  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Taurus X
  4. Used 2009 Ford Taurus X
  5. Appraisal value

2009 Ford Taurus X Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2009 Ford Taurus X Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,452$3,964$4,280
Clean$3,248$3,725$4,015
Average$2,842$3,247$3,485
Rough$2,435$2,768$2,955
Sell my 2009 Ford Taurus X with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Taurus X near you
Estimated values
2009 Ford Taurus X SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,680$4,454$4,926
Clean$3,463$4,185$4,621
Average$3,030$3,648$4,011
Rough$2,597$3,110$3,401
Sell my 2009 Ford Taurus X with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Taurus X near you
Estimated values
2009 Ford Taurus X SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,496$4,052$4,395
Clean$3,290$3,808$4,123
Average$2,878$3,319$3,578
Rough$2,467$2,829$3,034
Sell my 2009 Ford Taurus X with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Taurus X near you
Estimated values
2009 Ford Taurus X Eddie Bauer 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,948$5,218$5,988
Clean$3,716$4,903$5,617
Average$3,251$4,274$4,875
Rough$2,786$3,644$4,134
Sell my 2009 Ford Taurus X with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Taurus X near you
Estimated values
2009 Ford Taurus X Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,956$5,010$5,651
Clean$3,723$4,708$5,301
Average$3,257$4,103$4,601
Rough$2,791$3,499$3,901
Sell my 2009 Ford Taurus X with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Taurus X near you
Estimated values
2009 Ford Taurus X Eddie Bauer 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,705$6,010$6,801
Clean$4,428$5,647$6,380
Average$3,874$4,922$5,538
Rough$3,320$4,197$4,696
Sell my 2009 Ford Taurus X with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Taurus X near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Ford Taurus X on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Ford Taurus X with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,463 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,185 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Taurus X is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Ford Taurus X with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,463 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,185 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Ford Taurus X, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Ford Taurus X with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,463 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,185 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Ford Taurus X. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Ford Taurus X and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Ford Taurus X ranges from $2,597 to $4,926, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Ford Taurus X is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.