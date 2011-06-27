  1. Home
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,547$14,374$17,215
Clean$11,244$13,996$16,723
Average$10,637$13,238$15,737
Rough$10,030$12,480$14,752
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,633$14,481$17,343
Clean$11,327$14,100$16,847
Average$10,716$13,336$15,854
Rough$10,104$12,573$14,862
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,971$14,903$17,849
Clean$11,657$14,510$17,338
Average$11,028$13,725$16,317
Rough$10,399$12,939$15,295
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,004$14,455$16,934
Clean$11,688$14,074$16,449
Average$11,058$13,312$15,480
Rough$10,427$12,550$14,511
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 4dr Ext Van DRW w/Sliding Passenger Side Door and 9,950 GVWR (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,015$19,089$22,201
Clean$15,594$18,586$21,566
Average$14,753$17,579$20,295
Rough$13,911$16,573$19,025
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,431$15,476$18,535
Clean$12,105$15,068$18,004
Average$11,451$14,252$16,943
Rough$10,798$13,437$15,883
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,662$17,585$20,542
Clean$14,277$17,122$19,954
Average$13,507$16,195$18,778
Rough$12,736$15,268$17,603
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,409$14,202$17,010
Clean$11,109$13,828$16,523
Average$10,509$13,079$15,550
Rough$9,910$12,331$14,576
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,746$17,112$20,494
Clean$13,385$16,661$19,908
Average$12,663$15,759$18,735
Rough$11,941$14,857$17,562
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,970$16,767$19,596
Clean$13,603$16,325$19,036
Average$12,869$15,441$17,914
Rough$12,135$14,558$16,793
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Extended Length, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,420$17,315$20,243
Clean$14,042$16,859$19,664
Average$13,284$15,946$18,505
Rough$12,526$15,034$17,347
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,669$15,771$18,888
Clean$12,336$15,355$18,348
Average$11,670$14,524$17,267
Rough$11,004$13,693$16,186
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,620$15,710$18,816
Clean$12,289$15,296$18,277
Average$11,626$14,468$17,200
Rough$10,962$13,640$16,124
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Extended Length, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,186$18,005$20,864
Clean$14,787$17,531$20,267
Average$13,989$16,582$19,073
Rough$13,191$15,633$17,879
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,159$17,023$19,920
Clean$13,787$16,575$19,350
Average$13,043$15,678$18,210
Rough$12,299$14,780$17,070
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,211$15,201$18,206
Clean$11,890$14,801$17,685
Average$11,248$14,000$16,643
Rough$10,607$13,198$15,601
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/Extended Length, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,682$17,608$20,566
Clean$14,297$17,144$19,978
Average$13,525$16,215$18,801
Rough$12,754$15,287$17,624
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,177$15,159$18,155
Clean$11,857$14,759$17,635
Average$11,217$13,960$16,596
Rough$10,577$13,161$15,557
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/Extended Length, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,186$18,168$21,186
Clean$14,787$17,689$20,580
Average$13,989$16,732$19,367
Rough$13,191$15,774$18,155
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 350 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,786$16,608$19,459
Clean$13,424$16,170$18,902
Average$12,700$15,295$17,789
Rough$11,975$14,419$16,675
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,748$15,195$17,673
Clean$12,413$14,794$17,167
Average$11,744$13,993$16,156
Rough$11,074$13,192$15,145
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,687$15,291$17,925
Clean$12,353$14,888$17,412
Average$11,687$14,082$16,386
Rough$11,020$13,276$15,360
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/Sliding Passenger Side Door and 10,360 GVWR (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,964$18,988$22,053
Clean$15,544$18,488$21,422
Average$14,705$17,487$20,160
Rough$13,867$16,486$18,898
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,682$14,542$17,417
Clean$11,375$14,159$16,919
Average$10,761$13,392$15,922
Rough$10,147$12,626$14,925
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,975$17,575$20,218
Clean$14,582$17,112$19,640
Average$13,795$16,186$18,483
Rough$13,008$15,259$17,326
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,285$16,046$18,835
Clean$12,936$15,623$18,296
Average$12,238$14,777$17,218
Rough$11,540$13,931$16,140
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,733$14,606$17,493
Clean$11,424$14,221$16,992
Average$10,808$13,451$15,991
Rough$10,191$12,681$14,990
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 4dr Ext Van DRW w/Sliding Passenger Side Door and 10,360 GVWR (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,158$19,246$22,374
Clean$15,733$18,739$21,734
Average$14,884$17,724$20,453
Rough$14,035$16,710$19,173
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,919$14,838$17,771
Clean$11,606$14,447$17,262
Average$10,980$13,665$16,245
Rough$10,354$12,883$15,228
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/Sliding Passenger Side Door and 9,950 GVWR (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,958$18,902$21,890
Clean$15,539$18,404$21,264
Average$14,700$17,408$20,011
Rough$13,862$16,412$18,758
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,779$16,626$19,501
Clean$13,417$16,188$18,943
Average$12,693$15,311$17,827
Rough$11,969$14,435$16,711
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Van 350 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,834$15,977$19,135
Clean$12,497$15,556$18,587
Average$11,822$14,714$17,492
Rough$11,148$13,872$16,397
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Ford Transit Van on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Ford Transit Van with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,688 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,074 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Transit Van is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Ford Transit Van with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,688 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,074 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Ford Transit Van, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Ford Transit Van with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,688 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,074 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Ford Transit Van. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Ford Transit Van and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Ford Transit Van ranges from $10,427 to $16,934, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Ford Transit Van is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.