Used 2009 Ford Taurus X for Sale Near Me

The satellite radio system in the Ford Taurus X gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. Heated seats for those cold winter days are included in this mid-size suv. This Ford Taurus X has a premium sound system installed. The gas and brake pedals adjust allowing you to fine-tune them for personal fit and comfort. This vehicle is equipped with all wheel drive. It embodies class and sophistication with its refined white exterior. Make room for more passengers, carry extra luggage or your favorite sports gear with the roof rack on this model. This mid-size suv has a 3.5 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in it. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Ford Taurus X Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMDK06W79GA05932

Stock: 24668C

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-07-2020