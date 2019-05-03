Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 11,379 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,816$3,085 Below Market
Maplecrest Ford Lincoln - Vauxhall / New Jersey
* Check out this 2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo XL * * 2018 ** Ford * * Transit Connect Cargo * This Frozen White 2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo XL might be just the cargo van for you. Flaunting a ravishing white exterior and a charcoal black interior. Don't wait on this one. Schedule a test drive today! Contact Information: Maplecrest Ford Lincoln, 2800 SPRINGFIELD AVENUE, UNION, NJ, 07088, Phone: 9089647700, E-mail: leads@teammaplecrest.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NM0LS7E7XJ1343266
Stock: 20Y281A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,321 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,795
Ultimate Motorsports - Houston / Texas
Ultimate Motorsport Presents 2018 Ford Transit Connect XLT XLT PREMIUM PACKAGE $3,030 ORIGINAL MSRP NEW $31,835 NAVIGATION WITH VOICE ! PREMIUM 16” ALLOYS ! PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR ! PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM ! 6 PASSENGER 3RD ROW SEATING ! REAR VIEW CAMERA WITH PARK ASSIST ! POWER DRIVER SEAT ! ROOF RAILS ! FOG LIGHTS ! BLUETOOTH ! ADD A 3 MONTH 3,000 MILE WARRANTY FOR ONLY $ 395 ASK US FOR DETAILS ON A 4 YEAR UNLIMITED MILES NATION WIDE WARRANTY !! PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !! 20+ PICTURES BELOW AFTER DESCRIPTION MUCH MUCH MORE SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT !!! Beautiful Magnetic Metallic on Beige Leather Interior!! DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT 888-650-4908 or email sales CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! Bid with Excitement & Confidence!!! Only at ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT !! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE FOR RATES AS LOW AS 2.99% DOOR TO DOOR SHIPPING AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE ! Email: sales@ultimatems.com Call 888-650-4908 Visit 10311 Altonbury Lane Houston TX 77031
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NM0GE9F78J1353460
Stock: 353460
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,275 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,995$2,677 Below Market
Paoli Ford - Paoli / Pennsylvania
**CERTIFIED**ONE OWNER**CARFAX BUYBACK GUARANTEE** 2018 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium! 7 Passenger! Clean Carfax, One Owner Van! Comes with our 72 month/100,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty! Shadow Black over Medium Stone Interior! Priced BELOW Kelley Blue Books Fair Purchase Price! This Transit includes, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, HEATED FRONT SEATS, Sync 3, Remote Start, Trailer Tow Package, USB input, Steering Wheel Audio/Cruise Controls, Keyless Entry and more! Call us today at 610-644-4700 to set up your test drive in this 2018 Transit Connect!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NM0GE9G78J1361640
Stock: P20181
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,114 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,988$2,401 Below Market
Car Credit - Tampa / Florida
2 YEARS FREE MAINTENANCE & GUARANTEED FINANCING with this 2018 Ford Transit Connect Van XLT Front Wheel Drive , like new in and out! clean interior, paint well kept, New Tires, Cruise Control, Back Up Camera, power locks/windows/seats working properly, Cold A/C, FM/AM/CD/AUX radio player, wheel features and more. Contact Dealer Directly! *** Our ASE master certified technicians have thoroughly inspected this vehicle inside and out and it is up to our exacting standards. You will find that all we sell at Car Credit are RELIABLE, CLEAN pre-owned vehicles at affordable prices. Check out our incredible Google reviews to read some of the wonderful things our customers had to say about their experience with us. *** NEED FINANCING? At Car Credit, THE PAST IS THE PAST! We look at who you are today, and our main goal is to work with you and your budget. We offer you hundreds of cars to choose from and FLEXIBLE DOWN PAYMENTS. We Are The Bank. We can help even if you do not have a Florida Drivers License. Call us toll free from anywhere in the USA. *** Car Credit is centrally located and easy to drive to from anywhere in Florida. We can be quickly accessed right off of I-4 or I-275. We cant wait to meet you. *** OUT OF THE AREA? We are minutes from the Tampa airport and can arrange to meet you for free at the Blue or Red terminals. We can also provide you with a free shipping quote to any location. Call us to let us help you with the details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NM0LS7F78J1374028
Stock: 2373
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 35,236 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,990$1,390 Below Market
Expressway Chevrolet Buick GMC - Mount Vernon / Indiana
