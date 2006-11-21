Used 2007 Ford Freestyle for Sale Near Me
- 201,034 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,480$770 Below Market
Tri Motor Sales - Oak Harbor / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Freestyle Limited with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMDK03177GA03958
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 154,092 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,683$2,397 Below Market
Riverton Elko Buick Chevrolet GMC - Elko / Nevada
New Price! Silver Birch 2007 Ford Freestyle SEL AWD CVT Duratec 3.0L V6 24V Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo/Clock/Single CD, Rear window defroster. Odometer is 774 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Freestyle SEL with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMDK05167GA17072
Stock: C5360G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-29-2020
- 209,892 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,250
Jim Taylor Motors - Fort Benton / Montana
Freestyle Limited, 4D Wagon, Duratec 3.0L V6 24V, CVT, FWD, Red, Pebble w/Heated Perforated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats. FWD Limited
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Freestyle Limited with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZK03137GA08693
Stock: N1120A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 228,708 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,429$502 Below Market
Subaru of Champaign County - Savoy / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Freestyle SEL with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMDK05197GA28809
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$4,000$1,674 Below Market
Fenton GM Superstore - Ardmore / Oklahoma
Come see us in beautiful Ardmore, OK USA! Take exit 32 on I-35. This Freestyle is equipped with the following options: AWD. Odometer is 6047 miles below market average! We have great financing available for all types of credit! We LOVE trade-ins! We dont care what it is or what you owe, come see us! We pride ourselves on our customer service, come see what sets us apart from everyone else! We deliver anywhere in the USA!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Freestyle SEL with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMDK05137GA32757
Stock: LG347874B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 175,428 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,999
Larry H. Miller Volkswagen Lakewood - Lakewood / Colorado
One Owner, Clean CARFAX, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player, Leather, All Wheel Drive, Power front seats, Rear-facing air vents, Climate control, Power windows, Power locks, and much more! Stop by Larry H. Miller Volkswagen Lakewood and check out the beautiful selection of new and pre-owned vehicles with amazing pricing and financing options. Located at 8303 W. Colfax Ave, Lakewood, CO 80214 (at the intersection of W. Colfax and Carr Street).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Freestyle SEL with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMDK05137GA11343
Stock: V18813A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 96,774 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,590$315 Below Market
Tucson Subaru - Tucson / Arizona
Clean CARFAX! Tucson Subaru is offering for sale this Merlot Clearcoat Metallic 2007 Ford Freestyle Limited FWD CVT Duratec 3.0L!! Power Moonroof!! One Year Complimentary Maintenance(see dealer for details) 3rd Row Seating! AM/FM radio, CD player and Steering wheel mounted audio controls!! Power Heated Perforated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats and a Driver's Memory seat!! Power windows, Remote Keyless Entry and More!! Expect a relaxed, family-centered atmosphere that is committed to your satisfaction when you visit Tucson Subaru. Our Sales Team is the most knowledgeable, personable, and enjoyable in the industry. We listen to your needs and treat our customers with respect and appreciation in a honest and straightforward manner. Tucson Subaru offers a dedicated Internet Sales Department that allows you the ability to select your vehicle, negotiate a competitive price, and arrange for aggressive financing or lease alternatives - all in a friendly, hassle-free environment without ever leaving the comfort of your home or office. We promise the easiest car purchase you have ever made.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Freestyle Limited with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMDK03117GA19749
Stock: B20383B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 84,720 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,929
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas
Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat 3.0L Smpi 24-Valve V6 Duratec Engine This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You can find this 2007 Ford Freestyle Limited and many others like it at AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills. This Ford includes: 3.0L SMPI 24-VALVE V6 DURATEC ENGINE (STD) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Off-road or on the street, this Ford Freestyle Limited handles with ease. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Ford Freestyle. A rare find these days. More information about the 2007 Ford Freestyle: The 2007 Ford Freestyle is a good choice for those looking for value in family transportation. Front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive models are available, and the Freestyle scores well in government crash test. For enhanced safety, the Freestyle and now comes standard with both head curtain and side air bags. This mid-size SUV is well suited to transporting up to seven family members, or for loading up to 86 cubic feet of cargo when the middle and rear seat rows are folded. While many SUVs offer a third row of seating that is suitable only for children, the Freestyle's back row offers plenty of room for two adults. Strengths of this model include Great people packaging, comfortable ride, excellent cargo capacity., and plenty of safety equipment All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Freestyle Limited with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMDK031X7GA19751
Stock: 7GA19751
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 144,335 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,995
