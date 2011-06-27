2022 Genesis G90
MSRP range: $73,950 - $80,200
|MSRP
|$74,995
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$73,857
What Should I Pay
2022 Genesis G90 Review
- All versions come fully loaded
- Delivers exceptional luxury for far less money than competitors
- Refined suspension smooths out the roughest roads
- Lavish rear seat accommodations on V8 models
- Limited driving excitement
- Subpar fuel economy
- Lacks the cachet of European rivals
- Navigation gets over-the-air updates and cloud-based voice and routing
- Part of the first G90 generation introduced for 2017
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Genesis G90.
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $73,950
- MPG & Fuel
- 17 City / 24 Hwy / 19 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 21.9 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 5 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: rear wheel drive
- Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
- Engine
- V6 cylinder
- Horsepower: 365 hp @ 6000 rpm
- Torque: 376 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 5 yr./ 60000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 204.9 in. / Height: 58.9 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 75.4 in.
- Curb Weight: N/A
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 15.7 cu.ft.
Safety
FAQ
Is the Genesis G90 a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 G90 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Genesis G90 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the G90 gets an EPA-estimated 18 mpg to 20 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the G90 has 15.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Genesis G90. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Genesis G90?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Genesis G90:
Is the Genesis G90 reliable?
To determine whether the Genesis G90 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the G90. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the G90's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Genesis G90 a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Genesis G90 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 G90 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Genesis G90?
The least-expensive 2022 Genesis G90 is the 2022 Genesis G90 3.3T Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $73,950.
Other versions include:
- 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $80,200
- 3.3T Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $73,950
- 3.3T Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $76,450
- 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $77,700
What are the different models of Genesis G90?
If you're interested in the Genesis G90, the next question is, which G90 model is right for you? G90 variants include 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A), 3.3T Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 3.3T Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A). For a full list of G90 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
