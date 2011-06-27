Used 2011 Ford Transit Connect Consumer Reviews
Poor performer
Handles well at slow speeds but be careful at high speeds a quick lane change could be a problem . If you dont need the hight this is not a vehicle for you I am still not sure how to use the interior hight for anything. The biggest problem is the horse power . I have to tach 6500 rpm in the first 3 gears in order to enter the parkway at 40 mph . From a standing start it is the slowest vehicle I have ever driven . I drive alone and only cary 300 lbs of tools and supplies . I have 5000 miles on it and its not getting any better .
you get what you pay for!
OK $23,000 for a van so, you know. Bought it today, seat seems comfortable. Need it for a small business and to tote an almost adult kid or 2. 4 cylinders and I could bearly get up a steep hill with only me in it and no passengers or payload. That scares me. Probably won't return it, cause I traded in my car. Shoulda shopped more! Yes, turning radius good. Ugly too. Still mileage good. Price good. Little scared about being able to get up to speed on highway or change lanes. If I can't get up a hill at 25 miles an hour, what will happen on the highway?
Used Delivery Van Converted Into Nice Mini-Camper
My Wife and I both love the outdoors , but my backpacking days are over :-( . The answer was to have a little, mini-camper/shelter that was agile enough to be a daily driver for work. We bought a used (123,000 mi) 2011 Connect that had been a work van. We had our mechanic service the transmission - no problems, but it had never been serviced, we also had the suspension rebuilt. I gutted the back, installed a screened, tinted window from E-bay into the passenger side door for extra visibility/safety and fresh air while in the 'house' portion of the camper, added a ceiling vent/skylight with fan, LED 'house' lights in the back and built in a fold out twin bed, with storage underneath. This is all powered from a deep cycle, sealed ,AGM battery recharged by a very low profile, solar panel and regulator. That was expensive, but now it drives WONDERFULLY - well, it's not a Jaguar: it's a re-purposed delivery van... so, compared to its peers - it's wonderful. It's quite nice in the back part of our mini-camper, being far more comfortable and snug than a tent. Highways out here are 80 MPH and we've done about 15,000 miles of them in the last year, with no troubles. For a work vehicle, the acceleration is more than adequate and (to me) noticeably than what I read in other reviews. Yes, in mountains with heavy loads, it's not climbing like the V8's - that's reality, but climb it does while being thrifty on gas. On flat or rolling highways, no problem at all. >>> I wish that it had BRIGHTER headlights, but it was a fleet vehicle, so I replaced them with after market LED headlights from Amazon. Great daily driver, comfy and well traveled mini-camper - and our dog loves it.
- Safety
- Performance
- Comfort
You will have fun racing bicyclists
This is the worst vehicle I have ever had the displeasure of driving. It is extremely uncomfortable. It is extremely slow. The A/C sucks! The heater sucks! The radio sucks! The hubcaps fall off. The cabin noise is terrible. You may want to wear earplugs. I drive with the gas pedal stomped at all times. I cannot wait until the engine blows, which will not be long. I would rather be driving a 72 pinto.
Transit in Service
We are a Commercial Bakery, servicing 3 close linked towns and their "eateries". Our Transit has performed flawlessly 6 days a week for two and a half years ( West Coast Canada). We replaced a 3/4 Ton full size V8 with this Transit Connect. We carry approx. 750-900 lbs. per trip, three trips a day. Terrain is varied but all pavement. The monthly savings in fuel pays half the truck payment. Maintenance has been minimal, biggest concern a leaking door seal replaced under warranty. As an owner I have 4 decades of fleet experience in the movement of goods across Canada; Agricultural and Mining heavy hauling fleets. As a small business owner this vehicle is a gem with a tiny carbon footprint.
Sponsored cars related to the Transit Connect
Related Used 2011 Ford Transit Connect info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Ford Escape 2019
- 2020 Ford Escape
- 2019 Ford Expedition
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2019 F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty