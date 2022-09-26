FAQ
Is the Ford Transit Crew Van a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 Transit Crew Van both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Transit Crew Van ranges from 158.4 to 383.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford Transit Crew Van. Learn more
Is the Ford Transit Crew Van reliable?
To determine whether the Ford Transit Crew Van is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Transit Crew Van. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Transit Crew Van's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2023 Ford Transit Crew Van a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 Ford Transit Crew Van is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 Transit Crew Van is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2023 Ford Transit Crew Van?
The least-expensive 2023 Ford Transit Crew Van is the 2023 Ford Transit Crew Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $44,320.
Other versions include:
- 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $44,320
- 150 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $45,140
- 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $45,265
- 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $45,590
- 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $46,090
- 150 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $46,420
- 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $46,520
- 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $46,545
- 350 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $47,340
- 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $47,370
- 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $47,790
- 350 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $48,620
- 150 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $49,015
- 250 High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $49,515
- 150 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $49,840
- 250 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $49,965
- 150 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $50,285
- 350 High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $50,770
- 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $50,785
- 150 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $51,115
- 350 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $51,215
- 250 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $51,240
- 350 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $52,040
- 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $52,065
- 350 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $52,485
- 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB, 9,950 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $52,575
- 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB, 10,360 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $52,930
- 350 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $53,315
- 250 High Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $54,210
- 350 High Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $55,465
- 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD DRW w/148" WB, 9,950 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $57,275
- 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD DRW w/148" WB, 10,360 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $59,085
What are the different models of Ford Transit Crew Van?
If you're interested in the Ford Transit Crew Van, the next question is, which Transit Crew Van model is right for you? Transit Crew Van variants include 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 150 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), and 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A). For a full list of Transit Crew Van models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2023 Ford Transit Crew Van info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2010 For Sale
- Used Saab 9 3
- Used Mercedes-Benz CL-Class 2012
- Used BMW X6 M 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse 1998
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT 2008
- Used Toyota FJ Cruiser 2008
- Used Lexus IS 350 C 2010
- Used FIAT 500e 2015
- Used Buick Regal Sportback 2001
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Hyundai Elantra 2022
- 2021 Legacy
- 2022 Kia Niro
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
- 2022 X4
- 2021 Ford Mustang
- 2021 BMW X5
- 2021 Nissan Maxima
- 2023 Escalade ESV
- 2022 E-Class
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Compact Vehicles
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
- Best Subcompact Vehicles
- Best Muscles
- Best Midsize Vehicles
Other models to consider
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2021
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2021
- 2022 F-350 Super Duty
- Ford Transit Cargo Van 2023
- 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2022
- 2021 EcoSport
- 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2022 GMC Savana
- 2022 Promaster Window Van
- 2022 GMC Savana Cargo
- 2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Ford Transit Crew Van 2021
- 2023 Ford E-Transit Cargo Van
- 2022 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Ram Promaster Cargo Van
- 2021 Chevrolet Express Cargo
- 2021 Nissan NV Passenger
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Automotive News
- Dodge News
- Cadillac News
- Kia News
- Honda News
- Toyota News
- Truck News
- Lexus News
- Rivian News
- Audi News
- Volkswagen News
Recommended
- Mercury Tracer 1999 Wagon Features Specs
- Mitsubishi Lancer 2011 Review
- Mazda Millenia 1998 Sedan
- Mazda MX 5 Miata 2022 Features Specs
- New BMW X4 For Sale Detroit Mi
Other models
- New Ford Bronco-Sport for Sale in Owings Mills, MD
- New Chevrolet Suburban for Sale in Stow, OH
- New Kia Sorento-Plug-In-Hybrid for Sale in Stratford, CT
- New Buick Enclave for Sale in Glenside, PA
- New Mazda CX-5 for Sale in Du Bois, PA
- New Audi RS-7 for Sale in Severna Park, MD
- New Land-Rover Range-Rover-Sport for Sale in Norfolk, NE
- New Toyota Highlander-Hybrid for Sale in Rockingham, NC
- New Nissan Altima for Sale in Crystal River, FL
- New Land-Rover Range-Rover-Evoque for Sale in Springfield, VA
- New Mercedes-Benz Eqs-Suv for Sale in Cape Girardeau, MO
- New Land-Rover Discovery-Sport for Sale in Poland, IN
- New Toyota C-HR for Sale in Peru, IL
- New Ram 3500 for Sale in Merrimack, NH
- Used Volkswagen Beetle-Convertible in Canyon Country, CA
- New Mazda 6 for Sale in Santo Domingo Pueblo, NM
- New Lexus Es-250 for Sale in Acton, MA
- New GMC Sierra-1500-Limited for Sale in Chelmsford, MA
- New GMC Acadia for Sale in Queens Village, NY
- New Kia Stinger for Sale in Bennington, VT
- New Lexus Ux-200 for Sale in Centreville, VA
- New Honda Insight for Sale in Williamston, NC
- New GMC Sierra-1500-Limited for Sale in Pacoima, CA
- New Lexus NX-250 for Sale in Plymouth, MA
- New Mercedes-Benz G-Class for Sale in Enterprise, AL
- New Mercedes-Benz Cla-Class for Sale in Davenport, FL
- New Chevrolet Colorado for Sale in Brighton, MA
- New Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for Sale in East Wenatchee, WA
- New Audi E-Tron-S for Sale in Bensalem, PA
- New Genesis GV80 for Sale in Fairburn, GA