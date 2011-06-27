  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(4)
2018 Ford Transit Connect Review

Pros & Cons

  • Offers many configurations
  • Two available body styles and lengths
  • Comfortable seating
  • Unimpressive performance and fuel economy
  • Wagon's second-row seating doesn't slide or recline
List Price Range
$17,499 - $19,995
Used Transit Connect for Sale
Which Transit Connect does Edmunds recommend?

The base XL trim will do if you're shopping for a Transit Connect on a budget. But for only a modest price jump, we'd recommend the XLT. Stepping up to the higher trim level adds a number of comfort and convenience features that make for a more pleasant driving experience, and both are available in short- and long-wheelbase versions to suit your needs.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Commercial van buyers who operate in confined urban areas or carry smaller loads should find the 2018 Ford Transit Connect to be an affordable, practical alternative to a full-size van. It doesn't have the room, payload and towing capacity of the larger models, but its four-cylinder engine and car-based platform make it more economical to operate and easier to maneuver.

The Transit Connect is available in two body styles, three trim levels, two wheelbases, and with a number of options that make it easy to customize for the job at hand. The short-wheelbase passenger wagon can seat up to five, while the long-wheelbase model can accommodate up to seven. The highest trim level is comfortably outfitted with such features as leather seats, dual-zone climate control with separate rear climate controls, and a touchscreen infotainment system with navigation.

In addition to economy, utility and practicality, this Euro-derived van features a relatively stylish design that's a cut above some of its boxier competitors. And the cabin provides a comfortable environment, with decently supportive seats and a modern, well-organized dashboard. Shoppers looking for a small people-hauler or a work van that delivers many of the capabilities of a larger vehicle should consider taking a test drive in a 2018 Ford Transit Connect.

2018 Ford Transit Connect models

The 2018 Ford Transit Connect is a compact minivan offered in Cargo Van and Wagon body styles, each with two different wheelbases. Three trim levels are available: XL, XLT and the wagon-only Titanium. The XLT and Titanium wagons seat five or seven, depending on which wheelbase you select, while seven-passenger seating is standard on the XL. All versions have dual sliding rear doors and give you a choice between swing-out back cargo doors or an overhead liftgate. (The Titanium trim only comes with the liftgate.)

There's only one engine available in the Transit Connect: a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 169 horsepower and 171 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.

Base standard equipment on the XL Cargo Van includes 16-inch steel wheels, gray grille/bumpers/side moldings, keyless entry, air conditioning, vinyl upholstery and floor coverings, built-in cargo tie-down hooks, an overhead storage shelf, a fold-flat front passenger seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, power front windows, power door locks and a two-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio input jack. The XL Wagon version comes with the same standard equipment but adds rear parking sensors, driver lumbar adjustment, second- and third-row seats, two rear speakers for the stereo, rear climate controls and power second-row windows.

Stepping up to the XLT Cargo Van gets you body-color bumpers, foglights, power-adjustable heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, cloth upholstery, carpeted floor coverings, driver lumbar adjustment, a passenger vanity mirror, a multifunction display, cruise control and a CD player.

The XLT Wagon comes in short- and long-wheelbase models and mirrors the XLT cargo's equipment. It also adds automatic headlights with configurable daytime running lamps, roof rails, automatic wipers, a rearview camera, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a power-adjustable driver seat, a conversation mirror, a thicker acoustic windshield, four front speakers for the sound system and voice controls. Ford's MyKey system is also included.

The top-of-the-line Titanium wagon adds 16-inch alloy wheels, adaptive cornering foglights, power-folding mirrors, chrome exterior trim, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a 6.5-inch touchscreen, navigation and the Sync 3 infotainment interface.

Some noteworthy options include 16-inch alloy wheels, a compressed natural gas engine-prep package, a rearview camera, automatic headlights, front and rear parking sensors, a towing package, a roof rack, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, satellite and HD radio, and the Ford Sync 3 infotainment system with 6.5-inch touchscreen.

Trim tested

Edmunds has only limited experience with the Ford Transit Connect. The following is our first take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Driving

Although the 2018 Ford Transit Connect lacks the get-up-and-go of many V6-powered competitors, it feels much lighter and a lot more agile around town. These characteristics are equally useful for large families and for delivery drivers needing to get in and out of tight spaces.

