Used 2018 Genesis G90 Consumer Reviews

best Car I have ever owned Jim M , 07/05/2018 Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Went to the Phoenix Auto Show this Fall and sat in and compared 12 different high end brands. I drive back and forth from AZ to IND as a snowbird and as we were downsizing to one car so I wanted a car large enough for hauling but comfortable enough to make a 2,000 mile trip seem painless. A lot of the competitors just faked it with high end price tags and badges, but were lackluster when you sat in them. Only a couple had the comparable room, comfort and features. Those few were tens of thousands higher in price. The Genesis was next to the Toyota Booth at the Show and all you hear throughout the venue was Toyota blaring about their new bigger Camry. So much NOISE. Until we sat in the G90. You could hear a pin drop. My wife looked at me said I am done looking. I want a G90. She actually should be writing this. On these long trips she has never found a passenger seat with enough support to keep us driving more than two hours at a time. On our recent trip back to the Midwest we typically stopped at 400 miles to fuel up. A car in this class should be quiet, comfortable, powerful, loaded with tech and safety. This G90 doesn’t disappoint. My only regret is I still haven’t riden in the back seat which I hear is the best seat in the house!!! Update at just over 16,000 miles. Wow! This car continues to impress. This fall we had back to back 750 mile days driving out to AZ. Piece of cake. We pulled into the hotel, looked at each other and was amazed that we still weren’t tired. Have seen the early pics of the 2020 Model and no changes to the interior. Doesn’t surprise me. It’s already terrific! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

As a lease it's a beast Gene , 12/05/2017 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) 50 of 54 people found this review helpful I have now driven the car almost 15,000 miles, Still think it is a very nice car, the dealer or service is not good. At 2800 miles a rear tire blew out on the highway, Continental said tire could be replaced, dealership had to call them for replacement. Dealers service advisor told me " I don't do that" Had to pay for replacement tire my self. To be fair to Genesis, I was later reimbursed for the tire, But not the cost of another temporary tire to get 2400 miles home as we were on a trip. Next thing air bag light came on, was getting ready for trip to North Carolina from Arizona. Dealership said they fixed problem. 200 miles on trip air bag light comes on. Couldn't get fixed till North Carolina. 350 miles in to return trip air bag light is on again, traveled all the way back to Arizona before could get it fixed again. Works after 3rd time fixing it. Now the present problem. No heat at all. Took 3 days before I could get it looked at. Now been in shop over 2 weeks and driving a Hyundai Sonata while paying for a G90 Ultimate. Part for heating system water line broke, No one has the part. Repair has been promised but put off 3 different times, as no part for dealer. Dealer has no G90 loaner as still waiting for new Genesis vehicles to come in. Last Genesis vehicle for me, while I love the car, poor service and I must have gotten a lemon. Will go back to a KIA K900 as my service with last one was great and no problems at all. That dealership always had loaner car waiting for me at service time and waiting room was even better. First review was great before I had driven 2000 miles, Still like the car, service stinks. Needs own dealership what a deal. For the money it can't be beat. car rides like it was made for the highway. Rides like a true luxury car, not a sports coupe. That's a pro not a con. While it burns more fuel in the city, it is not an economy box and not meant to be. Almost every safety feature you could ask for. doesn't have night vision, but who uses that? Doesn't have automatic parking, Then too I like to park my own car. Lane keep could use a little polish. There are but a few things I would have liked to see. 1 -Power sun roof shade. 2 -2 more usb ports. 3 -Front seat extenders for passengers seat 4 -front door map pocket should have flip out side like the KIA K900. So much easier to get things in and out, holds them securely. 5 -Front of map pockets, both sides) should have a water bottle holder built in. 6 - Touch screen for all functions. Yes it is a touch screen but only works that way in free text search mode. 7 - apple car play and android play 8-Input for rear screens for game controllers and blue tooth head phones 9-DVD player in back seat for the rear screens, only one now is in glove box. 10- mobile hot spot and internet access. Maybe thru some business like Sirius XM or apple play with access to movies for children None of these are a deal breaker or put down, just want potential buyers to know what I saw could be added. Now for the good This car rides soo smooth, has plenty of power, keep the ESP turned on as it can spin the tires without it. Almost drives it self when you use turn on lane keep and set the cruise control on. Keep a hand on the steering wheel or it will tell you, keep hands on wheel. Car seems to know everything you are doing, or not doing. Seats are so comfortable, they seem to me more comfortable than the BMW 7 or the Mercedes S seats. Try them and see you owe that to your self. Such a reasonable price. Don't miss this car. Call and Genesis will bring a car to you for a test drive. Absolutely no problems with car and delivery was perfect, they took great care of me. Took a 3 year lease and there is not maintenance costs involved. They pay oil changes, even wiper blades or brake pads. I get 18000 miles per year an have coverage so no extra charge for scratches , dings, wear or tears, worn tires are no cost at lease end. Dealer washes car for free anytime I want and come pick up car leave me a free genesis loaner car and return it where I want it for all maintenance. Yes there are a few cars that are a little more refined but you will sure pay extra for that. like 20000, 30000,or even 40000 more for same thing. everything is standard so no real extra costs. To many good things to list or say about this car, check it out for yourself. looking forward to summer for lots of travel Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

G 90 is still at the Top Donald Cavey , 04/25/2018 Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful The Genesis G 90 is my newest along side of a 2013 Mercedes SL 550 and a 2017 Lexus RX 350. I traded my dream car of 2004, a BMW 745 LI which MSRP’d at $81000. The G90 MSRP’s at $70000. The G90 has almost all the options available, minus the Entertainment Center for the back seats. I recently took my first long round trip of approximately 500 miles and it was the first time everr that I finished each way without any noticeable back pain. The G90 costs tens of thousands less than the flag ships of the “Big Three” (BMW, Mercedes and Lexus). I read the relevent reviewers that I always rely on and I am very happy with my new G90. As of now, the G 90 stands equally tall alongside of the “Big Three” and if, in my opinion, this continues to be the case, the Genesis Brand Name will only need the creative marketing efforts that will help people to know the truth about Genesis. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Nearest Thing To A Cruise Ship? Randy Terry , 06/03/2018 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I found the conservative exterior design to be a little too conservative. If so, the interior made up for that very quickly. Rather than describe the interior as conservative, I would describe it as classic, and I mean that in the best possible use of the term. It was so opulent (in some ways) that I wondered during the test drive if it was a little TOO opulent. I am a gay man who loves fine dark wood antique furniture, so that is saying something. I haven't purchased one yet. I am not a fan of white nor the steel grey versions that the showroom had. I think the somewhat conservative exterior design would look better in black or a richer color. The lines of the car are really nice, even if unassuming. I drove the V8 top of the line, and the rear seating area was almost of limousine proportions where one could control most of the car from the back. I found myself thinking that this much effort on the rear compartment was a bit of a waste for a single man! But the V8 and rear wheel drive were a really nice combination. There was nothing mechanically I would be unhappy with. In a car like this. if you drive it the way this kind of car is meant to be used, I think most people would be very pleased with it. Without being as nit-picky as professional car reviewers are, I thought the fit and finish was very well carried off, and nothing in the interior switch gear, etc, stuck out as being cheap or substandard. My favorite thing about it all is that this really wonderful car has been brought to fruition by a company I wouldn't have sneezed at 20 years ago. I would be proud to drive a Genesis just because I like the idea of driving a wonderful car that IS NOT what everyone else out there is hankering for. It is quite a bit nicer than the first of the Lexus vehicles Toyota came out with. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse