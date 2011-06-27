Vehicle overview

Trucks and vans are undoubtedly the prime workhorses for countless businesses across the country. Besides the obvious advantages in cargo and towing capabilities, they also cater to a wide swath of buyers. But for some people, these big and thirsty vehicles are overkill for their more modest commercial needs. For them, Ford offers the 2013 Transit Connect.

Unlike conventional trucks and vans, the 2013 Ford Transit Connect provides easy maneuverability thanks to its modest size and good fuel economy from its four-cylinder engine. As a city-based work van, it's pretty ideal. Yet the petite Transit Connect still provides a lot of utility. Its boxy shape -- which is perfect for displaying company graphics and signage -- allows for a truly impressive number of versatile cargo solutions and access. Ford also offers some unique high-tech features, including an in-dash computer, Internet access, vehicle tracking and monitoring and tool inventory systems that nearly any business should find useful.

The Transit Connect does have some drawbacks, however. Since it has a car-based platform, it can't handle a whole lot of payload, and the four-cylinder engine's meager output results in equally meager acceleration. In contrast, the minivan-based Ram C/V has about the same cargo space and payload capacity as the Ford, yet its V6 engine provides superior performance with fuel economy that's still pretty decent.

For those who require more maximum utility, the antiquated Chevrolet Express represents the last of the traditional domestic vans -- the Ford Econoline is going to be replaced by a forthcoming, European-based full-size Transit -- while the more up-to-date Nissan NV is also worth consideration. But for the commercial user just needing a light-duty workhorse, the 2013 Ford Transit Connect should be a good fit.