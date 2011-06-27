  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

2017 Ford Transit Connect Review

Pros & Cons

  • Can be configured in many different ways, including two available body lengths and plenty of cargo area options
  • Wagon version can be had with a third-row seat
  • Less expensive and easier to maneuver than regular minivans
  • Unimpressive performance and fuel economy
  • Wagon's second row doesn't slide or recline
  • Limited payload and towing capacities
List Price Range
$10,500 - $20,900
Used Transit Connect for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The 2017 Ford Transit Connect is one of a very small number of compact vans that targets both commercial and individual buyers. For those in need of something business-oriented, the Transit Connect Cargo Van offers seating for two, with an empty area behind the front seats that is good for up to 128.6 cubic feet of cargo space. Alternately, the Wagon variant fills this space with two or three rows of passenger seating (depending on wheelbase configuration). Although the Wagon is not as luxurious as a typical minivan, it's nice enough inside to distract you from the fact that it's a just a modified version of a bare-bones utility vehicle.

With either version, we like how the Transit Connect goes out of its way to meet your needs. There are a seemingly endless number of door, window, interior storage, infotainment and luxury options to consider. Each body style also gets features unique to the way they are typically used. The Wagon can be ordered with closing overhead bins similar to those found in an airplane, or a fixed-glass panoramic roof. The Cargo Van comes standard with LED lights in the cargo area to aid in nighttime loading and unloading.

Although the Ford Transit Connect was the first modern small cargo van on the scene, a few competitors have entered the fray in the last few years. If you're looking strictly for a small cargo van, the Chevrolet City Express and its mechanical twin, the Nissan NV200, also offer two seats and a large cargo area. The Ram City Promaster is similar but offers a second row for passengers and its payload rating is a few hundred pounds higher. You might even look at the midsize (but more expensive) Mercedes-Benz Metris if you want a van that's bigger than these compact models but not as large as full-size behemoths like the regular Ford Transit. Overall, we think you'll be impressed with the Connect's versatility and wealth of available options.

The 2017 Ford Transit Connect's standard safety features include antilock brakes, traction and stability control, hill start assist, and front seat side and side curtain airbags.

Front and rear parking sensors, daytime running lights, a blind-spot and cross-traffic warning system and a rearview camera are available as options on various models. The optional Ford Sync and Sync 3 systems include an emergency crash notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phone. Ford's MyKey system, which can be used to set certain parameters for various drivers (think teens, valets or employees), is also optional.

In government crash tests, the Transit Connect wagon earned five out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side crash protection.

2017 Ford Transit Connect models

The 2017 Ford Transit Connect is a compact commercial minivan offered in Cargo Van and Wagon body styles, each with two different wheelbases. There are three available trim levels: XL, XLT and the wagon-only Titanium. The XLT and Titanium wagons seat five or seven, depending on which wheelbase you select, while seven-passenger seating is standard on the XL. All versions have dual sliding rear doors and give you a choice between swing-out cargo doors or an overhead liftgate (the Titanium only comes with the liftgate).

Base standard equipment on the XL Cargo Van includes 16-inch steel wheels, gray grille/bumpers/side moldings, keyless entry, air-conditioning, vinyl upholstery and floor coverings, built-in cargo tie-down hooks, an overhead storage shelf, a fold-flat front passenger seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, power front windows, power door locks and a two-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio input jack. The XL Wagon version comes with the same standard equipment, but is long-wheelbase only and adds rear parking sensors, driver lumbar adjustment, second- and third-row seats, two rear speakers for the stereo, rear climate controls and power second-row windows.

Stepping up to the XLT Cargo Van gets you body-color bumpers, foglights, power-adjustable heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, cloth upholstery, carpeted floor coverings, driver lumbar adjustment, a passenger vanity mirror, a multifunction display, cruise control and a CD player.

The XLT Wagon comes in short- or long-wheelbase styles, mirrors the XLT cargo's equipment and adds automatic headlights, roof rails, rain-sensing wipers, a rearview camera, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a six-way power driver seat, a conversation mirror, and a thicker acoustic windshield, four front speakers for the sound system and voice controls (Ford's Sync system). Ford's MyKey system (detailed in the "Safety" section), is also included.

The top-of-the-line Titanium wagon adds 16-inch alloy wheels, adaptive cornering foglights, power-folding mirrors, chrome exterior trim, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a 6.5-inch touchscreen, navigation and the Sync 3 infotainment interface.

Note that rear climate controls aren't available on the short-wheelbase XLT and Titanium wagons.

Many of the features that come standard on the upper trim levels are also available on other models. Other major options include 16- and 17-inch alloy wheels, a compressed natural gas engine prep package, front and rear parking sensors, a towing package, a fixed panoramic sunroof, a roof rack, a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, satellite/HD radio and the Ford Telematics system designed for fleet operators.

There's only one engine available in the 2017 Ford Transit Connect: a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 169 horsepower and 171 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.

Although EPA figures have not yet been announced for the 2017 Transit Connect, we don't expect them to change much from last year's model. The EPA's estimated fuel economy for the 2016 cargo van with the 2.5-liter engine was 23 mpg combined (20 mpg city/28 mpg highway). The wagon was rated lower, at 22 mpg combined (19 city/27 highway), which is only barely better than you'd get with a typical V6-equipped minivan.

Maximum payload capacity is rated at 1,620 pounds, coming in between the ratings for the City Express and Ram City Promaster. Properly equipped, the Transit Connect can tow 2,000 pounds.

Driving

Although the 2017 Ford Transit Connect lacks the get-up-and-go of V6-powered traditional minivans, it feels much lighter and a lot more agile around town. These characteristics are equally useful for large families and for delivery drivers needing to get in and out of tight spaces. If you live in the city or frequently travel on tight rural roads, the Transit Connect will feel like an athlete compared to something like a Honda Odyssey. Unfortunately, the turbocharged 1.6-liter engine we liked so much from last year has been axed, leaving the less powerful (and less fuel-efficient) 2.5-liter engine as the only engine choice.

The steering is particularly praiseworthy, offering the just-right effort and impressive road feel found in other Ford vehicles. On the other hand, the ride can be bumpy over rough roads, and suspension-transmitted noises tend to make their way into the cabin much as they can on smaller, sportier vehicles. That may be fine for those transitioning from something like a Focus, but minivan drivers may find the Transit Connect's suspension doesn't provide the suppleness and isolation they've come to expect.

Interior

With the Transit Connect, flexibility is paramount. The wagon, particularly the seven-passenger long-wheelbase model, can be used as a family vehicle. Granted, the second-row seat doesn't recline or slide, and folding both the second and third rows of seats takes an extra step compared with most minivans, but space in both rows is just as good, especially the headroom.

If it's cargo you're looking to haul, the short-wheelbase cargo van offers 103.9 cubic feet behind the front seats, while the long-wheelbase version's larger cargo hold can swallow 128.6 cubic feet. This is less than a regular minivan, but still much better than a large crossover. Even more capacity is available thanks to the fold-flat front passenger seat. Cargo room in the wagon models is reduced, but if the seats are folded, the short-wheelbase wagon offers a maximum of 77.1 cubic feet and the long-wheelbase models offer 104.2 cubic feet.

Although the Transit Connect has a much larger windshield and dashboard than its siblings, the Ford Escape and C-Max, from the driver seat it could easily be either. The distinctive dash design is virtually identical, with climate controls below clearly separated from the infotainment controls above. The quality of the interior materials is below what you'll find in mainstream Ford products, but on the whole the Transit Connect is pretty nice for its class. The Sync 3 infotainment system is new this year, and it's quicker to respond to user inputs, and feels much like a smartphone (with pinch-to-zoom and swiping gestures) than the previous MyFord Touch system. The same can't be said, however, for the standard stereo interface, which consists of a small central screen controlled by many buttons.

What's behind the driver varies considerably depending on the wheelbase and whether you're carrying people or cargo. The XL cargo van, for example, is a bare-bones workhorse with vinyl upholstery and floor coverings with mounting points for customizable shelves and whatever a business might need. Upper trim levels, especially in the wagon models, add creature comforts, but the van is still very much a dedicated work vehicle.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Ford Transit Connect.

