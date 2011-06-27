Estimated values
2018 Genesis G90 Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,178
|$38,564
|$42,400
|Clean
|$34,254
|$37,556
|$41,291
|Average
|$32,406
|$35,538
|$39,072
|Rough
|$30,557
|$33,521
|$36,853
Estimated values
2018 Genesis G90 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,587
|$41,205
|$45,302
|Clean
|$36,599
|$40,127
|$44,117
|Average
|$34,624
|$37,971
|$41,746
|Rough
|$32,649
|$35,816
|$39,375
Estimated values
2018 Genesis G90 Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,442
|$37,757
|$41,512
|Clean
|$33,537
|$36,769
|$40,426
|Average
|$31,727
|$34,794
|$38,253
|Rough
|$29,917
|$32,819
|$36,081
Estimated values
2018 Genesis G90 Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,940
|$41,540
|$45,617
|Clean
|$36,943
|$40,453
|$44,423
|Average
|$34,949
|$38,280
|$42,036
|Rough
|$32,956
|$36,107
|$39,648