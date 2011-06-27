  1. Home
2015 Ford Transit Connect Review

Pros & Cons

  • Punchy and efficient turbocharged engine
  • two available body lengths
  • customizable cargo area
  • less expensive and more involving to drive than regular minivans.
  • Turbo engine unavailable on long-wheelbase wagon
  • second row doesn't slide or recline
  • limited payload and towing capacities
  • unimpressive mpg with base engine.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The compact, front-wheel-drive 2015 Ford Transit Connect may be a bit more focused on utility than comfort, but it's a smart choice for families and small business owners seeking a less costly, more maneuverable alternative to a full-size van or larger minivan.

Vehicle overview

Outside the United States, small vans are some of the most popular vehicles in existence. That's no surprise, of course, since these vehicles are easy to maneuver on crowded, narrow streets, capable of hauling an amazing amount of gear and far more fuel-efficient than the behemoth cargo vans that have dominated American roads for decades. Now that Ford is offering its compact Transit Connect cargo van and passenger wagon in the U.S., families and small-business owners wanting a van with a smaller footprint have an excellent alternative to consider.

If you're looking for a small, affordable business solution, the 2015 Ford Transit Connect has a lot to offer. It comes in several different configurations with two available wheelbases and two available fuel-efficient engines. Ford has pre-drilled holes to allow for easy setup of shelving and storage units, and if you have a lot of cargo, the Transit Connect can haul up to 1,600 pounds or tow up to 2,000 pounds. That's not much compared with more traditional rear-drive cargo vans (including Ford's full-size Transit Van), but for smaller businesses, this might be just enough capability. Plus, even when carrying a full load, the Transit Connect feels agile and easy to maneuver.

For families needing to carry people instead, the passenger version, known as the 2015 Ford Transit Connect wagon, is also pretty useful. It can seat five or seven, depending on which wheelbase you select, and headroom and legroom are plentiful, even for adults. It's a great option if space and affordability are your priorities, but compared with more conventional minivans, the Transit Connect is bound to feel a bit bare-bones whether you're looking at its so-so interior plastics or its relatively modest list of amenities.

Of course, if you're comparing the 2015 Ford Transit Connect van with larger cargo vans like the 2015 Chevrolet Express and Ford's own Transit (reviewed separately), its sacrifices in power, space and overall capability are undeniable. The Transit's more direct competitors are the 2015 Nissan NV200 and 2015 Ram CV Tradesman. The Grand Caravan-based CV offers a more powerful V6, but isn't as compact in its dimensions. The NV200 actually feels even more basic on the inside than the Connect but is still worth a look.

Meanwhile, top minivans like the 2015 Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna are far more comfortable and spacious than the 2015 Transit Connect wagon, but they're also quite a bit larger and more expensive. The Mazda 5 offers much the same attributes as the Transit Connect, but it, too, does without some desirable features (and will be discontinued after the 2015 model year). For families willing to give up some capability and versatility, the Ford Transit Connect's lower price tag and sharper driving dynamics are bound to be appealing.

2015 Ford Transit Connect models

The 2015 Ford Transit Connect is a compact commercial minivan that's offered in cargo van and passenger van (wagon) body styles and two different wheelbases. All versions have dual sliding rear doors and give you a choice between swing-out cargo doors and an overhead liftgate. There are three available trim levels: XL, XLT and Titanium (wagon only). The XLT wagon seats five or seven, depending on which wheelbase you select, while seven-passenger seating is standard on the XL and Titanium.

Base standard equipment on the XL cargo van includes 16-inch steel wheels, gray grille/bumpers/side moldings, keyless entry, air-conditioning, vinyl upholstery and floor coverings, built-in cargo tie-down hooks, an overhead storage shelf, a fold-flat front passenger seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, power front windows, power door locks and a two-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio input jack. The XL wagon version comes with the same standard equipment, but is long-wheelbase only and adds second- and third-row seats, two rear speakers for the stereo, rear climate controls and power second-row windows.

Stepping up to the XLT cargo van gets you body-color bumpers, foglights, power-adjustable heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, cloth upholstery, driver lumbar adjustment, a passenger vanity mirror, a 4.2-inch multifunction display, cruise control and a CD player. The XLT wagon comes in short- or long-wheelbase form, mirrors the XLT cargo's equipment and adds a rearview camera and a thicker acoustic windshield. Rear climate controls aren't available on the short-wheelbase XLT wagon.

The top-of-the-line Titanium wagon adds 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, adaptive cornering foglights, rain-sensing wipers, power-folding mirrors, chrome exterior trim, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a six-way power driver seat, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with a built-in compass, a locking glovebox, four front speakers for the sound system and Ford's voice-controlled Sync system.

Many of the features that come standard on the upper trim levels are also available on other models. Other major options include 16- and 17-inch alloy wheels, a compressed natural gas engine prep package, front and rear parking sensors, a towing package, a fixed panoramic sunroof, a roof rack, satellite/HD radio, the MyFord Touch electronics interface (includes a 6.5-inch touchscreen display and a navigation system) and the Crew Chief telematics system designed for fleet operators.

