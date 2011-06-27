2018 Ford Transit Connect Review
Pros & Cons
- Offers many configurations
- Two available body styles and lengths
- Comfortable seating
- Unimpressive performance and fuel economy
- Wagon's second-row seating doesn't slide or recline
Which Transit Connect does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Commercial van buyers who operate in confined urban areas or carry smaller loads should find the 2018 Ford Transit Connect to be an affordable, practical alternative to a full-size van. It doesn't have the room, payload and towing capacity of the larger models, but its four-cylinder engine and car-based platform make it more economical to operate and easier to maneuver.
The Transit Connect is available in two body styles, three trim levels, two wheelbases, and with a number of options that make it easy to customize for the job at hand. The short-wheelbase passenger wagon can seat up to five, while the long-wheelbase model can accommodate up to seven. The highest trim level is comfortably outfitted with such features as leather seats, dual-zone climate control with separate rear climate controls, and a touchscreen infotainment system with navigation.
In addition to economy, utility and practicality, this Euro-derived van features a relatively stylish design that's a cut above some of its boxier competitors. And the cabin provides a comfortable environment, with decently supportive seats and a modern, well-organized dashboard. Shoppers looking for a small people-hauler or a work van that delivers many of the capabilities of a larger vehicle should consider taking a test drive in a 2018 Ford Transit Connect.
2018 Ford Transit Connect models
The 2018 Ford Transit Connect is a compact minivan offered in Cargo Van and Wagon body styles, each with two different wheelbases. Three trim levels are available: XL, XLT and the wagon-only Titanium. The XLT and Titanium wagons seat five or seven, depending on which wheelbase you select, while seven-passenger seating is standard on the XL. All versions have dual sliding rear doors and give you a choice between swing-out back cargo doors or an overhead liftgate. (The Titanium trim only comes with the liftgate.)
There's only one engine available in the Transit Connect: a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 169 horsepower and 171 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.
Base standard equipment on the XL Cargo Van includes 16-inch steel wheels, gray grille/bumpers/side moldings, keyless entry, air conditioning, vinyl upholstery and floor coverings, built-in cargo tie-down hooks, an overhead storage shelf, a fold-flat front passenger seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, power front windows, power door locks and a two-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio input jack. The XL Wagon version comes with the same standard equipment but adds rear parking sensors, driver lumbar adjustment, second- and third-row seats, two rear speakers for the stereo, rear climate controls and power second-row windows.
Stepping up to the XLT Cargo Van gets you body-color bumpers, foglights, power-adjustable heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, cloth upholstery, carpeted floor coverings, driver lumbar adjustment, a passenger vanity mirror, a multifunction display, cruise control and a CD player.
The XLT Wagon comes in short- and long-wheelbase models and mirrors the XLT cargo's equipment. It also adds automatic headlights with configurable daytime running lamps, roof rails, automatic wipers, a rearview camera, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a power-adjustable driver seat, a conversation mirror, a thicker acoustic windshield, four front speakers for the sound system and voice controls. Ford's MyKey system is also included.
The top-of-the-line Titanium wagon adds 16-inch alloy wheels, adaptive cornering foglights, power-folding mirrors, chrome exterior trim, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a 6.5-inch touchscreen, navigation and the Sync 3 infotainment interface.
Some noteworthy options include 16-inch alloy wheels, a compressed natural gas engine-prep package, a rearview camera, automatic headlights, front and rear parking sensors, a towing package, a roof rack, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, satellite and HD radio, and the Ford Sync 3 infotainment system with 6.5-inch touchscreen.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Our experts like the Transit Connect models:
- Forward and Reverse Sensing System
- Alerts the driver to obstacles when parking.
- Blind-Spot Information System
- Detects vehicles in your blind spots and signals an alert when you try to change lanes without using the turn signal.
- Sync 3 w/Rearview Camera
- Bundles a rearview camera with the Sync 3 infotainment system and includes a crash notification feature that automatically dials emergency services.