Comfort

The Transit Connect's ride can be bumpy over rough roads, and suspension-transmitted noises tend to make their way into the cabin. As a result, shoppers transitioning from a traditional minivan may find that the suspension doesn't quite provide the suppleness and isolation they've come to expect.

Seat comfort

The Transit Connect wagon makes a good family vehicle, with generous space for up to seven passengers. And both short- and long-wheelbase cargo vans are available to meet your needs. The quality of the interior materials is below that of many Ford products but is still pretty nice for its class.

Utility

If you need to haul cargo, the short-wheelbase cargo van offers 103.9 cubic feet behind the front seats, while the long-wheelbase models boast 128.6 cubic feet. Cargo room in the short-wheelbase wagons is reduced to a maximum of 77.1 cubic feet, and the long-wheelbase models offer 104.2 cubic feet.

Technology

The available Ford Sync 3 infotainment system is quick to respond to user inputs and feels much like a smartphone, with pinch-to-zoom and swiping gestures. Less user-friendly is the standard stereo interface, which consists of a small central screen controlled by many buttons.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Ford Transit Connect.

5(25%)
4(25%)
3(50%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
3.8
4 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Rusty Paint for New 2018 Ford Transit Connect
Vick Houston's Construction In,02/27/2019
Cargo Van XL w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
The Ford dealer delivered a vehicle with rust in the white paint and promised to replace the vehicle and instead has left it up to me to get repaired and the dealers cannot remove the rust. What a hassle! Inspect the paint thoroughly!
Great Little Van with some imperfections
DV Synthetic Lubricants ,09/04/2019
Cargo Van XL w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I have owned this van LWB XLCargo for 15 months and 26k. Overall I like this van. I use it as a delivery vehicle to deliver oil and make sales call to my customers. Not that I'm not happy with this van but I wish I would have purchased an XLT model. I've added a backup camera. Tinted the windows. Love the tinted glass. I'll list the things that Ford SHOULD have improved upon first. LOW POINTS 1. Fuel tank is too small. 15.8 gallons 2. Stock tires in the upper midwest suck in the winter. 3. Road noise is greater than I'd like. Maybe Ford should have add extra insulation under the Vinyl flooring. 4. The ride is a little firm on rough roads especially when empty but smooths out considerably when loaded. 5. Engine power is adequate in most driving situtaions but could use a boost for freeway on ramps. That being said I can cruise at 75 mph or higher without issue. HIGH POINTS 1. Excellent fuel economy 25-27 in mixed driving, Over 30 mpg on the interstate trips. 2. Excellent handling 3. Great visibility 4. Comfortable seats even for long trips 5. Select Shift transmission
Awesome if you're tall and have a family
Charles,08/25/2018
Cargo Van XLT w/Rear Liftgate SWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
Have owned three years currently, still working well for our needs easy to handle, get the windows tinted to help the A/C. Takes up little space in the garage. Great head room. Update 3/5/19 Installed aftermarket roof rhino-racks and aero-bars, this was for a Thule pod, it helps when the in-laws visit, and we go camping, we are going to install a receiver hitch for bicycles this summer. Update 3/6/20 Receiver and rack and POD, really worked out for longer trip, We drove 4 adults and two kids to Moab, avg 26 MPG though varied elevation on a 2500 mile trip. The aftermarket racks can hold more than the stock ford rack, it was a pain to install the rails, pay a professional, if you do it yourself get cold quenched drill-bits the steel will dull anything else.
Only fair
John Harper,06/18/2018
Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
Overall this vehicle has been only fair. The fuel economy sucks to say the least.
See all 4 reviews of the 2018 Ford Transit Connect
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
169 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
169 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
169 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
169 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Transit Connect models:

Forward and Reverse Sensing System
Alerts the driver to obstacles when parking.
Blind-Spot Information System
Detects vehicles in your blind spots and signals an alert when you try to change lanes without using the turn signal.
Sync 3 w/Rearview Camera
Bundles a rearview camera with the Sync 3 infotainment system and includes a crash notification feature that automatically dials emergency services.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2018 Ford Transit Connect

Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect Overview

The Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect is offered in the following submodels: Transit Connect Minivan. Available styles include Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Wagon Titanium SWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT is priced between $17,499 and$19,898 with odometer readings between 45804 and67787 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL is priced between $19,995 and$19,995 with odometer readings between 43919 and43919 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Ford Transit Connects are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Ford Transit Connect for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2018 Transit Connects listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,499 and mileage as low as 43919 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect.

