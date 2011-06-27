2009 Ford Taurus X Review
Pros & Cons
- Comfortable ride, genuine three-row seating, top-notch crash test scores.
- Hit-or-miss interior materials quality, steering column doesn't telescope, V6 sounds coarse at higher engine speeds.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2009 Ford Taurus X is a good choice for families who want near-minivan functionality in an SUV-ish package.
Vehicle overview
With prominent platform-mates like the Ford Taurus, the Lincoln MKS and particularly the hip new Ford Flex, the 2009 Ford Taurus X can be forgiven for feeling left out. Riding on the same "D3" platform that underpins those more memorable models, this understated crossover SUV has much to offer families who need a practical people hauler that won't break the bank. The Taurus X is pleasant to drive, and it will accommodate six or seven passengers almost as ably as a minivan. Throw in decent performance, a comfortable ride and available all-wheel drive and you've got all the makings of an all-star family vehicle.
With 263 horsepower on tap, the Taurus X moves out smartly, though the engine snobs among us aren't high on the 3.5-liter V6's raucous noisemaking when you give it the crop. No one will mistake the Taurus X for a European sport wagon, but its handling is secure and its ride comfort is quite agreeable. In other words, this family-minded Ford is wholly adequate from the driver seat, with the exception of its frustrating non-telescoping steering column. That makes its versatility all the more impressive -- six honest-to-goodness adults can kick back in the Taurus X's spacious cabin, and while its 85 cubic feet of cargo space isn't going to have minivans or larger crossover SUVs quaking in their boots, it's still more than most people will ever need.
Another feather in the Taurus X's cap is the Ford-exclusive Sync multimedia integration system, which enables iPods and Bluetooth-capable cell phones to be operated via voice commands. The interior layout is otherwise unremarkable, a bit dated even, but it's undeniably user-friendly. Some may see the Taurus X's anonymous styling and identity as a drawback, but we like the idea of a vehicle that gives you the impressive functionality of a Flex in a less audacious wrapper -- and for a little less money, to boot.
Perhaps the Taurus X's biggest problem is the plethora of capable competitors in this hotly contested segment. The Buick Enclave/Chevrolet Traverse/GMC Acadia/Saturn Outlook quadruplets are all vying for your attention, as are the Hyundai Veracruz, Mazda CX-9 and Toyota Highlander. However, we think it's worth keeping the 2009 Ford Taurus X in mind as a dark-horse candidate. It's not the flashiest crossover on the block -- nor even the flashiest crossover among Ford's offerings -- but it provides just about everything a large family needs.
2009 Ford Taurus X models
The 2009 Ford Taurus X is a crossover SUV with three rows of seating. There are three trim levels: SEL, Eddie Bauer and Limited. The default seating capacity is six, with second-row captain's chairs and a two-person split-folding third-row bench, but an optional second-row split bench seat increases capacity to seven on any trim.
The SEL comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass, heated side mirrors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power driver seat, an in-dash CD changer, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, full power accessories, cruise control and a trip computer. Opting for the Freestyle Eddie Bauer earns you 18-inch wheels, two-tone leather upholstery in the first and second rows (vinyl for the third), wood grain interior trim, the Sync MP3 player and cell phone integration system, satellite radio and dual-zone automatic climate control. Power adjustments for both front seats (with memory for the driver), power-adjustable pedals, a two-tier center console and a six-CD changer with MP3 compatibility also come with the Eddie Bauer. Finally, the Freestyle Limited adds front-seat heaters, a second-row center console (on six-passenger models), a premium Audiophile stereo, reverse park assist and a cargo net.
Options include 18-inch chrome wheels, adjustable pedals, reverse park assist (on SEL and Eddie Bauer models), Sync, a navigation system, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, rear-seat climate controls, heated second-row automatic flip-forward seats, a moonroof and a power liftgate.
2009 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2009 Ford Taurus X is motivated by a 3.5-liter V6 making 263 hp and 249 pound-feet of torque. A conventional six-speed automatic routes this power to the front wheels, with AWD optional.
Fuel economy is 16 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined for the front-wheel-drive model, while the AWD version comes in at 15 mpg city/22 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined.
Safety
The 2009 Ford Taurus X is equipped with four-wheel antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control, front-seat side-impact airbags and full-length side curtain airbags with rollover sensors. It also features the SOS Post-Crash Alert System, which honks the horn and turns the flashers on in the event of airbag deployment. More impressive are the Taurus X's perfect five-star scores in all front- and side-impact crash tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The Taurus X also received the top rating of "Good" in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests.
Driving
While the 2009 Ford Taurus X won't set any land speed records, its 3.5-liter V6 provides surprisingly swift acceleration off the line, and families should be able to load up this wagon on road trips without causing it to strain on highway grades. However, we're not fans of the V6's noisy and unrefined engine note at higher rpm, along with the six-speed automatic's laggardly downshifts. The cabin is reasonably quiet at speed, and the Taurus X provides laudable ride comfort.
Interior
The Taurus X's cabin is pleasant and spacious, especially for first- and second-row passengers. Adults in the third row will still enjoy adequate head- and legroom, a rarity in non-minivans. Furthermore, the Taurus X's low step-in height and optional button-activated flip-and-fold second-row seats make third-row ingress and egress a cinch, if not quite as convenient as a minivan's sliding doors. The conservative dash layout won't get anyone's heart racing, but storage space and cupholders abound.
Materials quality is spotty, though. The Limited's leather upholstery looks and feels good to the touch, but the cloth upholstery in SEL models is unimpressive, as are the interior plastics in general. In brighter news, a deep 16-cubic-foot cargo well behind the third row provides ample carrying capacity, even with all seats upright. For more room, the second- and third-row seats fold flat into the floor, expanding capacity to 85 cubic feet.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2009 Ford Taurus X.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Taurus X
Related Used 2009 Ford Taurus X info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 EcoSport
- 2020 Transit Connect
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2019
- 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2019 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- 2019 Transit Connect
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500