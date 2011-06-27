  1. Home
2011 Ford Transit Connect Review

Pros & Cons

  • Compact dimensions make for great maneuverability, above average fuel economy, large cargo area, clever in-dash computer with Internet capability.
  • Anemic acceleration, limited 1,600-pound payload capacity, quirky styling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Ford Transit Connect offers business owners an attractive alternative to larger, thirstier and more expensive cargo vans.

Vehicle overview

Spend any time in Europe and you're bound to notice all kinds of quirky vehicles that aren't sold stateside. That list got a little shorter last year, however, with the U.S. debut of the Ford Transit Connect van.

Like most European-bred vans, the 2011 Ford Transit Connect is all about packing maximum functionality into minimum space. While it won't win any beauty contests -- imagine the unholy spawn of a Dodge Sprinter and a Ford Fusion crunched in a trash compactor -- its compact exterior dimensions, fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine and large cargo area with a tall roof and low load floor make it a tremendously useful alternative to traditional V8-powered cargo vans.

Cargo versions can be outfitted with a wide range of work-friendly options, from parts bins and shelving to an in-dash computer with wireless keyboard and broadband Internet access. The 2011 Ford Transit Connect is also offered in somewhat less utilitarian five-passenger Wagon versions -- including a new top-of-the-line XLT Premium model -- though its backseat is best suited for extra co-workers rather than family members. Downsides include rather anemic acceleration, modest towing capacity and unibody construction that makes it unsuitable for more rugged applications.

Even so, the fact that it has no direct competitors -- the Chevrolet HHR panel van is considerably smaller, and full-size work vans are significantly larger, thirstier and more expensive -- the Transit Connect looks to be one European model many American business owners will be glad to have here in the United States.

2011 Ford Transit Connect models

The 2011 Ford Transit Connect is a compact work van available in XL Van, XLT Van, XLT Wagon and XLT Premium Wagon trim levels. The main difference between Van and Wagon models is the presence of a second-row seat. All versions come with dual sliding side doors, but these can be deleted, as can the rear glass on the Van.

Standard equipment on the XL Van includes 15-inch steel wheels, gray plastic bumpers, 180-degree rear doors, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, driver seat height adjustment, cloth upholstery and a two-speaker stereo with an auxiliary audio jack. The XLT Van adds body-color bumpers, full power accessories, heated mirrors, keyless entry, cruise control, a cargo area 12-volt power point and a CD player.

Entry-level XLT Wagon models get stability control, foglights and a 60/40-split-folding three-passenger second-row bench seat. The new XLT Premium Wagon adds flip-open rear side windows, storage pockets in the rear doors and a four-speaker audio system.

Options on all trims include an in-dash computer (featuring a touchscreen display, a Microsoft operating system, a wireless mouse and keyboard, a Garmin navigation system and Internet access) and the Crew Chief vehicle tracking system. The Van trims can also be equipped with the Tool Link by DeWalt tool tracking and inventory system. Options available on the XLT trims include rear parking sensors, rear doors that open to 255 degrees, Bluetooth and remote ignition. Dealer-installed bulkheads, rear shelving units and other customization options are also available.

2011 Highlights

For the 2011 Ford Transit Connect, the entry-level XL Wagon passenger van has been dropped, while a new XLT Premium Wagon model debuts. Foglights are now standard on passenger versions.

Performance & mpg

Every 2011 Ford Transit Connect features a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine good for 138 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque. In our testing, we recorded a sluggish 0-60-mph time of 12.4 seconds. The standard four-speed automatic transmission sends that meager thrust to the front wheels. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 20 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined.

Safety

Standard safety equipment includes four-wheel antilock brakes (disc front, drum rear) and front side airbags. Stability control is standard on Wagon models and available as an option on Van body styles. In NHTSA frontal crash tests, the Transit Connect earned a top five-star frontal crash rating for the driver and a four-star rating for the front seat passenger, as well as five stars for both front and rear passengers in side-impact tests.

Driving

The 2011 Ford Transit Connect's emphasis on practicality is reflected in the driving experience. Its combination of compact dimensions and a turning circle of just 39 feet makes it easy to motor in and out of places that would be a tight squeeze for larger vans. The fact that a vehicle this nimble can also haul 135 cubic feet of cargo is even more impressive.

While the Transit Connect's fuel economy numbers put larger cargo vans to shame, the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine under the hood -- a variation of the engine found in the much lighter Ford Focus compact sedan -- feels seriously overworked here. Acceleration is lackluster with no cargo on board, and loading it up is only likely to make matters worse.

Interior

Inside, the Transit Connect offers a carlike driving position. The overall look is utilitarian, though patterned upholstery fabric adds a nice touch. Climate and stereo controls are simple and straightforward. The in-dash computer and wireless keyboard are bound to come in handy for folks who spend all day in the field.

When it comes to cargo capacity, the Transit Connect Van offers a healthy 135 cubic feet, which is about 100 cubic feet less than Ford's larger Econoline vans. That space is made more usable by the 6-by-4-foot flat load floor and a ceiling height of just under 5 feet. Maximum payload is a modest 1,600 pounds.

For ferrying people around, the Wagon's rear seats offer a firm seat bottom and reasonable elbow room. The five-passenger seating capacity and lack of amenities make it a less than ideal choice for families, however.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Ford Transit Connect.

5(27%)
4(27%)
3(28%)
2(0%)
1(18%)
3.5
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Poor performer
elevatorman79,07/01/2011
Handles well at slow speeds but be careful at high speeds a quick lane change could be a problem . If you dont need the hight this is not a vehicle for you I am still not sure how to use the interior hight for anything. The biggest problem is the horse power . I have to tach 6500 rpm in the first 3 gears in order to enter the parkway at 40 mph . From a standing start it is the slowest vehicle I have ever driven . I drive alone and only cary 300 lbs of tools and supplies . I have 5000 miles on it and its not getting any better .
you get what you pay for!
siz113,07/13/2011
OK $23,000 for a van so, you know. Bought it today, seat seems comfortable. Need it for a small business and to tote an almost adult kid or 2. 4 cylinders and I could bearly get up a steep hill with only me in it and no passengers or payload. That scares me. Probably won't return it, cause I traded in my car. Shoulda shopped more! Yes, turning radius good. Ugly too. Still mileage good. Price good. Little scared about being able to get up to speed on highway or change lanes. If I can't get up a hill at 25 miles an hour, what will happen on the highway?
Used Delivery Van Converted Into Nice Mini-Camper
Ray,12/31/2016
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
My Wife and I both love the outdoors , but my backpacking days are over :-( . The answer was to have a little, mini-camper/shelter that was agile enough to be a daily driver for work. We bought a used (123,000 mi) 2011 Connect that had been a work van. We had our mechanic service the transmission - no problems, but it had never been serviced, we also had the suspension rebuilt. I gutted the back, installed a screened, tinted window from E-bay into the passenger side door for extra visibility/safety and fresh air while in the 'house' portion of the camper, added a ceiling vent/skylight with fan, LED 'house' lights in the back and built in a fold out twin bed, with storage underneath. This is all powered from a deep cycle, sealed ,AGM battery recharged by a very low profile, solar panel and regulator. That was expensive, but now it drives WONDERFULLY - well, it's not a Jaguar: it's a re-purposed delivery van... so, compared to its peers - it's wonderful. It's quite nice in the back part of our mini-camper, being far more comfortable and snug than a tent. Highways out here are 80 MPH and we've done about 15,000 miles of them in the last year, with no troubles. For a work vehicle, the acceleration is more than adequate and (to me) noticeably than what I read in other reviews. Yes, in mountains with heavy loads, it's not climbing like the V8's - that's reality, but climb it does while being thrifty on gas. On flat or rolling highways, no problem at all. >>> I wish that it had BRIGHTER headlights, but it was a fleet vehicle, so I replaced them with after market LED headlights from Amazon. Great daily driver, comfy and well traveled mini-camper - and our dog loves it.
You will have fun racing bicyclists
lexxter,06/14/2012
This is the worst vehicle I have ever had the displeasure of driving. It is extremely uncomfortable. It is extremely slow. The A/C sucks! The heater sucks! The radio sucks! The hubcaps fall off. The cabin noise is terrible. You may want to wear earplugs. I drive with the gas pedal stomped at all times. I cannot wait until the engine blows, which will not be long. I would rather be driving a 72 pinto.
See all 11 reviews of the 2011 Ford Transit Connect
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
136 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
136 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
136 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
136 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2011 Ford Transit Connect features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover25.6%

More About This Model

The 2010 Ford Transit Connect may look a bit odd to American eyes, but around the world, it's been roaming other cities and countrysides for more than eight years. The big box on wheels has been a big hit for businesses that need an urban delivery or on-site service vehicle, thanks to its small-car maneuverability, favorable fuel economy and wide range of utility.

As good as the Transit Connect is for commercial endeavors, it should not be considered as a replacement for the family minivan. Rear-seat comfort is far below the standards set by nearly any other family vehicle, and the harsh bare metal and hard plastic surfaces are comparable to that of a rented U-Haul van. However, the Transit has excellent potential for the mobility-challenged, with its high roof line, small footprint and easy driving nature.

As a light-duty commercial van, the 2010 Ford Transit Connect is pretty much in a class of its own. Full-size vans from Ford and GM have not undergone any significant changes in decades and are unwieldy, thirsty and expensive in comparison. The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has the same Euro flavor, but it, too, is much larger and much more expensive.

Used 2011 Ford Transit Connect Overview

The Used 2011 Ford Transit Connect is offered in the following submodels: Transit Connect Minivan. Available styles include Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Side & Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A), Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A), Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/o Side & Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A), Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Side & Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A), Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/o Side & Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A), Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A), and Wagon XLT Premium 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl 4A).