2015 Highlights

Apart from minor equipment updates, the 2015 Ford Transit Connect carries over unchanged from last year.

Performance & mpg

For power, the 2015 Ford Transit Connect gets a choice of two engines. A 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine comes standard, and produces 169 horsepower and 171 pound-feet of torque. A turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder good for 178 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque is available as an option on select variants (oddly, the long-wheelbase wagon is not one of them). Both engines send power to the front wheels by way of a six-speed automatic transmission.

The EPA's estimated fuel economy for the cargo van with the 2.5-liter engine is 24 mpg combined (21 city/29 highway). The wagon is rated lower, at 23 mpg combined (20/28), which is only barely better than you'd get with a larger V6-equipped minivan. Opting for the turbocharged 1.6-liter engine gets you an estimated 25 mpg combined (22/30) with both the cargo van and the wagon.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2015 Ford Transit Connect include antilock brakes, traction and stability control, hill start assist, front seat side airbags and side curtain airbags.

Front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera are available as options. The optional Ford Sync system includes an emergency crash notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phone. Ford's MyKey system, which can be used to set certain parameters for various drivers (think teens, valets or employees), is also optional.

In government crash tests, the 2015 Ford Transit Connect wagon was given five out of five stars for overall crash protection (the cargo van is unrated in the overall category). Both versions received four stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side crash protection.

Driving

This little van's biggest party trick is the way it drives. Even if the 2015 Ford Transit Connect lacks the get-up-and-go of V6-powered traditional minivans, it still feels much lighter and more agile around town, which is equally useful for large families and delivery drivers needing to get in and out of tight spaces. If you live in the city or frequently travel on tight rural roads, the Transit Connect will feel like an athlete compared with a Honda Odyssey and almost nothing like a Chevy Express. We recommend getting the punchier and more efficient turbocharged engine, but unfortunately, it isn't available on seven-passenger wagon models.

The steering in particular is worthy of praise, offering the same sort of just-right effort and impressive road feel found in other Ford vehicles. On the other hand, the ride is bumpy over rough road surfaces, and noises tend to make their way into the cabin much like they would on a smaller, sportier vehicle. That'll be just fine for those transitioning from something like a Focus, but current minivan drivers may find the suspension does not provide the suppleness and isolation they've come to expect.

Interior

With its passenger (wagon) and cargo van body styles, the Transit Connect can serve a variety of purposes. The wagon -- specifically the seven-passenger long-wheelbase model -- can be used as a family vehicle. Granted, the second-row seat doesn't recline or slide, and folding both the second and third rows of seats takes an extra step compared with most minivans, but space in both rows is just as good (and sometimes better), especially the headroom. The quality of plastics isn't up to Ford's current top-notch standards, but it's not objectionable, and the Titanium trim's leather upholstery and advanced technology should please its owners at a price point that significantly undercuts similarly priced rivals.

If it's cargo you're looking to haul, the short-wheelbase cargo van offers 103.9 cubic feet behind the front seats, while the long-wheelbase version's larger cargo hold can swallow 128.6 cubic feet. This is less than a regular minivan, but still much better than a large crossover. Even more capacity is available thanks to the fold-flat front passenger seat. If the seats are folded, the wagon offers a maximum of 77.1 cubic feet with the short wheelbase and 104.2 cubic feet with the long wheelbase.

Although the Transit Connect has a much larger windshield and dashboard than its Ford siblings, it could just as easily be a Ford Escape or C-Max from the driver seat. The interesting, quasi-futuristic design is virtually identical, with climate controls below clearly separated from the infotainment controls above. The optional MyFord Touch system has received its fair share of complaints for its usability and electronic glitches, but these have mostly been corrected with software updates, and MyFord Touch is now easier to use than in years past. The same can't be said, however, for the standard stereo interface, which consists of a small central screen controlled by many buttons.

Behind the driver, however, things get considerably different -- and vary considerably depending on the wheelbase and whether you're carrying people or cargo. The XL cargo van, for example, is a bare-bones workhorse with vinyl upholstery and floor coverings with mounting points for customizable shelves and whatever a business might need. Upper trim levels add creature comforts, but the van is still very much a dedicated work vehicle.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Ford Transit Connect.

