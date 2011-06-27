  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Freestyle
  4. Used 2006 Ford Freestyle
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(177)
Appraise this car

2006 Ford Freestyle Review

Pros & Cons

  • Expansive cargo hold, roomy seating for six passengers, balanced ride and handling characteristics, lengthy list of safety features.
  • Weak and unrefined engine, can't get stability control, a few low-grade interior materials.
Other years
2007
2006
2005
Ford Freestyle for Sale
2007
2006
2005
List Price Range
$1,400 - $4,250
Used Freestyle for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With truly comfortable accommodations for six passengers, plenty of cargo space and refined driving dynamics, the 2006 Ford Freestyle wagon has everything going for it -- except power.

Vehicle overview

Think of the Ford Freestyle as a tall station wagon that has taken on useful traits from the SUV and minivan genres. It successfully combines numerous family-friendly vehicle attributes. For instance, it has three rows of functional seating to accommodate six or seven passengers. Those passengers benefit from ample legroom and headroom, and the third-row rear seat can be folded flat to create a sizable cargo area.

Like a minivan, the Ford Freestyle has a low step-in height that enables little ones to climb in and out easily and spares parents the back-straining exercise of stooping down to load the kids and their car seats. It also features a high seating position for a better view of the road and optional all-wheel drive -- two of the most popular reasons cited for driving an SUV. What it doesn't have are sliding doors (as on a minivan), but unlike its closest crossover competitor, the Pacifica, its rear doors swing open wide enough so that loading passengers and their stuff doesn't feel laborious.

Well-rounded as it is, the Freestyle has one major weakness: power. With only a 203-horsepower, 3.0-liter V6 providing power to this 4,000-pound vehicle, acceleration is adequate around town but lethargic on the highway. A larger, more powerful engine would do wonders for this wagon's overall appeal with buyers. But if you can get past this drawback, the safe and roomy 2006 Ford Freestyle is definitely worth a look if your family numbers four or more and you have little interest in driving a minivan.

2006 Ford Freestyle models

The Ford Freestyle wagon comes in three trims -- SE, SEL and Limited. The SE comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass, seating for six, air conditioning, a CD player, a six-way power driver seat, full power accessories and cruise control. The midgrade SEL adds an MP3-compatible in-dash CD changer, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with auxiliary audio controls, automatic headlights, foglights, heated side mirrors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a trip computer and body-color door handles and mirrors. If you go for the Limited, you'll get 18-inch wheels, leather upholstery in the first and second rows, wood grain interior trim, dual-zone automatic climate control, an upgraded sound system, power adjustments for both front seats (along with memory for the driver), front-seat heaters, 50/50-split capability for the third-row bench and a cargo net. Note that SE and SEL models come with two-tone exterior paint, while the Limited AWD gets a monochromatic paint job. Options include power-adjustable pedals, a three-person bench seat for the second row (providing seven-passenger capacity), a navigation system and reverse-parking sensors.

2006 Highlights

For 2006, a navigation system is now optional on the Ford Freestyle.

Performance & mpg

All Freestyle models come with a 3.0-liter V6. Horsepower comes in at 203, while torque measures 207 pound-feet. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) is standard. Buyers can choose between front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution are standard, as is traction control. Stability control is not available. On the options list, you'll find both side-impact airbags (for the front) and head curtain airbags (for all three rows). The 2006 Ford Freestyle earned a perfect five stars in all frontal- and side-impact crash tests conducted by the NHTSA. In IIHS frontal offset testing, the Freestyle got a rating of "Good," the highest possible.

Driving

Acceleration is adequate around town, but the engine quickly runs out of steam during highway passing maneuvers, especially when the vehicle is loaded up with passengers and gear. Power delivery is noisy and refined, which can grate on occupants' nerves. Ride dynamics, on the other hand, are impressive, as the wagon's fully independent suspension delivers a smooth, refined ride quality and responsive handling around corners.

Interior

The Freestyle's cabin is simple and functional with lots of convenient storage nooks and bins. Depending on whether you select captain's chairs or a 60/40 bench seat in the second row, the Ford Freestyle can seat six or seven passengers. The second and third rows offer enough legroom to seat both adults and children comfortably. The captain's chairs can be adjusted fore and aft to provide more legroom for third-row passengers, while the 60/40 bench seat is nonadjustable. Total cupholder count is 14, which should keep everyone happy on long trips. A deep cargo well provides a good deal of space for groceries, even when all three rows of seating are in use. When you need more room, both the second- and third-row seats fold flat into the floor, providing up to 85 cubic feet of cargo capacity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Ford Freestyle.

