A little more than two years ago, my wife sustained a spinal cord injury as a complication of meningitis. She now relies on a wheelchair to get around. Her limited mobility made it impossible for her to transfer to the passenger seat of her 4-Runner or my Tundra. Our daughter has a Dodge Charger. Because the seats are low, my wife could easily transfer to the passenger's seat. So we temporarily swapped my wife's 4-Runner for the Charger. This created a new problem. My wife's wheelchair does not fold up like a hospital wheelchair. It must be taken apart if it is to be placed in the trunk of the Charger. My wife and I found this problem to be unacceptable in the long term. As a result, my wife and I started looking for a vehicle that she could transfer into, that could carry additional passengers, and that had sufficient cargo space behind the rear seats to allow us to carry her wheelchair without taking it apart. The only vehicle we were able to find that met all of those criteria is the short wheel based Transit Connect Wagon. We have been using it for six months now. We equipped it with the 1.6 L Eco Boost engine. According to the Vehicle's on board computer our combined city/highway mileage is 25.6 mpg. Our daughter has her Charger back, and we have a vehicle that allows us to easily go on errands or trips without any significant inconvenience. Recently, we drove the Wagon from our home in Chandler, AZ to a town in the mountains, Pine, AZ . The performance of the vehicle surprised me. We had no problem climbing the hills as we went from an elevation of 1,100 feet to nearly 6,000 feet. Bottom Line: We are pleased. Update: We now have 7800 miles on the vehicle. The highway mileage is 29. City mileage is 25. Because we do more city driving the average is 26.5. Because the vehicle is small, my wife's friends are able to lift her wheelchair into the van with ease. As a result they don't think twice about taking her out for a girl's evening out. We are now more please with our Transit Connect Wagon. Second Update: We have owned this vehicle for three years now. It is still performing well. We could not be more pleased. Third update. We have owned the vehicle for four years. Other than routine oil changes and keeping the tires properly inflated, the only maintenance has been the replacement of the battery. We are still very pleased with the van.

