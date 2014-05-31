Used 2005 Ford Freestyle for Sale Near Me

AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas

3rd Row Seat 3.0L Smpi 24-Valve V6 Duratec Engine Solid Paint This 2005 Ford Freestyle comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This is a very low mileage Ford Freestyle. The look is unmistakably Ford, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Ford Freestyle SE will definitely turn heads. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Ford Freestyle SE is sure to sell fast.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Ford Freestyle SE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMZK01105GA63649

Stock: 5GA63649

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-28-2020