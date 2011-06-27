  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Transit Connect
  4. Used 2013 Ford Transit Connect
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car

2013 Ford Transit Connect Review

Pros & Cons

  • Easy to park and maneuver in tight spaces
  • above average fuel economy
  • large, versatile cargo area
  • clever business-oriented electronics features.
  • Glacial acceleration
  • limited 1,600-pound payload capacity
  • subpar crash scores.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
Ford Transit Connect for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
List Price Range
$6,999 - $14,995
Used Transit Connect for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

As long as you're OK with its limitations, the 2013 Ford Transit Connect is an attractive alternative to larger, thirstier and more expensive cargo vans.

Vehicle overview

Trucks and vans are undoubtedly the prime workhorses for countless businesses across the country. Besides the obvious advantages in cargo and towing capabilities, they also cater to a wide swath of buyers. But for some people, these big and thirsty vehicles are overkill for their more modest commercial needs. For them, Ford offers the 2013 Transit Connect.

Unlike conventional trucks and vans, the 2013 Ford Transit Connect provides easy maneuverability thanks to its modest size and good fuel economy from its four-cylinder engine. As a city-based work van, it's pretty ideal. Yet the petite Transit Connect still provides a lot of utility. Its boxy shape -- which is perfect for displaying company graphics and signage -- allows for a truly impressive number of versatile cargo solutions and access. Ford also offers some unique high-tech features, including an in-dash computer, Internet access, vehicle tracking and monitoring and tool inventory systems that nearly any business should find useful.

The Transit Connect does have some drawbacks, however. Since it has a car-based platform, it can't handle a whole lot of payload, and the four-cylinder engine's meager output results in equally meager acceleration. In contrast, the minivan-based Ram C/V has about the same cargo space and payload capacity as the Ford, yet its V6 engine provides superior performance with fuel economy that's still pretty decent.

For those who require more maximum utility, the antiquated Chevrolet Express represents the last of the traditional domestic vans -- the Ford Econoline is going to be replaced by a forthcoming, European-based full-size Transit -- while the more up-to-date Nissan NV is also worth consideration. But for the commercial user just needing a light-duty workhorse, the 2013 Ford Transit Connect should be a good fit.

2013 Ford Transit Connect models

The 2013 Ford Transit Connect is a compact work van available in XL Van, XLT Van, XLT Wagon and XLT Premium Wagon trim levels. The primary difference between Van and Wagon trims is the presence of a second-row seat. All versions come with dual sliding side doors, but these can be deleted, as can the rear door glass.

Standard equipment on the XL Van includes 15-inch steel wheels, an integrated blind-spot mirror, rear privacy glass, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat with an armrest and lumbar adjustment, cloth upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a two-speaker radio. The XLT gains body-colored bumpers, a rear window defroster, heated mirrors, map lights, full power accessories, cruise control, a 12-volt cargo area power point, a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

The Wagon version of the XLT gets foglights, chrome grille trim, a three-person split-folding rear bench seat, rear-seat carpeting and a four-speaker audio system. The XLT Premium gets special exterior trim, rear cargo door pocket storage and flip-open glass windows in the cargo area.

Other Transit Connect options include a compressed natural gas (CNG) Engine Prep package, rear doors that open to 255 degrees, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, the Sync voice command phone and audio player interface, and the Ford Work Solutions Crew Chief vehicle tracking system.

2013 Highlights

The Ford Transit Connect is unchanged for 2013.

Performance & mpg

Every 2013 Ford Transit Connect features a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine good for 136 horsepower and 128 pound-feet of torque. A four-speed automatic sends that power to the front wheels. In Edmunds performance testing, a Transit Connect went from a standstill to 60 mph in a very sluggish 12.6 seconds -- with an empty cargo bay. On the upside, EPA-estimated fuel economy is 21 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on every Transit Connect includes four-wheel antilock brakes (front discs, rear drums), traction and stability control and front side airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, the Transit Connect came to a stop from 60 mph in 135 feet, which is pretty good for a commercial vehicle.

In government crash tests, the Transit Connect received only two out of five stars for overall crash protection, with three stars for overall frontal protection and two stars for overall side-impact protection.

