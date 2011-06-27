Fall 2018 - Keys in pocket produce many unwanted "butt locks" and unplanned opening of ALL windows when van is unattended have admitted flying insects and rain. Am considering adding projection gages to view on windshield because of difficult viewing of existing ones. Still happy with choice of the Transit Connect. Update 2018-Dependable,reliable and dealer service reminders make it self sufficient (someone reminds me of every service required) It will be first choice model when time fot replacement and that will be awhile. After 5 PT Cruisers wasn't sure what would replace our long time preference when it was discontinued. Easy access with wide doors and right-height sitdown seats coupled with room for second limited ability passenger PLUS two Rollator walkers make the Transit Connect BETTER than the 20 different makes and models we checked. The seating arrangement for 3 or four is better for us than the limited (2) seating in out NV200. The easy fold or remove seats enable use of ALL space behind front seats with plenty of tie down locations. Gas mileage isn't impressive, but since we travel short distances, it is less consequential. Proximity alarms take getting used to and when the radio cuts out, it isn't obvious that it's caused by the sensors because you're getting close (in the garage) even when it's intentional. Like every new vehicle, there are so many bells and whistles that you'll be discovering surprise capabilities until the day you trade for you next vehicle. 2017 UPDATE: After a year, have learned to rely on proximity sensors and alarms and does that save twisting an old neck. Found more unused features and don't care to have dedicated buttons for things (Sirius) I don't use. Don't like SYNC for onboard features (USB). Still VERY SATISFIED with our Transit Connect 2016 UPDATE: SURPRISE option. Vehicle HAD locking lugnuts but not the special socket to remove them. Dealership didn't have one either. A slow leak and a low tire warning light started a 3 day saga to remove the problem tire. Dealer came through (3 days) but had it been a sudden flat, the only solution would have started on a roll back. They're gone and have been the ONLY disappointment with our Transit Connect. I'm still trying to understand why I would need to have full shift control (1-2-3-4-5-6) other than low for snow. Park,Reverse, Drive and Low have served well for over 50 years and if I wanted manual shift, I would also need a clutch. Don't need or use "S" but still very satisfied with vehicle. 2019 update: Replaced 4 tires @ 30,000 miles. Tires designed to carry cargo load with low profile are more expensive and wear faster above 40 psi than those for standard passenger vehicles. Learned that some must be mounted as marked "inside" or "outside". Still happy with van but still bothered by "butt beeps". 2020 update: Added brighter led lighting to cargo area .Satisfied curiosity about load capacity without seats. Musical equipment fit ok but still had to lift more than into Nissan nv200. Value is dropping because of age and price is rising because of inflation. Considering trade to newer Transit Connect while trade in value is worth anything.

Read more