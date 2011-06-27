  1. Home
2022 Genesis G90

MSRP range: $73,950 - $80,200
Genesis G90 5.0 Ultimate Sedan Exterior Shown
+20
MSRP$74,995
Edmunds suggests you pay$73,857
What Should I Pay
  • 7 Colors
  • 2 Trims
2022 Genesis G90 Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • All versions come fully loaded
  • Delivers exceptional luxury for far less money than competitors
  • Refined suspension smooths out the roughest roads
  • Lavish rear seat accommodations on V8 models
  • Limited driving excitement
  • Subpar fuel economy
  • Lacks the cachet of European rivals
  • Navigation gets over-the-air updates and cloud-based voice and routing
  • Part of the first G90 generation introduced for 2017
Save as much as $1,196 with Edmunds

2022 Genesis G90 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2021 G90
3.3T Premium and 5.0 Ultimate

msrp

$72,950
starting price
See All Trims
Genesis.com
See all for sale

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Genesis G90.

Be the first to write a review
Helpful shopping links

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$73,950
MPG & Fuel
17 City / 24 Hwy / 19 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 21.9 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: rear wheel drive
Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
V6 cylinder
Horsepower: 365 hp @ 6000 rpm
Torque: 376 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
Basic Warranty
5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 204.9 in. / Height: 58.9 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
Overall Width without Mirrors: 75.4 in.
Curb Weight: N/A
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 15.7 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
Build Your G90
At a Glance:
  • 7 Colors
  • 2 Trims
  • $72,950starting MSRP
Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Genesis G90 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 G90 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Genesis G90 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the G90 gets an EPA-estimated 18 mpg to 20 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the G90 has 15.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Genesis G90. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Genesis G90?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Genesis G90:

  • Navigation gets over-the-air updates and cloud-based voice and routing
  • Part of the first G90 generation introduced for 2017
Learn more

Is the Genesis G90 reliable?

To determine whether the Genesis G90 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the G90. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the G90's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Genesis G90 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Genesis G90 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 G90 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Genesis G90?

The least-expensive 2022 Genesis G90 is the 2022 Genesis G90 3.3T Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $73,950.

Other versions include:

  • 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $80,200
  • 3.3T Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $73,950
  • 3.3T Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $76,450
  • 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $77,700
Learn more

What are the different models of Genesis G90?

If you're interested in the Genesis G90, the next question is, which G90 model is right for you? G90 variants include 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A), 3.3T Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 3.3T Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A). For a full list of G90 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Genesis G90

2022 Genesis G90 Overview

The 2022 Genesis G90 is offered in the following submodels: G90 Sedan. Available styles include 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A), 3.3T Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 3.3T Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A). Genesis G90 models are available with a 5.0 L-liter gas engine or a 3.3 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 420 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Genesis G90 comes with all wheel drive, and rear wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Genesis G90 comes with a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. basic warranty, a 3 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 10 yr./ 100000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Genesis G90?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Genesis G90 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 G90.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Genesis G90 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 G90 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Genesis G90?

2022 Genesis G90 3.3T Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2022 Genesis G90 3.3T Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $74,995. The average price paid for a new 2022 Genesis G90 3.3T Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $1,138 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,138 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $73,857.

The average savings for the 2022 Genesis G90 3.3T Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is 1.5% below the MSRP.

2022 Genesis G90 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)

The 2022 Genesis G90 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $78,745. The average price paid for a new 2022 Genesis G90 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) is trending $1,196 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,196 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $77,549.

The average savings for the 2022 Genesis G90 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) is 1.5% below the MSRP.

Which 2022 Genesis G90s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Genesis G90 for sale near. There are currently 6 new 2022 G90s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $77,995 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Genesis G90.

Can't find a new 2022 Genesis G90s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Genesis for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $22,930.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Genesis G90?

2022 Genesis G90 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
18 compined MPG,
16 city MPG/23 highway MPG

2022 Genesis G90 3.3T Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
19 compined MPG,
17 city MPG/24 highway MPG

2022 Genesis G90 3.3T Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
20 compined MPG,
17 city MPG/24 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG18
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement5.0 L
Passenger Volume128.9 cu.ft.
Wheelbase124.4 in.
Length204.9 in.
WidthN/A
Height58.9 in.
Curb WeightN/A

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Genesis G90?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Genesis lease specials