Driving

The 2013 Ford Transit Connect's tall and narrow dimensions make it easy to maneuver through tight urban streets that would leave an Econoline driver double-checking that his company's insurance is paid up. At 39 feet, its turning circle is incredibly small for something that can lug about 135 cubic feet of stuff. But while agility is good, quick it is not. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that used to be stressed just motivating the old, 2,642-pound Ford Focus is completely zonked in the 3,470-pound Transit Connect. And imagine how slow it would be loaded up with its maximum payload of 1,600 pounds.

Interior

Inside, the Transit Connect's cabin offers a carlike driving position. The overall look is utilitarian, though patterned upholstery fabric adds a nice touch. Climate and stereo controls are simple and straightforward.

When it comes to cargo capacity, the Transit Connect Van offers a healthy 135 cubic feet, which is about 100 cubic feet less than a full-size van. However, the space is made more usable by a much lower step-in height, a flat load floor that measures 6 feet long and 4 feet wide, and a ceiling height of just under 5 feet. Maximum payload is a modest 1,600 pounds.

For ferrying people, the Wagon's rear seats offer a firm seat bottom and reasonable elbow room. They can best be compared to the seats you'd find in a cut-rate commuter plane, which is to say, as basic as you'll find. You're essentially sitting on a bench bolted into the cargo hold, however, and when you consider the lack of amenities, the Transit Connect is certainly better suited to work crews than families.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Ford Transit Connect.

5(22%)
4(34%)
3(0%)
2(22%)
1(22%)
3.1
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

great for hauling dirt bike
@alandixonfmx,07/23/2018
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/o Side & Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
I really needed a more fuel efficient van to haul my dirt bike around the country as i preform as a professional fmx rider. This van has been great, it struggles up hills and isn't fast, i drive it easy and get average of 25 mpg freeway. storage on the 2013 is great but i guess they lowered the roof on the newer models.
2013 Transit Connect Premium, A Real Honey
Marian Jones,09/10/2018
Wagon XLT Premium 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
My 2010 cargo van like this got wrecked. It was hard to find another one with the window configuration I wanted. I went online nationwide. I definitely wanted a 2013, the last year this “boxy” style was made. I finally found this one at Mercedes Benz Of Bedford (Ohio). They were very helpful in taking it to a repair facility I picked out for a pre-purchase inspection. When all was good, the dealership arranged to have it shipped to Seattle for me. I knew the “wagon” meant there would be back seats, but didn’t know it would have features like a heated windshield and mirrors, reclining front seats, and all-weather tires. So happy this 73-yr-old lady got the courage to work with a dealership half way across the U.S.
Mainteance and relibility -10
John M,01/12/2017
Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Side & Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
70k miles 2 transmissions and multiple other issues. If you have a fleet don't even consider a Transit. Unless you have a tow company on retainer. Mostly highway miles and not heavily loaded.
Road Warrior
Greg,01/08/2017
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
Been very good. Putting over 70000 miles a year. I have 510000 miles using full synthetic oil. Engine running smooth. Transmission is still good. Still having problems with electrical.
See all 9 reviews of the 2013 Ford Transit Connect
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
136 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
136 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
136 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
136 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2013 Ford Transit Connect features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall2 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat1 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover25.6%

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2013 Ford Transit Connect

Used 2013 Ford Transit Connect Overview

The Used 2013 Ford Transit Connect is offered in the following submodels: Transit Connect Minivan. Available styles include Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/o Side & Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A), Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A), Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/o Side & Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A), Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Side & Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A), Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A), Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Side & Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A), Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), and Wagon XLT Premium 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Ford Transit Connect?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Ford Transit Connect trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL is priced between $6,999 and$10,888 with odometer readings between 55682 and122538 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT is priced between $9,995 and$11,488 with odometer readings between 58140 and138395 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT is priced between $14,995 and$14,995 with odometer readings between 62656 and62656 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Ford Transit Connects are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Ford Transit Connect for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2013 Transit Connects listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,999 and mileage as low as 55682 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Ford Transit Connect.

Can't find a used 2013 Ford Transit Connects you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Transit Connect for sale - 4 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $18,473.

Find a used Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $21,246.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Transit Connect for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $13,843.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $18,553.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Ford Transit Connect?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Transit Connect lease specials

Related Used 2013 Ford Transit Connect info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles