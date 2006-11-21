Used 2007 Ford Freestyle for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas

Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat 3.0L Smpi 24-Valve V6 Duratec Engine This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You can find this 2007 Ford Freestyle Limited and many others like it at AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills. This Ford includes: 3.0L SMPI 24-VALVE V6 DURATEC ENGINE (STD) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Off-road or on the street, this Ford Freestyle Limited handles with ease. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Ford Freestyle. A rare find these days. More information about the 2007 Ford Freestyle: The 2007 Ford Freestyle is a good choice for those looking for value in family transportation. Front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive models are available, and the Freestyle scores well in government crash test. For enhanced safety, the Freestyle and now comes standard with both head curtain and side air bags. This mid-size SUV is well suited to transporting up to seven family members, or for loading up to 86 cubic feet of cargo when the middle and rear seat rows are folded. While many SUVs offer a third row of seating that is suitable only for children, the Freestyle's back row offers plenty of room for two adults. Strengths of this model include Great people packaging, comfortable ride, excellent cargo capacity., and plenty of safety equipment All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Ford Freestyle Limited with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMDK031X7GA19751

Stock: 7GA19751

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020