Scores 27 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Ford Transit Connect Van boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 16' Steel w/XLT Full Wheel Covers, Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* This Ford Transit Connect Van Features the Following Options *Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic, Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P215/55R16 97H XL AS -inc: full-size spare, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access, Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Ford Transit Connect Van come see us at Expressway Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, 5531 East Indiana St, Evansville, IN 47715. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NM0LS7F7XJ1344819
Stock: J1344819D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- certified
2018 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT7,035 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$20,000
Five Star Ford of Dallas - Dallas / Texas
2018 Ford Transit Connect, Silver Metallic, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, BACK UP CAMERA, SYNC, BLUETOOTH. XLT FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift Duratec 2.5L I4. Ford Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Roadside Assistance * 172 Point Inspection All services have been done consistent with age and miles. Ready for immediate delivery. We work with all credit types including customers with Bad Credit, Bankruptcy or First Time Buyers with No Credit. Buy with confidence. Five Star Ford of Dallas is family owned & operated. Get Pre-Approved at www.fivestarforddallas.com Free CARFAX report. Large Dallas Used Car store. Here at Five Star Ford of Dallas we are taking care of business by treating our customers with respect and providing first rate service across all departments. Give us a call today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NM0GE9F77J1370864
Stock: LKA68703A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 7,686 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$20,000$1,470 Below Market
County Ford - Graham / North Carolina
This 2018 Ford Transit Connect Van 4dr XL LWB with Rear Symmetrical Doors features a 2.5L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Frozen White with a Charcoal Black Vinyl interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Vinyl Interior Surface, Order Code 100A, 2 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Bodyside moldings, Driver door bin, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Vinyl Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, 3.21 Axle Ratio Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Stephen Stearns at 888-920-5943 or sstearns@stearnsauto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NM0LS7E77J1342821
Stock: 209357A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 21,195 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseDelivery Available*Good Deal
$19,999$1,678 Below Market
Enterprise Car Sales Rialto - Bloomington / California
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. This vehicle passed a rigorous inspection by an ASE-Certified technician and is backed by a 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty(1). We offer a free CARFAX (R) Vehicle History Report (TM) and a 7-Day Buyback (2) to give you peace of mind that you are buying a quality used vehicle. Call us for further details or stop by today for a test drive! 1-888-227-7253. (1) Limited Powertrain Warranty begins on the vehicle purchase date & extends for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage runs concurrently with manufacturer warranty. Restrictions apply. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. (2) For a period of 7 days after the date of purchase or 1,000 miles beyond the odometer reading at purchase, whichever comes first, the vehicle may be returned for the exact price originally paid minus a $200 restocking fee, (as allowed by law). Restrictions apply.Price does not include processing, administrative, closing, dealer and handling, or similar fees of $199 or less. Price does not include tax, title, tags, governmental fees, electronic filing charge, any emissions testing and/or state inspection fees, and any finance charges (if applicable).Vehicles subject to prior sale. We make every effort to provide accurate information including but not limited to price, miles and vehicle options, but please verify with your local Enterprise Car Sales location before purchasing. Current mileage may vary due to test drives and vehicle relocation. Used vehicles were previously part of Enterprise short term rental, lease fleet or purchased by Enterprise from other sources including auto auctions, with previous use possibly short term rental, lease or other.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NM0LS7E79J1379126
Stock: 8CC4WB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 45,015 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,998$1,514 Below Market
CarMax Virginia Beach - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Virginia Beach / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NM0GE9F76J1353442
Stock: 19292613
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,544 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$23,995
