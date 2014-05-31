Used 2005 Ford Freestyle for Sale Near Me
- 193,251 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$1,400$873 Below Market
Bradshaw Chevrolet Buick - Cedar City / Utah
Vehicle does not run, make a reasonable offer...PROJECT VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Freestyle Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZK06135GA30797
Stock: T167B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-16-2020
- 171,653 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$1,975$670 Below Market
Mike Castrucci Ford Sales - Milford / Ohio
Only 171,653 Miles! Delivers 24 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Ford Freestyle boasts a Gas V6 3.0L/182 engine powering this Variable transmission. Woodgrain appearance applique on center stack, Vinyl 3rd row 50/50 split fold-in-floor bench seat, Tilt steering column.*This Ford Freestyle Comes Equipped with These Options *Speed control w/steering-wheel mounted controls, SPACE architecture-inc: front side-impact air bag, cabin enhancement, Solar-tinted glass, Sliding sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors, Securilock/immobilizer anti-theft system, Roof Rack, Retractable roof grab handles, Remote keyless entry w/(2) fobs, Rear window defroster, Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down feature.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Mike Castrucci Ford of Milford located at 1020 State Route 28, Milford, OH 45150 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Freestyle Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZK06165GA53071
Stock: 249545
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 138,627 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$2,788$1,394 Below Market
Fitzgerald Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hagerstown / Maryland
It is a Fixer-Upper: a low-cost car option for those with the ability to perform mechanical repairs themselves, or have access to others who can help. Our comprehensive 138 point inspection report lists suggested repairs. This list can be used as a guideline for you or, at your option, we can perform these repairs for you at a discount. Contact a Sales Associate for more details - 'It is a Fixer-Upper: a low-cost car option for those with the ability to perform mechanical repairs themselves, or have access to others who can help. Our comprehensive 138 point inspection report lists suggested repairs. This list can be used as a guideline for you or, at your option, we can perform these repairs for you at a discount. Contact a Sales Associate for more details - 2005 Ford Freestyle, DVD, Red Clean CARFAX. 4D Station Wagon Limited AWD CVT AWD. Duratec 3.0L V6 24V'-FitzWay HandyMan Fixer-Upper Special (MD)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Freestyle Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMDK06145GA33301
Stock: JA47111A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 64,874 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,983
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
3rd Row Seat 3.0L Smpi 24-Valve V6 Duratec Engine Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!! CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 This 2005 Ford Freestyle comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Ford Freestyle. A rare find these days. The look is unmistakably Ford, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Ford Freestyle SE will definitely turn heads. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Ford Freestyle SE is sure to sell fast. AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR! 15625 KATY FREEWAY HOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Freestyle SE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZK01105GA63649
Stock: 5GA63649
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 213,311 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$3,450$415 Below Market
Korz Auto Farm - Kansas City / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Freestyle SE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZK01135GA65251
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 143,019 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$4,598
Wells Auto Group - Mckinney / Texas
2005 Ford Freestyle SEL CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 8635 miles below market average! Most of our vehicles also pre-qualify for up to a 100,000 mile extended warranty and low finance rates with approved credit. Please complete the online credit application on our website at www.WellsAutoGroup.com for pre-approval. Come by our hassle-free Dealership, conveniently located at 800 N CENTRAL EXPY. MCKINNEY, TX . We take pride in our one of a kind car buying experience come see us today. Airport pickup avail. 214-575-9800 ! SE HABLA ESPAn OL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Freestyle SEL with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZK02185GA66247
Stock: 5GA66247
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 127,806 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$5,999
Auto King - Roseville / California
Auto king 916-676-6867 , WE DO HAVE FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH MANY LENDERS , . CLEAN TITLE ,CARFAX AVAILABLE, SMOG DONE, MECHANICAL/SAFETY INSPECTION DONE, EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE . (start from $200) ask us about extended warranty detail (916) 676-6867 PLEASE MAKE AN APPOINTMENT FOR TEST DRIVE Disclaimer: Subject to prior sale. Quoted price subject to change without notice to correct errors or omissions. Price does not include sales tax or other taxes, tags, registration fees, government fees, smog certificate of compliance or noncompliance, emissions testing charge, finance charges and dealer document preparation charges. Standard features are based upon trim level
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Freestyle SEL with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMDK05105GA62618
Stock: 1197
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 166,674 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,495
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
Today we have a 2005 Ford Freestyle Limited AWD with the 3.0L V6 engine and automatic transmission sunroof leather interior 3rd row seating and alloy wheels We stock over 500 used vehicles all in one location just 15 minutes north of Division St. 'Y'. Take the short drive for a great deal on your next car truck or SUV! Visit Parkway Auto Center online at www.parkwaydeerpark.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 509-276-2925 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Freestyle Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMDK06135GA66774
Stock: 24886
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,618 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,500
Herndon Chevrolet - Lexington / South Carolina
Clean CARFAX. Silver 2005 Ford Freestyle SEL FWD CVT Duratec 3.0L V6 24V Freestyle SEL, 4D Station Wagon, Duratec 3.0L V6 24V, CVT, FWD, Silver, Black Cloth. Odometer is 79628 miles below market average! 20/27 City/Highway MPG Why Choose this vehicle from Herndon? Herndon Chevrolet has been a home town dealer for over 47 years. Our team will work to make sure your buying experience is the very best it can be. We will work to save you time and money on the vehicle of your choice. LIVE MARKET PRICING insures the price is a LOW market price. Others have liked our services so much it has helped us gain awards like Time Dealer of the Year and voted best of Lexington S.C. Automobile dealer. Military Discounts, USAA, Club Member Discounts, Fleet and Business pricing and even GM supplier or employee savings options may be here for you. Contact us to find your best deal 803-359-2504.Closing fee included in advertised price. To get advertised sale price, customer must mention advertised price. Full line Commercial and Fleet Dealer with over 150 Work Ready and Up-fitted vehicles available and ready for immediate delivery and Midlands only Chevy Dealer to carry Factory Authorized Lift Trucks and Specialty Vehicles. We are located in Lexington S.C. But also like doing business in areas like Columbia, Orangeburg, Sumter, Charleston, Rock Hill, Charlotte, and Augusta. We hope to see you soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Freestyle SEL with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZK02125GA06738
Stock: P6751A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 147,695 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,265
Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC - Tulare / California
Clean CARFAX. 2005 Ford Freestyle SE CVT Duratec 3.0L V6 24VAlloy Wheels, Aluminum Wheels, License Plate Front Mount Package, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, Standard Suspension Package, Trim Package.Recent Arrival! 20/27 City/Highway MPGTWO LOCATIONS, TWICE THE SELECTION. Merle Stone Chevrolet is changing the way you buy your next vehicle, COMPARE OUR PRICES!!! ***Merle Stone Chevrolet, INC. Assumes no responsibility for errors and/or omissions in vehicle data and makes no representations express or implied to any actual or prospective purchaser of the vehicle as to the condition of the vehicle, vehicle specifications, ownership, vehicle history, equipment/accessories, price or warranties. Vehicle data may change without notice. Actual mileage may vary. Vehicle subject to prior sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Freestyle SE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZK01165GA28145
Stock: 306078
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Keiths Auto Sales - Penn Laird / Virginia
Visit Our Website WWW.KEITHSAUTOSALES.COM For More Pictures! Call One of Our Friendly, Knowledgeable Salesmen Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Freestyle SEL with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZK05115GA61595
Stock: 23300
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
Center Road Auto Sales - North Ridgeville / Ohio
Visit our website http://www.centerroadautosales.com for more information and photos on this or any of our other vehicles or call us today for a test drive at 330-220-6603
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Freestyle SEL with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMDK05155GA12944
Stock: 15563
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 184,292 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,998
Raleigh Pre-Owned - Raleigh / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Freestyle Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZK06165GA24539
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,801 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
NATIONSTAR AUTOPLEX - Lewisville / Texas
2005 Ford Freestyle SEL Beige Clean CARFAX. *Fully Detailed*, *Local Trade*, *Non-Smoker*, *Passed Rigorous Safety Inspection Performed by Certified Technician*.CARFAX One-Owner.Nationstar Autoplex prepared to deliver a great buying and service experience while maintaining a clean and safe facility for our staff and customers. This is done primarily through Physical Distancing . **All staff members are encouraged to wear rubber gloves, especially: Service Writers, Cashiers, Car Porters and Technicians. **Use gloves when entering customer vehicles for any reason **Vehicle test drives can be done alone by customer. ** Call 469-637-9900 for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Freestyle SEL with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZK02145GA81649
Stock: CC007712A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 161,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$3,130$931 Below Market
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
2006 Ford Freestyle SEL in Green with 161,000 Miles at Roland Rich Ford ----------------------------------------Stop by Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL to take this 2006 Ford Freestyle SEL for a test drive! This Freestyle SEL comes with a 3.0L V-6 engine, leather interior, moonroof, and third row seating. Please call our sales team at 309-244-8249 with any questions or to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Freestyle SEL with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZK02106GA43398
Stock: 8810B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-24-2019
- 134,025 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,850$508 Below Market
Used Car Superstore of Lisle - Lisle / Illinois
LOCAL TRADE, LEATHER SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER LOCKS/POWER WINDOWS/CRUISE CONTROL/ AM FM CD PLAYER, PARKING SENSORS, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Freestyle SEL with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZK02166GA14424
Stock: H00405B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 201,165 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$1,900$231 Below Market
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2006 Ford Freestyle 4dr 4dr Wagon SEL features a 3.0L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, 3rd Row Seating, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Exterior Keypad Entry, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Freestyle SEL with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZK02146GA55179
Stock: AAW-A55179
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 114,928 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,400
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
CARFAX 1-Owner. Limited trim. WAS $6,995, EPA 24 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, PERFORATED LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Aluminum Wheels, Quad Bucket Seats. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, Heated Driver Seat MP3 Player, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: PERFORATED LEATHER SEAT TRIM (STD). VEHICLE REVIEWS: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. A GREAT VALUE: Was $6,995. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner AutoCheck One Owner OUR OFFERINGS: If you're in the market for a new or used car, you've come to the right place. The staff at Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Spokane is committed to helping you find the right vehicle for your needs. What's more, they're also dedicated to helping you maintain it long after you drive it home for the first time. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Freestyle Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMDK06116GA23391
Stock: 7385D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