The Internet Car Lot Council Bluffs - Council Bluffs / Iowa
This 2007 Ford Freestyle 4dr 4dr Wagon Limited AWD features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Merlot Metallic with a Shale Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 3rd Row Seating, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Exterior Keypad Entry, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 712-220-9900 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Freestyle Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMDK06177GA32565
Stock: A32565C71509
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-09-2020
- 171,019 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,589
Super Trooper Motors - Madison / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Freestyle Limited with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZK03137GA08984
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,769 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Lithia Reno Subaru - Reno / Nevada
PRICE DROP FROM $6,995, $800 below Kelley Blue Book!, EPA 24 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Premium Sound System, Multi-CD Changer, Dual Zone A/C, Aluminum Wheels, PERFORATED LEATHER SEAT TRIM AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: PERFORATED LEATHER SEAT TRIM (STD). VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com explains "Thoughtfully designed cabin with roomy seating and plenty of cargo space.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 24 MPG Hwy. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Reduced from $6,995. This Freestyle is priced $800 below Kelley Blue Book. VISIT US TODAY: At Lithia Reno Subaru you'll get a great vehicle, at a great price, with the experience and dedication of our team behind you throughout the purchasing process, and the duration of your ownership of your Subaru automobile. Our service to you does not end at the sale. Call us anytime with questions. Our entire team at Lithia Reno Subaru is here to help. If you're looking to purchase from a dealership dedicated to its customers, come by Lithia Reno Subaru and experience our service for yourself! Price does not include $449 Dealer doc fee, taxes, and license fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Freestyle Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMDK06127GA34966
Stock: 7GA34966
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 144,044 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,200
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2007 Ford Freestyle 4dr 4dr Wagon SEL AWD features a 3.0L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Tan with a Beige interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 3rd Row Seating, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Exterior Keypad Entry, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Freestyle SEL with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMDK05177GA34544
Stock: AAW-A34544
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 137,123 miles
$3,950
Korz Auto Farm - Kansas City / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Freestyle SEL with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZK02157GA13377
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,795
N Enterprise - Newark / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Freestyle Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMDK061X7GA42197
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 161,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,130$931 Below Market
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
2006 Ford Freestyle SEL in Green with 161,000 Miles at Roland Rich Ford ----------------------------------------Stop by Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL to take this 2006 Ford Freestyle SEL for a test drive! This Freestyle SEL comes with a 3.0L V-6 engine, leather interior, moonroof, and third row seating. Please call our sales team at 309-244-8249 with any questions or to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Freestyle SEL with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZK02106GA43398
Stock: 8810B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-24-2019
- 134,025 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,850$508 Below Market
Used Car Superstore of Lisle - Lisle / Illinois
LOCAL TRADE, LEATHER SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER LOCKS/POWER WINDOWS/CRUISE CONTROL/ AM FM CD PLAYER, PARKING SENSORS, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Freestyle SEL with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZK02166GA14424
Stock: H00405B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 201,165 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,900$231 Below Market
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2006 Ford Freestyle 4dr 4dr Wagon SEL features a 3.0L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, 3rd Row Seating, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Exterior Keypad Entry, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Freestyle SEL with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZK02146GA55179
Stock: AAW-A55179
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 114,928 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,400
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
CARFAX 1-Owner. Limited trim. WAS $6,995, EPA 24 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, PERFORATED LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Aluminum Wheels, Quad Bucket Seats. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, Heated Driver Seat MP3 Player, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: PERFORATED LEATHER SEAT TRIM (STD). VEHICLE REVIEWS: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. A GREAT VALUE: Was $6,995. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner AutoCheck One Owner OUR OFFERINGS: If you're in the market for a new or used car, you've come to the right place. The staff at Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Spokane is committed to helping you find the right vehicle for your needs. What's more, they're also dedicated to helping you maintain it long after you drive it home for the first time. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Freestyle Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMDK06116GA23391
Stock: 7385D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
