs. Well its been a year and a half now and I still love the car. I have only one issue. The headlights are very bright and illuminate well - out to about 1 car length. Then there is a dark line, just like someone dropped a curtain on everything further away. I have complained to the dealer several times and they said it is normal due to the LED headlights. Well I have another car with LED headlights and do not have that problem. I feel it is dangerous and I spend most of my night driving with the high beams on. Other than that it is a fantastic car that is saddled with a company that does not advertise and with a limited, and confused, dealer network. I feel Hyundai has missed the boat with the whole Genesis launch. First there were going to be standalone Genesis dealers within 2 years. Well that got shelved. Nobody can give me a straight answer on when that will happen, if ever. Now there are just two Hyundai/Genesis dealers in the St Louis area. The dealer I bought the car from is not listed as a Genesis dealer on the Genesis website and they have no 2019 models to sell. With the new, seriously face-lifted, 2020 coming out within a year I will probably trade in my 2017 for a 2020. Yes, except for the headlights, I truly love the car. It is safe (except for the lighting) and comfortable and has just about every amenity you could want. I just wish Hyundai/Genesis would get their act together or no one will even know these things exist. Nearing the three year mark. The only issue I have had was the original equipment tires. The Continental tires wore out after roughly 20,000 miles. I was shocked at how quickly they wore down to almost the tread wear indicators. It was even wear across both front and both rear tires. I replaced them with the highly rated Continental ExtremeContact DWS 06 and have been very happy with these. With 9000 miles on them they have very little wear and are fantastic in snow and the wet. But this is not a review of tires, it is a review of the car. In a few words I love it. It is a fantastic road car, gets respectable mileage considering its size and a 420 hp V8. It does a lot of kid duty since our 6 year old great granddaughter lives with us during the week and we take her to school and pick her up plus the normal running around we do. I have had no issues with the car except the headlights not illuminating very well. I would not consider getting rid of the car for anything other than a new, revised 2020 G90. Now that they have finally released them in the US I will probably be trading my 2017 in for a 2020 G90, also with the 5.0 V8. Turbo sixes are great but there is nothing like the turbine like smoothness of a V8! The interior has held up very well, and with a little leather cleaner looks as good as the day I took delivery. Anyway, I would recommend this car to anyone looking for a very luxurious and composed ride and are willing to forgo the cachet of the European brands for $25,000 to $40,000 in savings for a comparably equipped car. Other than the tires, I have not spent a dime on service. In short I am a very happy camper. Well my 2017 G90 is gone home to a new owner. I replaced it with a 2020 G90 5.0 Ultimate so that ought to tell you how happy I am with G90's!!
Do I love it?
Joseph Pilla,07/07/2017
Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
It's a great car for the money. I read a car review that said the steering is too sensitive at highway speed. Set the drive mode on individual and set the steering to sport. Problem solved.
Built to Compete
Barry B,10/02/2017
Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
The G90 Ultimate built to compete w/Audi A8L, BMW 750Li, & Mercades S 500..... The G90 does not handle as well as the BMW 750Li or the A8L. Can't speak about the Mercedes, didn't own one. All other options function as well as BMWS & Audi EXCEPT....The new Genesis G90 Ultimate does NOT HAVE Massaging seats. It doesn't have body hugging as the BMW does, nor does it have auto seat hugging control around corners as the Mercedes does. The main complaint I have with the G90 is only (1) usb port in the cockpit area, really...? Can't charge my iPhone from the charging area of the charging console area, I have to use the cigarette lighter plug inside the main console. No handbag hook in front seating area for the wife. Mood lighting in the cabin VERY dim even on the brightest setting. Both the Audi and BMW's have a charging flashlight in there glove box...NoN on the G90 Both BMW and Audi have driver memory for both seats and steering wheel, G90 only seat memory. However for the price it's a good value. Another problem I have with the G90 is the remote start feature....once you activate it, the lights begin to flash until you either begin driving or the feature times out. Hence everyone around knows the car is running. Since my 1st evaluation I've incurred a problem with the Blue Link remote start. On 2 other occasions it's failed to function. The 1st time I ignored it, gave a day or two and it began operating. The 2nd time I contacted Genesis/Blue Link, after several days of non-functioning it once again operated. The 3rd time I contacted Genesis customer support after speaking w/ the folks at Blue Link (a 3rd party supplier of service), having jumped thru hoops trying to operate the remote start. The folks at Blue Link asked... 1- Was I at least 15' away when trying to operate... 2-Is the car in an open area.. 3-Make sure the car isn't under a tree...(for-real) 4-Did you turn the car ignition on/off 3 times to wake it up..(for-real) 5-What are the weather conditions currently at your location...(for-real) 6 Have you waited at least 10 min since the last time you attempted to remote start. Needless to say Blue Link leaves a lot to be desired, Read-on... I contacted again Geneses customer support requested they send someone to pickup the car and get it fixed. WELL what I got from the dealer was less then thrilling. I might add the Dealer did everything humanely possible to correct and fix the probe;em and kept me informed every step of the way. The problem ( I feel), lies with the lack of support or should I say control from Genesis over the company they hired to operate/control the function of the app. From what the dealer told me Genesis could not get any definitive answer from Blue Link, Blue Link, citing propritary information of operation. Kinda says the "Tail Wags The Dog", After 2 weeks the car was finally returned to me from the dealer with their sincerest apologies. Genesis needs to stop up to the plate taking responsibility for their product and/or who they hire as a second provider of operation.
World class luxury at an excellent price
LTHAtlanta,11/02/2017
Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Genesis G90 Took delivery of a Genesis G90 in March and am very, very pleased. The ride, handling, technology, materials, build quality, quietness and performance are excellent. The twin turbo V6 is an absolute gem - even more responsive than the very good V8s in other Genesis and Equus cars I’ve owned. In the past, have had a wide range of cars, domestic and foreign, including luxury cars, sport sedans, muscle cars and sports cars. This is my 5th Hyundai-built car. Started when Hertz gave me an XG350 during a business trip. The XG was then the top of the line and, although I'd never heard of it, I liked it and subsequently bought one. Later, traded the XG on an Azera, traded the Azera on a Genesis 4.6 Ultimate, traded the 4.6 on an Equus Ultimate and traded it on the G90, so I know top-of-the-line Hyundais pretty well. Each new one has been a very significant step up from its predecessor. However, all of them have been very well built using quality materials, performed well and were dead reliable. I have never had to have repair work of any kind on any Hyundai-built car I've owned. In my opinion, the G90 is close to the equal of a similarly equipped S-Class that costs $45,000 more. The G90 does not equal the Mercedes in prestige or status and probably never will. But it's a fine, world-class luxury car at an outstanding price. UPDATE: After driving the G90 for more than a year, am even more pleased. Zero problems. When I occasionally drive another luxury car, I’m reminded how much better the G90 is. I am now convinced it is at least the equal of an S Class. The main difference with the G90 is that there’s not as much risk of appearing pretentious - a definite plus for some people.
See all 19 reviews of the 2017 Genesis G90
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
365 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
365 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2017 Genesis G90 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the G90 models:

Automatic Emergency Braking
Hits the brakes for you if it senses an imminent collision.
Smart Blind Spot Detection
Warns you if there's a car in your blind spot and if a car is approaching from the side while backing up.
Lane Keep Assist/Lane Departure Warning
Warns you and gently steers you back on course if you start drifting out of your lane.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

