Vehicle overview

With prominent platform-mates like the Ford Taurus, the Lincoln MKS and particularly the hip new Ford Flex, the 2009 Ford Taurus X can be forgiven for feeling left out. Riding on the same "D3" platform that underpins those more memorable models, this understated crossover SUV has much to offer families who need a practical people hauler that won't break the bank. The Taurus X is pleasant to drive, and it will accommodate six or seven passengers almost as ably as a minivan. Throw in decent performance, a comfortable ride and available all-wheel drive and you've got all the makings of an all-star family vehicle.

With 263 horsepower on tap, the Taurus X moves out smartly, though the engine snobs among us aren't high on the 3.5-liter V6's raucous noisemaking when you give it the crop. No one will mistake the Taurus X for a European sport wagon, but its handling is secure and its ride comfort is quite agreeable. In other words, this family-minded Ford is wholly adequate from the driver seat, with the exception of its frustrating non-telescoping steering column. That makes its versatility all the more impressive -- six honest-to-goodness adults can kick back in the Taurus X's spacious cabin, and while its 85 cubic feet of cargo space isn't going to have minivans or larger crossover SUVs quaking in their boots, it's still more than most people will ever need.

Another feather in the Taurus X's cap is the Ford-exclusive Sync multimedia integration system, which enables iPods and Bluetooth-capable cell phones to be operated via voice commands. The interior layout is otherwise unremarkable, a bit dated even, but it's undeniably user-friendly. Some may see the Taurus X's anonymous styling and identity as a drawback, but we like the idea of a vehicle that gives you the impressive functionality of a Flex in a less audacious wrapper -- and for a little less money, to boot.

Perhaps the Taurus X's biggest problem is the plethora of capable competitors in this hotly contested segment. The Buick Enclave/Chevrolet Traverse/GMC Acadia/Saturn Outlook quadruplets are all vying for your attention, as are the Hyundai Veracruz, Mazda CX-9 and Toyota Highlander. However, we think it's worth keeping the 2009 Ford Taurus X in mind as a dark-horse candidate. It's not the flashiest crossover on the block -- nor even the flashiest crossover among Ford's offerings -- but it provides just about everything a large family needs.