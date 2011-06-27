Vehicle overview

If the sudden reappearance of the Ford Taurus name seems confusing, well, it should. In 2005, Ford introduced the seven-passenger Freestyle crossover to capitalize on consumers' growing interest in tall wagons and car-based SUVs. Though practical, it never quite caught on with the public. So as Ford readied a new and improved version for the 2008 model year, the company decided to swap names as well and -- voilà! -- the 2008 Ford Taurus X crossover wagon was born.

Regardless of name, we found much to like in this crossover even when it first came on the scene three years ago. Thanks to its practical Volvo underpinnings, this tall-bodied vehicle was nearly as maneuverable as a traditional station wagon, while boasting seating capacity and comfort nearly equal to a minivan's. Plus, its all-wheel-drive option gave it the all-weather security typically associated with an SUV. We also liked its comfortable ride, its well-designed controls and its comfortable, easy-to-fold seats. And who can forget 14 cupholders?

But there were two distinct flaws that held the Freestyle back. Its smallish 3.0-liter V6 proved lethargic when carrying multiple passengers or big cargo loads. Passing ability was pitiful, and power delivery was unrefined. We also took issue with the lack of stability control, a critical safety feature in a family vehicle.

Fortunately, Ford was listening. The 2008 Ford Taurus X debuts with a far more energetic 3.5-liter V6. The engine still sounds a bit gruff for our tastes, but its 263 horsepower brings the Taurus X's performance up to par with competing crossover wagons and SUVs. In addition, newly standard stability control neatly adds the missing piece to the safety roster. Ford's large wagon also gets some welcome technology updates, including options like a power liftgate and the Sync multimedia system. Ford's Sync allows voice control of linked cell phones and portable MP3 players. The presence of Sync makes the rest of the Taurus X's control layout seem dated, but families should find its capabilities useful just the same.

Overall, the Ford Taurus X is a fine candidate for buyers seeking six- or seven-passenger family transportation. It's still no model of refinement when it comes to engine smoothness or interior materials quality, but otherwise it stacks up well against competitors like the Chrysler Pacifica, GMC Acadia/Saturn Outlook, Hyundai Veracruz, Mazda CX-9 and Toyota Highlander, particularly when it comes to interior space and seating flexibility.