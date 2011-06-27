My Wife and I both love the outdoors , but my backpacking days are over :-( . The answer was to have a little, mini-camper/shelter that was agile enough to be a daily driver for work. We bought a used (123,000 mi) 2011 Connect that had been a work van. We had our mechanic service the transmission - no problems, but it had never been serviced, we also had the suspension rebuilt. I gutted the back, installed a screened, tinted window from E-bay into the passenger side door for extra visibility/safety and fresh air while in the 'house' portion of the camper, added a ceiling vent/skylight with fan, LED 'house' lights in the back and built in a fold out twin bed, with storage underneath. This is all powered from a deep cycle, sealed ,AGM battery recharged by a very low profile, solar panel and regulator. That was expensive, but now it drives WONDERFULLY - well, it's not a Jaguar: it's a re-purposed delivery van... so, compared to its peers - it's wonderful. It's quite nice in the back part of our mini-camper, being far more comfortable and snug than a tent. Highways out here are 80 MPH and we've done about 15,000 miles of them in the last year, with no troubles. For a work vehicle, the acceleration is more than adequate and (to me) noticeably than what I read in other reviews. Yes, in mountains with heavy loads, it's not climbing like the V8's - that's reality, but climb it does while being thrifty on gas. On flat or rolling highways, no problem at all. >>> I wish that it had BRIGHTER headlights, but it was a fleet vehicle, so I replaced them with after market LED headlights from Amazon. Great daily driver, comfy and well traveled mini-camper - and our dog loves it.

