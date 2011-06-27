  1. Home
Used 1999 Ford Windstar Cargo Consumer Reviews

3.0
1 reviews
I would never own another one!!

Tammy, 02/18/2005
I got the van and loved it for a few months. The van only had 29,000 miles on it when I got it and at 32,000 miles I had to have a new fuel pump put in it and the windshield wipers front and back fuses keep blowing and they still are. I'm driving around with no back wipers not but I'm just glad I still have front ones for now (knock on wood). The van has a problem with shifting when I take off, not all the time but most of the time. I was told a few months after I got the van that I would need a new transmission more than likely in a year or two and my two years are almost up and more and more things on the van seem to be breaking or just not working. I would never by another Windstar again!!