5(25%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(25%)
3.5
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

So far, so good!
Mike,10/24/2017
Cargo Van XL w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
Cabin is comfortable, fairly roomy for a smaller vehicle, but not much in the way of storage compartments. Handling is nimble, very compliant. This vehicle is "peppy" enough around town and actually fun to drive - but not a lot of "giddy up" when merging onto the highway. Ford annoyingly chose to leave out a way to switch off interior cargo LED's.
Skinny but Tall
TheWagonDriver,06/23/2019
Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I have the Titanium Long Wagon. I really have enjoyed this vehicle. It drives like a small car and is very nimble. The 2.5 engine is okay, it isn't fast but is plenty capable for the vehicle. I have averaged 22mpg with 2 adults and 3 kids riding in it. The seats are pretty comfortable for around town. The passenger area is good for a small family. The cargo area behind the third row is small without having the seats slid all the way up. With the seats folded down there is a great amount of cargo space. My only complaint of the cargo room is the back is only 46" wide. I wish it was 48" wide for carrying a sheet of plywood. I traded my truck for a family vehicle and that is the main thing I miss. I like my little wagon but then again I like odd vehicles.
A great alternative to a SUV or a minivan
C. L. Boyd,01/09/2020
Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
This vehicle is a best kept secret! Extremely versatile with comfortable seating for 6 (with second row buckets) or 7 passengers (with second row bench seat) OR the 2nd and 3rd row seats either fold flat or are removable for lots of cargo. The Titanium version of the long wheelbase wagon is pretty plush and well equipped for the price. Mine has 2 leather bucket seats in each seating row which gives you a center aisle to access the 3rd row seats without having to fold down a 2nd row seat, All of the modern tech conveniences are there -- rear camera with cross-traffic alert, blind spot monitor, proximity alert, Synch system which integrates with your mobile phone via Bluetooth and has a great navigation system that accepts voice commands. Good audio system which includes Sirius XM capability. Handles securely with a smooth ride and a small turning radius given the size of the vehicle. Minor inconvenience compared to other minivans is no powered sliding side doors or tailgate. Unusually, the windows in the sliding side doors open like in conventional rear doors and are power-operated. Considering the price point, it is lots cheaper than equivalently equipped minivans such as Honda Odyssey, Toyota Sienna, or Dodge Caravan, or Chrysler Pacifica and less cost than many large 3-row SUVs.
most uncomfortable vehicle ever
Ken,09/24/2017
Cargo Van XL w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I have had this vehicle forced upon me by my company. DO NOT get the vinyl seats!!! If you're 5'11" or taller you will be uncomfortable regardless of which seats you choose. My company ordered the XL model, which is a step above the Flintstone's car. It has absolutely nothing up front. If you're planning on getting shelving installed, choose very carefully and keep in mind that your workers cannot be kept to cookie cutter rules. Storage space is definitely not one size fits all. My work is not the same as Joe's work so why do we have identical vehicles? I can't fit my tools in this thing because they put so many shelves in it. My tools are too big for the shelves. If you like to drive with your arm on the door you could forget it. They put this weird trim on it to give it a curved look that forces your arm forward and punishes you for trying by digging into your elbow. The armrest is too low on the door and the armrest on the seat has a mind of its own, comes out of adjustment constantly and the only way to correct it is to turn it straight up and hope you get it right on the way back down. I've had many work vans over the last 25 years. Full size Dodge, Ford, Chevy, Mercedes, minivans and pickups, this thing is by far the least usable and most uncomfortable piece of crap I've ever had the displeasure of sitting in.
See all 4 reviews of the 2017 Ford Transit Connect
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2017 Ford Transit Connect features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

Used 2017 Ford Transit Connect Overview

The Used 2017 Ford Transit Connect is offered in the following submodels: Transit Connect Minivan. Available styles include Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Wagon Titanium SWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Ford Transit Connect?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Ford Transit Connect trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL is priced between $15,900 and$18,500 with odometer readings between 40000 and99543 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT is priced between $10,500 and$20,900 with odometer readings between 92973 and128937 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT is priced between $17,000 and$17,000 with odometer readings between 69376 and69376 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Ford Transit Connects are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Ford Transit Connect for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2017 Transit Connects listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,500 and mileage as low as 40000 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Ford Transit Connect.

Can't find a used 2017 Ford Transit Connects you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Transit Connect for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,550.

Find a used Ford for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $20,364.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Transit Connect for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $7,976.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $14,481.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Ford Transit Connect?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Transit Connect lease specials