5(50%)
4(12%)
3(13%)
2(8%)
1(17%)
3.7
24 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

So far so good!!
Gman,06/13/2016
Cargo Van XL w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
Waited till I accumilated some mileage before posting again. I now have 89,000 miles on my 2.5 and its doing great. I haul a trailer 85% of the time and carry about 800 lbs of tools inside. Have not been easy on it and drive hard in the mountains. Still gets amazing gas mileage and no maintenance issues at all. I travel alot and needed better mileage than my old E 150. I found that pulling a small trailer I can carry mlre than with the Econoline and still get better fuel mileage! If you want a really tough van that you can count on , this is it.
Perfect family vehicle
Lane Shelton,06/15/2016
Wagon XLT w/Rear Liftgate LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
We shopped almost every SUV and VAN even bought a used Honda Odyssey but quickly sold the Honda. Did our research and found no other vehicle fit our needs. This is the best of both worlds - rides like a luxury car but larger and better capacity than the van. Every vehicle we looked at that had fold down seats not one of them were flat when folded. All of them had some sort of slope or had to be removed altogether. This has a perfectly flat cargo area with the seats folded down - perfect for dog crates. I have nothing bad to say about this vehicle in fact I've never liked a vehicle like I do this one. The price is also very reasonable compared to SUV's and Van's. A great wagon with a great price.
Wheelchair Hauler
Fred Gamble,08/19/2015
Wagon XLT w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
A little more than two years ago, my wife sustained a spinal cord injury as a complication of meningitis. She now relies on a wheelchair to get around. Her limited mobility made it impossible for her to transfer to the passenger seat of her 4-Runner or my Tundra. Our daughter has a Dodge Charger. Because the seats are low, my wife could easily transfer to the passenger's seat. So we temporarily swapped my wife's 4-Runner for the Charger. This created a new problem. My wife's wheelchair does not fold up like a hospital wheelchair. It must be taken apart if it is to be placed in the trunk of the Charger. My wife and I found this problem to be unacceptable in the long term. As a result, my wife and I started looking for a vehicle that she could transfer into, that could carry additional passengers, and that had sufficient cargo space behind the rear seats to allow us to carry her wheelchair without taking it apart. The only vehicle we were able to find that met all of those criteria is the short wheel based Transit Connect Wagon. We have been using it for six months now. We equipped it with the 1.6 L Eco Boost engine. According to the Vehicle's on board computer our combined city/highway mileage is 25.6 mpg. Our daughter has her Charger back, and we have a vehicle that allows us to easily go on errands or trips without any significant inconvenience. Recently, we drove the Wagon from our home in Chandler, AZ to a town in the mountains, Pine, AZ . The performance of the vehicle surprised me. We had no problem climbing the hills as we went from an elevation of 1,100 feet to nearly 6,000 feet. Bottom Line: We are pleased. Update: We now have 7800 miles on the vehicle. The highway mileage is 29. City mileage is 25. Because we do more city driving the average is 26.5. Because the vehicle is small, my wife's friends are able to lift her wheelchair into the van with ease. As a result they don't think twice about taking her out for a girl's evening out. We are now more please with our Transit Connect Wagon. Second Update: We have owned this vehicle for three years now. It is still performing well. We could not be more pleased. Third update. We have owned the vehicle for four years. Other than routine oil changes and keeping the tires properly inflated, the only maintenance has been the replacement of the battery. We are still very pleased with the van.
Work van and it's great in SF. New information
thesksfalling,08/12/2015
Cargo Van XL w/ Rear Liftgate LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
It's small but roomy. I purchased it in January and have about 10k miles on it. I am 6'2' and it's very comfortable. I am in it a lot Monday through Friday. This model does not come with a glass on the sliding door so that is an upgrade in my immediate future that I need for getting out of parking spots. I also want a rear recordable camera for backing up and watching the back. I have one in the front. I didn't think I would like the rear lift gate but I do. Previous to this van I have had several Astro vans but of course they stopped making them. I had to downsize a bit on tools and equipment but some items and tools I carried around for years and never used so for me it was no problem. Everything about the van works great. The transmission sometimes seems a little confused. I believe it's made in France. We will see how long it lasts. My Astros went over 150k on the transmissions. Gas milage is almost twice the Astro so I am saving dollars left and right. So far a great little truck that fits everywhere. I have about 85k on it now and just put the first set of brakes on. I got the side window which was a necessity for me for backing out. Love this little truck. Now I have 105 K 8-14-19 and the truck just keeps on going. I have not had a repair yet. I usually sell at 150k so let's see how far it goes.
See all 24 reviews of the 2015 Ford Transit Connect
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
169 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2015 Ford Transit Connect features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2015 Ford Transit Connect

Used 2015 Ford Transit Connect Overview

The Used 2015 Ford Transit Connect is offered in the following submodels: Transit Connect Minivan. Available styles include Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Ford Transit Connect?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Ford Transit Connect trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL is priced between $10,900 and$18,888 with odometer readings between 17098 and127896 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT is priced between $9,850 and$9,850 with odometer readings between 102492 and102492 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB is priced between $15,775 and$15,775 with odometer readings between 108447 and108447 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Ford Transit Connects are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Ford Transit Connect for sale near. There are currently 11 used and CPO 2015 Transit Connects listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,850 and mileage as low as 17098 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Ford Transit Connect.

Can't find a used 2015 Ford Transit Connects you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Transit Connect for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $13,797.

Find a used Ford for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,864.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Transit Connect for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $13,087.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $23,219.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Ford Transit Connect?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Transit Connect lease specials

