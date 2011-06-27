Vehicle overview

A crossover in the truest sense of the word, the 2007 Ford Freestyle effectively blends the seating capacity and flexibility of a minivan; the efficiency and maneuverability of a station wagon; and the all-weather capability of an SUV. Ultimately, the wagon identity takes precedence on the Freestyle, but it's one of only a few wagons on the market with a forward-facing third-row seat that's large and comfortable enough to use day in and day out. Six-passenger seating is standard, but if you order a bench seat in the second row, you've got a seven-passenger vehicle that can carry a half-dozen bags of groceries while in full carpool mode.

As practical as it sounds, the Freestyle has never sold in the numbers Ford had hoped for since its introduction for the 2005 model year. There's a very simple reason for this: The Freestyle is underpowered. Charged with the task of propelling a 4000-pound wagon, the standard 203-horsepower Duratec V6 delivers acceptable acceleration around town but struggles at highway speeds. The more passengers and luggage you pack in, the slower the Freestyle feels, which takes some of the fun out of road trips.

It's unfortunate, because the Freestyle wagon is well qualified for family duty in most other areas. It shares a platform with Volvo's XC90, and this results in a smooth ride and nimble handling. A low step-in height makes it easy for preschoolers to climb in and out, and the hinged rear doors open wide enough for easy car seat installation. The controls are logically arranged and simple to use, and you can fold both the second- and third-row seats flat into the floor without studying the owner's manual. A rear-seat DVD entertainment system is available, and with a cupholder count of 14, no one will go thirsty. Were it not for its weak V6, the 2007 Ford Freestyle would be one of our top recommendations to parents who don't want to drive a minivan. But as it is, this wagon is merely one candidate to consider among the many six-, seven- and eight-seaters in this price range.