Consumer Rating
(97)
2007 Ford Freestyle Review

Pros & Cons

  • Thoughtfully designed cabin with roomy seating and plenty of cargo space, balanced ride and handling, lengthy list of safety features.
  • Engine feels underpowered and unrefined at highway speeds, can't get stability control, some interior materials are low quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Capable of seating seven passengers while hauling seven bags of groceries, the 2007 Ford Freestyle is as practical a vehicle as you'll find outside the minivan world. Unfortunately, its weak V6 puts it at a disadvantage alongside competing wagons and SUVs.

Vehicle overview

A crossover in the truest sense of the word, the 2007 Ford Freestyle effectively blends the seating capacity and flexibility of a minivan; the efficiency and maneuverability of a station wagon; and the all-weather capability of an SUV. Ultimately, the wagon identity takes precedence on the Freestyle, but it's one of only a few wagons on the market with a forward-facing third-row seat that's large and comfortable enough to use day in and day out. Six-passenger seating is standard, but if you order a bench seat in the second row, you've got a seven-passenger vehicle that can carry a half-dozen bags of groceries while in full carpool mode.

As practical as it sounds, the Freestyle has never sold in the numbers Ford had hoped for since its introduction for the 2005 model year. There's a very simple reason for this: The Freestyle is underpowered. Charged with the task of propelling a 4000-pound wagon, the standard 203-horsepower Duratec V6 delivers acceptable acceleration around town but struggles at highway speeds. The more passengers and luggage you pack in, the slower the Freestyle feels, which takes some of the fun out of road trips.

It's unfortunate, because the Freestyle wagon is well qualified for family duty in most other areas. It shares a platform with Volvo's XC90, and this results in a smooth ride and nimble handling. A low step-in height makes it easy for preschoolers to climb in and out, and the hinged rear doors open wide enough for easy car seat installation. The controls are logically arranged and simple to use, and you can fold both the second- and third-row seats flat into the floor without studying the owner's manual. A rear-seat DVD entertainment system is available, and with a cupholder count of 14, no one will go thirsty. Were it not for its weak V6, the 2007 Ford Freestyle would be one of our top recommendations to parents who don't want to drive a minivan. But as it is, this wagon is merely one candidate to consider among the many six-, seven- and eight-seaters in this price range.

2007 Ford Freestyle models

The 2007 Ford Freestyle is a large wagon with three rows of seating. It's available in SEL and Limited trim levels. Standard second-row captain chairs provide six-passenger seating capacity, but either trim can be equipped with a 60/40-split second-row bench seat that increases capacity to seven.

The SEL comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, two-tone exterior paint, privacy glass, air-conditioning, a six-way power driver seat, an in-dash CD changer, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, full power accessories, cruise control, a trip computer and heated mirrors. If you go for the Freestyle Limited, you'll get 18-inch wheels, a monochromatic paint job, leather upholstery in the first and second rows, wood grain interior trim, dual-zone automatic climate control, power adjustments for both front seats (along with memory for the driver), front-seat heaters, an upgraded sound system, a second-row console, 50/50-split capability for the third-row bench and a cargo net.

Options include a navigation system, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, rear-seat climate controls and a moonroof. Sirius satellite radio is also available, but only if you skip the rear DVD player.

2007 Highlights

Trim levels and option packages are realigned on the 2007 Ford Freestyle, as Ford deletes the base SE trim. Effective with the September 2006 production run, all Freestyles come standard with front seat-mounted side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, an alarm system and heated mirrors. Additionally, all Limited models now have 18-inch wheels. Ford has also increased drivetrain warranty coverage to five years/60,000 miles.

Performance & mpg

Available with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive (AWD), the Freestyle is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 capable of 203 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) is standard and offers all the convenience of a conventional automatic along with infinitely variable gear ratios for better fuel economy. Front-drive Freestyles earn a 20 mpg city, 27 mpg highway EPA rating, while AWD models drop to 19/24.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard, as is traction control. Stability control is not available. The 2007 Ford Freestyle has your family covered on the passive safety front, as both front seat-mounted side-impact airbags and full-length side curtain airbags (with a rollover sensor) are standard. Reverse parking sensors and adjustable pedals are optional on all Freestyles; the pedals include a memory feature on Limited models. The Freestyle earned a perfect five stars in all frontal- and side-impact crash tests conducted by the NHTSA. In IIHS frontal offset testing, the Freestyle got a rating of "Good," the highest possible.

Driving

Acceleration is adequate around town, but the V6 quickly runs out of steam during highway passing maneuvers, especially when the Freestyle is loaded up with passengers and gear. Power delivery is noisy and unrefined, which can grate on occupants' nerves. Ride dynamics, on the other hand, are impressive, as the Freestyle's fully independent suspension delivers a smooth, refined ride quality and responsive handling around corners.

Interior

The Freestyle's cabin is simple and functional with lots of convenient storage. The second and third rows offer enough legroom to seat both adults and children comfortably. The standard second-row captain's chairs can be adjusted fore and aft to provide more legroom for third-row passengers, while the optional 60/40 bench seat is nonadjustable. Materials quality is hit-or-miss. The Limited's leather upholstery looks and feels good to the touch, but the cloth upholstery in SEL models is unimpressive, as are some of the interior plastics. A deep 17.6-cubic-foot cargo well provides a good deal of space for groceries, even when all three rows of seating are in use. When you need more room, both the second- and third-row seats fold flat into the floor, providing up to 85 cubic feet of cargo capacity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Ford Freestyle.

5(76%)
4(13%)
3(5%)
2(4%)
1(2%)
4.6
97 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

New Freestyle
Dan,11/21/2006
I have found the Freestyle to be practical, roomy and fun to drive. It handles like a sport vehicle and gives a nice ride at the same time. It is very flexible in that I can quickly convert from a roomy carry all to a practical 7 passenger vehicle.
Not Bad
Freestylin,10/07/2006
Traded in my 03 Yukon XL (lemon) and looked for a more fuel efficient wagon with 3 rows. Volvo too expensive. Pacifica close, but price/features no match. Pilot, great vehicle, but mileage like other SUV's. Since it's a Ford, there is no reason why you can't get invoice pricing. Don't believe ads, it's a lie, you'll get about 20 to 25 mpg and there is no way you'll get 500 miles to the tank, unless you're coasting downhill for that many miles. Overall, if you are looking for non SUV, non-minivan, decent room with 3 row seating, fuel economy, feature, content and price, this probably is about the only option. Too bad Toyota, Honda, Nissan had no viable option. May want to check out Mazda CX9.
Practical till 130k
carsnobby,09/24/2014
Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl CVT)
I've been very happy with my Freestyle for the last 100k miles and 4 years...but once we hit 130,000 miles the car has developed several squeaks, rattles and several expensive repairs. In the last 3 months we have put $2600 into it. - $830 for a inner tie rod that cracked - $1825 for ball joints & control arms This car eats tires (have put on 3 sets of high mileage tires since 20k miles). Also has had 2 complete brake jobs. Beyond the tire usage, it was a relatively cheap car to maintain, until the last 3 months. The car is getting to expensive to maintain and I am doubting its future reliability.
Couldn't be happier at 75000+ miles...
bcb_wa,02/05/2013
Bought my 2007 SEL AWD in 2008 with 13K miles on it. It was a rental in Alaska before I bought it in the state of Washington. Never a mechanical problem. Engine, CVT and AWD still runs like a champ. Solid as a rock with only a couple very minor trim rattles over rough pavement. Leather has held up well. Sad to see this die (TaurusX ended production in 2010), but its been reborn in the new 2011 Explorer. Same platform, similar interior, just more aggressive looks. Highly recommend getting one if you're in the market for similar vehicle. As for getting one of these used - I would heartily recommend one. TMV under 9K as of Feb 2012 - excellent value and comfort for a family hauler.
See all 97 reviews of the 2007 Ford Freestyle
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 6
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
203 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 6
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
203 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 6
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
203 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 6
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
203 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2007 Ford Freestyle features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2007 Ford Freestyle

Used 2007 Ford Freestyle Overview

The Used 2007 Ford Freestyle is offered in the following submodels: Freestyle Wagon. Available styles include SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl CVT), SEL 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl CVT), Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl CVT), and Limited 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Ford Freestyle?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Ford Freestyles are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Ford Freestyle for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Ford Freestyle.

Can't find a used 2007 Ford Freestyles you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Freestyle for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $12,233.

Find a used Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $24,800.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Freestyle for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,959.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $17,250.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Ford Freestyle?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