Levittown Ford - Levittown / New York
** At Levittown Ford, we care about your safety and health - We are SANITIZING all of our vehicles DAILY, and following all of the prescribed CDC Guidelines. It's our DRIVE CLEAN GUARANTEE! ** Set Up your deal online or on the phone and we will deliver to your door within 15 miles within 48 hours!Super low miles in new condition directly from our own loaner fleet. Serviced and ready to go!2.5l dohc engineFRONT VINYL FLOOR COVERSINGLE CD W/SYNCREAR CARGO AREA LIGHTFRONT AND REAR SENSING SYSTEMCall us today to schedule a test drive and see why our vehicles stand out from the rest. Our exclusive VIP program is included with your purchase see us for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT with USB Inputs, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NM0LS7F70J1358969
Stock: UFR9366
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 26,911 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$21,000$376 Below Market
Automax Pre-owned Framingham - Framingham / Massachusetts
XLT Commercial / Work / Cargo Van with Back Up Camera, Steel Cage Cargo / Cab Partition, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Mounted Media Controls, and more. Well maintained, 1-Owner clean Carfax, and super clean inside and out. Beautiful 2018 Ford Transit Connect Van with only 27k miles... AutoMax Pre-owned is a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ Rating. We offer factory direct cars at factory direct prices! We offer bumper to bumper extended warranties on all of our vehicles for up to 5 years or 100,000 miles. We also accept all trades and offer competitive financing options with very low rates. We are conveniently located just 20 minutes from Boston and 20 minutes from Worcester right on RT 9 in Framingham, RT 85 in Marlborough, and on Washington Street in Attleboro MA. Former Rental Vehicle. Prices are subject to change without notice. All advertised prices exclude taxes, registration fees, and $599 dealer documentation fee. The information contained herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Dealer is not responsible for any misprint involving the description of vehicles. It is the sole responsibility of the buyer to physically inspect and verify such information, accessories, condition, and cosmetic defects prior to purchasing. Vehicles come with one key, dealership is not responsible for cost of additional keys.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NM0LS7F76J1377655
Stock: 377655
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 10,285 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$20,997$1,406 Below Market
Parks Alfa Romeo of Wesley Chapel - Wesley Chapel / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NM0LS7F74J1378724
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,202 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$18,975$1,059 Below Market
Select Motor Car - Gainesville / Florida
REST EASY! With its 1-Owner & Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Transit Connect Van purchase. LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3. This Ford Transit Connect Van also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Memory Seat Position, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Body Side Moldings, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input. One owner, Dealer inspection, This Ford is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Cloth seats - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Cloth Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Steve Lipman at 352-377-1616 or selectmotorcar@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NM0LS7E77J1367489
Stock: 367489
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 49,980 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,000$492 Below Market
Southern Pines Chevrolet Buick GMC - Southern Pines / North Carolina
Southern Pines Chevrolet Buick GMC is North Carolina's premier new and used car dealers. Pinehurst Buick, Chevrolet, GMC car shoppers can stop by our convenient location near Pinehurst, NC. This White 2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo XL might be just the cargo van for you. This one's on the market for $18,000. A timeless white exterior and a pewter interior are just what you need in your next ride. Call today to schedule your test drive! Contact Information: Southern Pines Chevrolet Buick GMC, 10722 US Hwy 15-501, Southern Pines, NC, 28388, Phone: 9106845149, E-mail: chevysalesleads@pinehurstautomall.coml.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NM0LS7E73J1344257
Stock: PB14799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,466 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,990
Sarat Ford Lincoln - Agawam / Massachusetts
This 2018 Ford Transit Connect Van XL is proudly offered by Sarat Ford Lincoln With less than 26,465mi on this Ford Transit Connect Van, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. Sarat Ford Lincoln Where Customers Become Friends since 1929
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NM0LS6E73J1348092
Stock: Y0851AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 27,062 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$21,599
