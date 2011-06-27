Used 2015 Ford Transit Van Consumer Reviews

Don't Buy! Mama39 , 08/11/2016 350 HD High Roof 4dr Cargo Van DRW w/Dual Sliding Doors and 10360 GVWR (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 61 of 64 people found this review helpful I have a Ford Transit Extended High Roof 2015 Eco Boost, it's been back and forth in the shop since March 2015. I've been having problems with the Deferential, Steering Wheel, Transmission, and the Drive Shaft. And I only use this Vehicle for Highway Driving. I was on the Highway going 70 miles per hour and the Drive Shaft came out in which caused the Brakes Lines to break and the Transmission to be shattered into pieces. And now the Vehicle is out of Warranty. And now this Vehicle is gonna cost over 15, 000.00 to get fixed. Before the problem became this worse I have been calling Ford and bringing it back and forth for the same problems. And Ford will just tell me to bring it back when the problem becomes worse than what it was. Now it's nothing that I can do. I was wondering if any body else is having similar issues. I also bought this Vehicle back in February 2015 brand new. And I have 205,000 miles on it now. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Don't dare Ndarwa , 02/24/2016 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 68 of 72 people found this review helpful Ive been a plumbing contractor for 12 years, the greatest mistake i made in 2015 was to buy a ford transit high roof . I istalled expensive custom ranger shelves for 6,500. On the road for two months with 3,237 miles the transmission crushed, was in the dealership for over two months, couldn't fix the dam truck. I requested for a buy back which lasted for over four months , finally ford could not even refunt me for the custom shelves even the alar and tint. I want to help someone who might be in a position ti but tjis truck PLEASE DONT !!! I dont want anyone to be in the same predicament as i was ..... SPR. Inc Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Great van until EGR fails and shuts engine off! Mad at Ford , 07/15/2016 250 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 46 of 49 people found this review helpful In February, 2016, we took our Transit 250 to our local Ford dealership's service center after the "check engine" light had come on. They determined the EGR sensor was bad and replaced it. Four months later, on 6/26/16, while driving 65mph on the freeway, the "check engine" light came on and the vehicle suddenly registered as overheating. Because we had another Ford diesel truck (E450) overheat while driving on the freeway years before, which caught fire and burned almost to an unrecognizable state, my husband wasted no time reacting to the warning signs. In order to get to the side of the freeway, he had to get through seven lanes of fast-moving vehicles, during which time, the engine shut itself off, basically stranding him as one more lane had to be maneuvered through at a much lower speed. Thankfully, no serious injuries or deaths occurred from the accident waiting to happen, which did and involved only one other vehicle. Ford Motor Company's General Council advised me that they would not respond to my complaint/request for financial compensation for the myriad of expenses this experience has (and continues) to create, because our insurance company is the one I should be going through. Obviously, automobile insurance covers property & medical damages (less deductible and within the policy limits) but not the other costs incurred from this incident, including a necessary overnight hotel stay because the accident happened while out of town, not to mention the raise in our insurance costs, not only for our business policy which covered the accident, but because this accident is now on my husband's record (and is considered his fault), it also will affect our personal automobile insurance rates. I am FURIOUS with Ford, especially since we have been loyal Ford-only (new vehicle only) consumers for the past 30 years. 2/4/19 update: the experience of the failed EGR in 2016 repeated again (after being “corrected”) in 2018, again while driving on the freeway. This time, no accident occurred when the engine turned itself off at 65 mph. The van was towed to our service center at the dealership where we bought it. The EGR was again replaced at our considerable cost since the last one was no longer under warranty. We felt like hostages to this expensive vehicle which we still owed over $20,000 on and knew without a doubt it was a potential death trap, not only to us, but to whoever might be involved in our next engine failure caused accident. I finally wrote a letter to the dealership owner after getting a sales email from him touting their “customer satisfaction guarantee.” I shared our experiences with this van and the complete lack of our satisfaction. He made it right, providing 3/4 of the remaining loan balance, based on book value, and assisted in the purchase of a 2019 T350 to replace the death trap we had. So, thank you Ken Grody Ford. This new van (gas this time - diesel on former) has felt much safer, but whether it has that dumbass EGR still, I have no idea. Hope not... (Miles stated was from original post date in 2016; when we traded it in, was around 150,000 miles.) 8/5/19 update: our 2019 T350 has been great. An expensive experience overall, but we need a tall van like this for work, and are happy with this gas version! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

For 33 months, 26K miles MCS , 03/10/2016 250 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 20 of 21 people found this review helpful I would say overall this is very good, but there are always a few areas lacking, and a few bright spots. First the bad....I loaded my 250 out with ecoboost, limited slip 3.31, HD Towing, ranger stainless cargo cage, virgin rubber mat, 10" aluminum foldout access ramp plus aluminum wheels, auto start, premium package with leather.....this is a 44K van, I bought for 39 acv....then added another 7K in accessories. A few months ago I needed more space so looked into a new 350 tall/long with 3.73....but they only wanted to offer me 24k on a van I paid exactly a year earlier 39, and only 16k miles in excellent condition???? Well....I bought a 16 foot cargo trailer instead which is the smarter move money wise. I tried buying the 3.73 originally but I was very limited in what was available. The 3.5 is surprising.....gas mileage is good....about 17 to 18 mpg...and I am gentle, this includes 2500 pounds of cargo. I towed 7300 pounds, and 1000 cargo and got about 12mpg.....was really surprised and I was way over what I should have been towing.....but I was very cautious. I have to say so far the things I don't like are the tires(very limited options, small, and , the terrible resale value, the chipping of the paint from the sliding door being difficult to close, the visiblility on the passenger side do to no window in cargo area, the low tow specs, vibration of cargo storage in upper bins over passengers. The good is power in ecoboost, the mpg, overall cargo area, maintenance so far, and my dealership has been helpful overall.......FORD definitely has issues and I do NOT trust them as they continuously changed their story when I was trying to purchase in 2014. I am surprised this vehicle has any issues as it has been released in Europe for many years and they should have the kinks worked out. Ive had my van now 2 years and 2 months and it has been great really. I am occassionally towing a 4500 pound trailer/cargo and loading 1500 lbs.....avg 11.5mpg to 12.5.....if just the 250 I get 17/18mpg and no wind etc, and driving 65....I get fantastic mileage if driving 50 to 60 like on many of my 2 lane highways here....up to 20mpg on actual, not the computer calc which will say 21.8 or something. Winter mileage is closer to 16 due to wind/cold. No problems except recall stuff.....but it looks like they finally figured out the stalling engines/dying while driving issue they were having as I got a recall last week....3/7/17 for the pcm(powertrain control module) which is considered emissions. Also had guibo repaired under recall...but I have had zero problems with my van. Tows 7k and 2k in van no problem at all. i am getting about 20 mpg locally and 12.5 when towing. easy in and out. added rubber mat, ss cargo cage and $3300 manual 1000 lb fold out ramp. awesome van for me Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse