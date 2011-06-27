Estimated values
2009 Ford Taurus X Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,452
|$3,964
|$4,280
|Clean
|$3,248
|$3,725
|$4,015
|Average
|$2,842
|$3,247
|$3,485
|Rough
|$2,435
|$2,768
|$2,955
Estimated values
2009 Ford Taurus X SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,680
|$4,454
|$4,926
|Clean
|$3,463
|$4,185
|$4,621
|Average
|$3,030
|$3,648
|$4,011
|Rough
|$2,597
|$3,110
|$3,401
Estimated values
2009 Ford Taurus X SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,496
|$4,052
|$4,395
|Clean
|$3,290
|$3,808
|$4,123
|Average
|$2,878
|$3,319
|$3,578
|Rough
|$2,467
|$2,829
|$3,034
Estimated values
2009 Ford Taurus X Eddie Bauer 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,948
|$5,218
|$5,988
|Clean
|$3,716
|$4,903
|$5,617
|Average
|$3,251
|$4,274
|$4,875
|Rough
|$2,786
|$3,644
|$4,134
Estimated values
2009 Ford Taurus X Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,956
|$5,010
|$5,651
|Clean
|$3,723
|$4,708
|$5,301
|Average
|$3,257
|$4,103
|$4,601
|Rough
|$2,791
|$3,499
|$3,901
Estimated values
2009 Ford Taurus X Eddie Bauer 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,705
|$6,010
|$6,801
|Clean
|$4,428
|$5,647
|$6,380
|Average
|$3,874
|$4,922
|$5,538
|Rough
|$3,320
|$4,197
|$4,696