5(66%)
4(20%)
3(8%)
2(5%)
1(1%)
4.4
177 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 177 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

One of the best vehicles I've owned
Jay Roig,10/23/2016
SE 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl CVT)
My daughter bought this vehicle used when it had 80,000 miles. She put 100,000 miles on it. All she did was change the oil. I got it at 180,000 miles and is now at 220,075 miles. It's not a drag racer but it can get up and go when needed. It's a rather plain looking family car when you compare it to other newer wagons and SUV's but it's got clean lines and still has a solid feel on the road. My only complaint (daughters too), was the air conditioner. It stopped pumping out cool air when the vehicle was idling. Unfortunately dealers do not repair anything anymore. They wanted to replace the entire system ($2,200 plus). From my research I learned the problem was a valve and/or spring, located under a plate on the back of the compressor, called a Scroll Valve. The problem exists on other Ford models that use the same compressor. So I bought the valve on the internet, about $20, and had a local mechanic drain what was left of the Freon, install the new scroll valve and its attachments, and charge up the system. The A/C blew my socks off. This vehicle is a keeper. The CVT took some getting used to but it has not given me, or my daughter, any problems. The CVT was given a fluid change shortly after I got it. Its first and only to date. Also had the radiator flushed and new brake pads installed about the same time. I'm looking to keep my Freestyle until it gets to at least 250,000 miles, but in all probability 300,000 miles or more. My next order of business is to take it in for a tune-up (its never had one). To paraphrase an old saying: Why buy a new one when the old one still works - and there are no monthly payments to make? Update... all good things must come to an end. at about the 230,000 mile mark, my wife decided she needed a new vehicle (a 2019 Subaru Ascent) and this time, she was going to pay for it (cash, in full even). And because I've been the most perfect of husbands, she wanted me to have her 2012 Chev Equinox, with all the bells and whistles. So the my Ford Freestyle was retired to the back yard. Well, for about 3 weeks anyway. The car still had its get up and go, a good body with no rust, and was reliable as usual, so I donated it to my Public Radio Station. Hope its serving someone else as faithfully as it served me. It was "the best" vehicle I ever owned up 'til the day it left. Good bye old paint.
Ford finally got it right!
cincyrod,07/20/2006
I'm one of those people who will not (typically) consider purchasing an American car. I normally buy Honda's. However, with the price of a base model Honda Pilot selling for over $28,000, I did my homework and found a LOADED Freestyle for about the same money. What a nice car! It has everything we were looking for (3rd row seating, dvd player, leather, etc.) without having to purchase a large SUV or a minivan. We love this vehicle! My only complaint is the fact that the roof rails are not made to hold anything; they are there simply there for aesthetic value. Basically, the roof rails are unable to accommodate a roof luggage/cargo carrier.
I love this car
whitetigerlady,05/05/2015
Limited 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl CVT)
I love this car - I purchased in in 2009 from a dealer with 50,000ish miles on it. There was one issue with the transmission 3 years ago that was repaired by the ford dealership for free because it was a recall issue, other than that, I have replaced the tires twice and the breaks once...just last month...My Gypsy as I call her - the GPS is very outdated LOL - now has 192000 miles and is still going pretty strong. I get my oil changed every 5K miles and use high mileage oil and that's it - I love driving a worry free vehicle. My only issue is they don't make them anymore and I have no idea what to replace her with when her time finally is up - I just hope that's not for another 200K :-) unfortunately someone ran a stop sign and totaled my Gypsy - the good new is as hard as she hit me no one was injured. I wish Ford still made this vehicle - I would buy it again and again...I would never own anything else.
Transmission is a time bomb
tsliberty,05/20/2015
SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl CVT)
Our 2006 Freestlye had 65,000 miles on it. Just paid it off. Transmission died without any warning. Dead in the middle of the street. Called the dealer, they said that they don't make that transmission anymore so they would have to find a rebuilt one. and it will cost $7,000+! We thought that was a bit high, so we called around and every place told us the same or that they wouldn't even attempt it. Great. Talked to Ford and they offered to pay for $3,000 of the repair cost. Still a very expensive fix for a car with only 65,000 miles. They warrantied the transmission for another 50,000 miles. But we sold it within a few months since I was too paranoid to drive it very far from home.
See all 177 reviews of the 2006 Ford Freestyle
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 6
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
203 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 6
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
203 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 6
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
203 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 6
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
203 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2006 Ford Freestyle features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2006 Ford Freestyle

Used 2006 Ford Freestyle Overview

The Used 2006 Ford Freestyle is offered in the following submodels: Freestyle Wagon. Available styles include SEL 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl CVT), Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl CVT), SE 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl CVT), Limited 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl CVT), SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl CVT), and SE 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Ford Freestyle?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Ford Freestyle trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Ford Freestyle Limited is priced between $4,250 and$4,250 with odometer readings between 144329 and144329 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Ford Freestyle SE is priced between $1,400 and$1,400 with odometer readings between 201184 and201184 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Ford Freestyles are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Ford Freestyle for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2006 Freestyles listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $1,400 and mileage as low as 144329 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Ford Freestyle.

Can't find a used 2006 Ford Freestyles you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Freestyle for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $10,753.

Find a used Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $12,654.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Freestyle for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $25,560.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $8,178.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Ford Freestyle?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Freestyle lease specials

Related Used 2006 Ford Freestyle info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles