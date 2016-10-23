Used 2006 Ford Freestyle for Sale Near Me

My daughter bought this vehicle used when it had 80,000 miles. She put 100,000 miles on it. All she did was change the oil. I got it at 180,000 miles and is now at 220,075 miles. It's not a drag racer but it can get up and go when needed. It's a rather plain looking family car when you compare it to other newer wagons and SUV's but it's got clean lines and still has a solid feel on the road. My only complaint (daughters too), was the air conditioner. It stopped pumping out cool air when the vehicle was idling. Unfortunately dealers do not repair anything anymore. They wanted to replace the entire system ($2,200 plus). From my research I learned the problem was a valve and/or spring, located under a plate on the back of the compressor, called a Scroll Valve. The problem exists on other Ford models that use the same compressor. So I bought the valve on the internet, about $20, and had a local mechanic drain what was left of the Freon, install the new scroll valve and its attachments, and charge up the system. The A/C blew my socks off. This vehicle is a keeper. The CVT took some getting used to but it has not given me, or my daughter, any problems. The CVT was given a fluid change shortly after I got it. Its first and only to date. Also had the radiator flushed and new brake pads installed about the same time. I'm looking to keep my Freestyle until it gets to at least 250,000 miles, but in all probability 300,000 miles or more. My next order of business is to take it in for a tune-up (its never had one). To paraphrase an old saying: Why buy a new one when the old one still works - and there are no monthly payments to make? Update... all good things must come to an end. at about the 230,000 mile mark, my wife decided she needed a new vehicle (a 2019 Subaru Ascent) and this time, she was going to pay for it (cash, in full even). And because I've been the most perfect of husbands, she wanted me to have her 2012 Chev Equinox, with all the bells and whistles. So the my Ford Freestyle was retired to the back yard. Well, for about 3 weeks anyway. The car still had its get up and go, a good body with no rust, and was reliable as usual, so I donated it to my Public Radio Station. Hope its serving someone else as faithfully as it served me. It was "the best" vehicle I ever owned up 'til the day it left. Good bye old paint.

