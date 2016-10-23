Used 2006 Ford Freestyle for Sale Near Me

  • 2006 Ford Freestyle SEL
    used

    2006 Ford Freestyle SEL

    161,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,130

    $931 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Ford Freestyle SEL in Black
    used

    2006 Ford Freestyle SEL

    134,025 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,850

    $508 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Ford Freestyle SEL in Gray
    used

    2006 Ford Freestyle SEL

    201,165 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,900

    $231 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Ford Freestyle Limited in Gray
    used

    2006 Ford Freestyle Limited

    114,928 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,400

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Freestyle Limited in Dark Red
    used

    2006 Ford Freestyle Limited

    104,955 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,977

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Freestyle SEL in Black
    used

    2006 Ford Freestyle SEL

    192,290 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Freestyle SEL in Gray
    used

    2006 Ford Freestyle SEL

    192,683 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,337

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Freestyle SEL in Light Green
    used

    2006 Ford Freestyle SEL

    112,285 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,988

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Freestyle SE
    used

    2006 Ford Freestyle SE

    201,184 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,400

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Freestyle SE in Light Green
    used

    2006 Ford Freestyle SE

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,600

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Freestyle SEL
    used

    2006 Ford Freestyle SEL

    169,326 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Freestyle SEL in Red
    used

    2006 Ford Freestyle SEL

    97,133 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,989

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Freestyle SEL in Red
    used

    2006 Ford Freestyle SEL

    130,157 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,589

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Freestyle Limited in Dark Red
    used

    2006 Ford Freestyle Limited

    115,998 miles

    $8,299

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Freestyle SEL in Silver
    used

    2006 Ford Freestyle SEL

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Freestyle Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Ford Freestyle Limited

    193,251 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,400

    $873 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Freestyle Limited in Dark Red
    used

    2007 Ford Freestyle Limited

    201,034 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,480

    $770 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Freestyle SEL in Silver
    used

    2007 Ford Freestyle SEL

    154,092 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,683

    $2,397 Below Market
    Details

One of the best vehicles I've owned
Jay Roig,10/23/2016
SE 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl CVT)
My daughter bought this vehicle used when it had 80,000 miles. She put 100,000 miles on it. All she did was change the oil. I got it at 180,000 miles and is now at 220,075 miles. It's not a drag racer but it can get up and go when needed. It's a rather plain looking family car when you compare it to other newer wagons and SUV's but it's got clean lines and still has a solid feel on the road. My only complaint (daughters too), was the air conditioner. It stopped pumping out cool air when the vehicle was idling. Unfortunately dealers do not repair anything anymore. They wanted to replace the entire system ($2,200 plus). From my research I learned the problem was a valve and/or spring, located under a plate on the back of the compressor, called a Scroll Valve. The problem exists on other Ford models that use the same compressor. So I bought the valve on the internet, about $20, and had a local mechanic drain what was left of the Freon, install the new scroll valve and its attachments, and charge up the system. The A/C blew my socks off. This vehicle is a keeper. The CVT took some getting used to but it has not given me, or my daughter, any problems. The CVT was given a fluid change shortly after I got it. Its first and only to date. Also had the radiator flushed and new brake pads installed about the same time. I'm looking to keep my Freestyle until it gets to at least 250,000 miles, but in all probability 300,000 miles or more. My next order of business is to take it in for a tune-up (its never had one). To paraphrase an old saying: Why buy a new one when the old one still works - and there are no monthly payments to make? Update... all good things must come to an end. at about the 230,000 mile mark, my wife decided she needed a new vehicle (a 2019 Subaru Ascent) and this time, she was going to pay for it (cash, in full even). And because I've been the most perfect of husbands, she wanted me to have her 2012 Chev Equinox, with all the bells and whistles. So the my Ford Freestyle was retired to the back yard. Well, for about 3 weeks anyway. The car still had its get up and go, a good body with no rust, and was reliable as usual, so I donated it to my Public Radio Station. Hope its serving someone else as faithfully as it served me. It was "the best" vehicle I ever owned up 'til the day it left. Good bye old paint.
