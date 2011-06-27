Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,547
|$14,374
|$17,215
|Clean
|$11,244
|$13,996
|$16,723
|Average
|$10,637
|$13,238
|$15,737
|Rough
|$10,030
|$12,480
|$14,752
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,633
|$14,481
|$17,343
|Clean
|$11,327
|$14,100
|$16,847
|Average
|$10,716
|$13,336
|$15,854
|Rough
|$10,104
|$12,573
|$14,862
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,971
|$14,903
|$17,849
|Clean
|$11,657
|$14,510
|$17,338
|Average
|$11,028
|$13,725
|$16,317
|Rough
|$10,399
|$12,939
|$15,295
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,004
|$14,455
|$16,934
|Clean
|$11,688
|$14,074
|$16,449
|Average
|$11,058
|$13,312
|$15,480
|Rough
|$10,427
|$12,550
|$14,511
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 4dr Ext Van DRW w/Sliding Passenger Side Door and 9,950 GVWR (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,015
|$19,089
|$22,201
|Clean
|$15,594
|$18,586
|$21,566
|Average
|$14,753
|$17,579
|$20,295
|Rough
|$13,911
|$16,573
|$19,025
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,431
|$15,476
|$18,535
|Clean
|$12,105
|$15,068
|$18,004
|Average
|$11,451
|$14,252
|$16,943
|Rough
|$10,798
|$13,437
|$15,883
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,662
|$17,585
|$20,542
|Clean
|$14,277
|$17,122
|$19,954
|Average
|$13,507
|$16,195
|$18,778
|Rough
|$12,736
|$15,268
|$17,603
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,409
|$14,202
|$17,010
|Clean
|$11,109
|$13,828
|$16,523
|Average
|$10,509
|$13,079
|$15,550
|Rough
|$9,910
|$12,331
|$14,576
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,746
|$17,112
|$20,494
|Clean
|$13,385
|$16,661
|$19,908
|Average
|$12,663
|$15,759
|$18,735
|Rough
|$11,941
|$14,857
|$17,562
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,970
|$16,767
|$19,596
|Clean
|$13,603
|$16,325
|$19,036
|Average
|$12,869
|$15,441
|$17,914
|Rough
|$12,135
|$14,558
|$16,793
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Extended Length, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,420
|$17,315
|$20,243
|Clean
|$14,042
|$16,859
|$19,664
|Average
|$13,284
|$15,946
|$18,505
|Rough
|$12,526
|$15,034
|$17,347
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,669
|$15,771
|$18,888
|Clean
|$12,336
|$15,355
|$18,348
|Average
|$11,670
|$14,524
|$17,267
|Rough
|$11,004
|$13,693
|$16,186
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,620
|$15,710
|$18,816
|Clean
|$12,289
|$15,296
|$18,277
|Average
|$11,626
|$14,468
|$17,200
|Rough
|$10,962
|$13,640
|$16,124
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Extended Length, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,186
|$18,005
|$20,864
|Clean
|$14,787
|$17,531
|$20,267
|Average
|$13,989
|$16,582
|$19,073
|Rough
|$13,191
|$15,633
|$17,879
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,159
|$17,023
|$19,920
|Clean
|$13,787
|$16,575
|$19,350
|Average
|$13,043
|$15,678
|$18,210
|Rough
|$12,299
|$14,780
|$17,070
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,211
|$15,201
|$18,206
|Clean
|$11,890
|$14,801
|$17,685
|Average
|$11,248
|$14,000
|$16,643
|Rough
|$10,607
|$13,198
|$15,601
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/Extended Length, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,682
|$17,608
|$20,566
|Clean
|$14,297
|$17,144
|$19,978
|Average
|$13,525
|$16,215
|$18,801
|Rough
|$12,754
|$15,287
|$17,624
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,177
|$15,159
|$18,155
|Clean
|$11,857
|$14,759
|$17,635
|Average
|$11,217
|$13,960
|$16,596
|Rough
|$10,577
|$13,161
|$15,557
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/Extended Length, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,186
|$18,168
|$21,186
|Clean
|$14,787
|$17,689
|$20,580
|Average
|$13,989
|$16,732
|$19,367
|Rough
|$13,191
|$15,774
|$18,155
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 350 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,786
|$16,608
|$19,459
|Clean
|$13,424
|$16,170
|$18,902
|Average
|$12,700
|$15,295
|$17,789
|Rough
|$11,975
|$14,419
|$16,675
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,748
|$15,195
|$17,673
|Clean
|$12,413
|$14,794
|$17,167
|Average
|$11,744
|$13,993
|$16,156
|Rough
|$11,074
|$13,192
|$15,145
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,687
|$15,291
|$17,925
|Clean
|$12,353
|$14,888
|$17,412
|Average
|$11,687
|$14,082
|$16,386
|Rough
|$11,020
|$13,276
|$15,360
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/Sliding Passenger Side Door and 10,360 GVWR (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,964
|$18,988
|$22,053
|Clean
|$15,544
|$18,488
|$21,422
|Average
|$14,705
|$17,487
|$20,160
|Rough
|$13,867
|$16,486
|$18,898
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,682
|$14,542
|$17,417
|Clean
|$11,375
|$14,159
|$16,919
|Average
|$10,761
|$13,392
|$15,922
|Rough
|$10,147
|$12,626
|$14,925
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,975
|$17,575
|$20,218
|Clean
|$14,582
|$17,112
|$19,640
|Average
|$13,795
|$16,186
|$18,483
|Rough
|$13,008
|$15,259
|$17,326
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,285
|$16,046
|$18,835
|Clean
|$12,936
|$15,623
|$18,296
|Average
|$12,238
|$14,777
|$17,218
|Rough
|$11,540
|$13,931
|$16,140
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,733
|$14,606
|$17,493
|Clean
|$11,424
|$14,221
|$16,992
|Average
|$10,808
|$13,451
|$15,991
|Rough
|$10,191
|$12,681
|$14,990
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 4dr Ext Van DRW w/Sliding Passenger Side Door and 10,360 GVWR (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,158
|$19,246
|$22,374
|Clean
|$15,733
|$18,739
|$21,734
|Average
|$14,884
|$17,724
|$20,453
|Rough
|$14,035
|$16,710
|$19,173
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,919
|$14,838
|$17,771
|Clean
|$11,606
|$14,447
|$17,262
|Average
|$10,980
|$13,665
|$16,245
|Rough
|$10,354
|$12,883
|$15,228
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/Sliding Passenger Side Door and 9,950 GVWR (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,958
|$18,902
|$21,890
|Clean
|$15,539
|$18,404
|$21,264
|Average
|$14,700
|$17,408
|$20,011
|Rough
|$13,862
|$16,412
|$18,758
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,779
|$16,626
|$19,501
|Clean
|$13,417
|$16,188
|$18,943
|Average
|$12,693
|$15,311
|$17,827
|Rough
|$11,969
|$14,435
|$16,711
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 350 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,834
|$15,977
|$19,135
|Clean
|$12,497
|$15,556
|$18,587
|Average
|$11,822
|$14,714
|$17,492
|Rough
|$11,148
|$13,872
|$16,397