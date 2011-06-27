Overall rating

Commercial van buyers who operate in confined urban areas or carry smaller loads should find the 2018 Ford Transit Connect to be an affordable, practical alternative to a full-size van. It doesn't have the room, payload and towing capacity of the larger models, but its four-cylinder engine and car-based platform make it more economical to operate and easier to maneuver.

The Transit Connect is available in two body styles, three trim levels, two wheelbases, and with a number of options that make it easy to customize for the job at hand. The short-wheelbase passenger wagon can seat up to five, while the long-wheelbase model can accommodate up to seven. The highest trim level is comfortably outfitted with such features as leather seats, dual-zone climate control with separate rear climate controls, and a touchscreen infotainment system with navigation.

In addition to economy, utility and practicality, this Euro-derived van features a relatively stylish design that's a cut above some of its boxier competitors. And the cabin provides a comfortable environment, with decently supportive seats and a modern, well-organized dashboard. Shoppers looking for a small people-hauler or a work van that delivers many of the capabilities of a larger vehicle should consider taking a test drive in a 2018 Ford Transit Connect.