Automax Preowned - Attleboro - Attleboro / Massachusetts
Commercial / Work / Cargo Van with Back Up Camera, Steel Cage Cargo / Cab Partition, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Mounted Media Controls, and more. Well maintained, 1-Owner clean Carfax, and super clean inside and out. Beautiful 2018 Ford Transit Connect Van with only 27k miles... AutoMax Pre-owned is a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ Rating. We offer factory direct cars at factory direct prices! We offer bumper to bumper extended warranties on all of our vehicles for up to 5 years or 100,000 miles. We also accept all trades and offer competitive financing options with very low rates. We are conveniently located just 20 minutes from Boston and 20 minutes from Worcester right on RT 9 in Framingham, RT 85 in Marlborough, and on Washington Street (RT 1) in Attleboro MA. Former Rental Vehicle. Prices are subject to change without notice. All advertised prices exclude taxes, registration fees, and $599 dealer documentation fee. The information contained herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Dealer is not responsible for any misprint involving the description of vehicles. It is the sole responsibility of the buyer to physically inspect and verify such information, accessories, condition, and cosmetic defects prior to purchasing. Vehicles come with one key, dealership is not responsible for cost of additional keys.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL with USB Inputs, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NM0LS7E74J1364937
Stock: 364937
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 17,740 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,950
Bill Macdonald Ford - Saint Clair / Michigan
For special internet pricing on this vehicle or more information contact Tori Flavell at torif@billmacdonaldford.com or call 810-637-2326$10 Gift Card When You Schedule An Appointment Online (Test Drive/Financing)*CARFAX:*1 OWNERAccident with Minor Damages ReportedRegular Oil Changes
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NM0GE9F74J1361880
Stock: A3505A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 18,560 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,790
Rick Ridings Ford - Monticello / Illinois
Navigation System, Bluetooth, Tow Package, Backup Camera. Odometer is 30740 miles below market average!2 keys with every vehicle. FREE trial of SiriusXM (3 Months). 1 2 Tank of gas. First oil change FREE. Low price guarantee on tires. FREE loaner vehicle. FREE shuttle service. $100 for every customer you refer to us who buys.At Rick Ridings Ford we understand that your vehicle purchase is one of the biggest purchases you will make. Most people have a lot of questions and concerns, we're here to help. Our friendly staff have answers, don't hesitate to call or text us at 217-762-2521.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NM0GS9F71J1361974
Stock: 200404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Transit Connect searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Transit Connect
- 5(25%)
- 4(25%)
- 3(50%)
Related Ford Transit Connect info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Azera 2015
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2018
- Used Nissan Xterra 2011
- Used MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2018
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2014
- Used Audi S8 2015
- Used Jaguar XK 2012
- Used Volkswagen Routan 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2018
- Used Volvo XC90 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2012
- Used Jaguar XJ 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2011
- Used Lexus GX 460 2011
- Used BMW 1 Series 2011
- Used Hyundai Equus 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mitsubishi Montero Sport
- Used BMW X7
- Used Buick Verano
- Used Hyundai Azera
- Used Chevrolet Tracker
- Used Volvo V70
- Used Mazda Tribute
- Used Audi TT RS
- Used GMC Yukon XL
- Used Audi S7
- Used Kia Forte
- Used Audi SQ5
- Used Suzuki Vitara
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford F-150 Austin TX
- Used Ford Taurus Santa Ana CA
- Used Ford Expedition Mckinney TX
- Used Ford Focus Columbia SC
- Used Ford Expedition Atlanta GA
- Used Ford Thunderbird Decatur GA
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid Pompano Beach FL
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid Milwaukee WI
- Used Ford Crown Victoria Santa Ana CA
- Used Ford Focus ST Allentown PA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Volvo XC90 News
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2020 Countryman
- 2019 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Porsche Taycan
- 2021 Porsche Taycan News
- 2019 X4
- 2019 XC40
- 2020 F-TYPE
- 2020 Canyon
- Chevrolet Tahoe 2019
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- 2019 Encore
- Honda Insight 2021
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2020
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2019 Camaro
- 2019 Volvo S60
- 2020 CT4
- Nissan Frontier 2019
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.