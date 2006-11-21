Used 2007 Ford Freestyle for Sale Near Me

  • 2007 Ford Freestyle Limited in Dark Red
    used

    2007 Ford Freestyle Limited

    201,034 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,480

    $770 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Freestyle SEL in Silver
    used

    2007 Ford Freestyle SEL

    154,092 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,683

    $2,397 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Freestyle Limited in Red
    used

    2007 Ford Freestyle Limited

    209,892 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,250

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Freestyle SEL in Light Green
    used

    2007 Ford Freestyle SEL

    228,708 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,429

    $502 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Freestyle SEL in Silver
    used

    2007 Ford Freestyle SEL

    140,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,000

    $1,674 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Freestyle SEL in Silver
    used

    2007 Ford Freestyle SEL

    175,428 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Freestyle Limited in Dark Red
    used

    2007 Ford Freestyle Limited

    96,774 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,590

    $315 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Freestyle Limited
    used

    2007 Ford Freestyle Limited

    84,720 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,929

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Freestyle Limited in Dark Red
    used

    2007 Ford Freestyle Limited

    144,335 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Freestyle Limited in Black
    used

    2007 Ford Freestyle Limited

    171,019 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,589

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Freestyle Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Ford Freestyle Limited

    109,769 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Freestyle SEL in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Ford Freestyle SEL

    144,044 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,200

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Freestyle SEL in Light Green
    used

    2007 Ford Freestyle SEL

    137,123 miles

    $3,950

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Freestyle Limited
    used

    2007 Ford Freestyle Limited

    127,000 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,795

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Freestyle SEL
    used

    2006 Ford Freestyle SEL

    161,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,130

    $931 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Ford Freestyle SEL in Black
    used

    2006 Ford Freestyle SEL

    134,025 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,850

    $508 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Ford Freestyle SEL in Gray
    used

    2006 Ford Freestyle SEL

    201,165 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,900

    $231 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Ford Freestyle Limited in Gray
    used

    2006 Ford Freestyle Limited

    114,928 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,400

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Freestyle

Read recent reviews for the Ford Freestyle
Overall Consumer Rating
4.697 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 97 reviews
  • 5
    (76%)
  • 4
    (12%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (2%)
New Freestyle
Dan,11/21/2006
I have found the Freestyle to be practical, roomy and fun to drive. It handles like a sport vehicle and gives a nice ride at the same time. It is very flexible in that I can quickly convert from a roomy carry all to a practical 7 passenger vehicle.
