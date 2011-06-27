  1. Home
Used 2009 Ford Taurus X SEL Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Taurus X
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,270
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,270
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,270
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/456.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,270
Torque249 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower263 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,270
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,270
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,270
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,270
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,270
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,270
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room40.8 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.4 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,270
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,270
Front track64.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity85.5 cu.ft.
Length200.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight4033 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.8 cu.ft.
Height67.6 in.
EPA interior volume162.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.9 in.
Width74.9 in.
Rear track64.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,270
Exterior Colors
  • White Suede Clearcoat
  • White Sand Clearcoat Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Tuxedo Black Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cinnamon Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Smokestone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Ink Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Ice Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Camel, cloth
  • Camel, leather
  • Medium Light Stone, cloth
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,270
inside mounted spare tireyes
P215/65R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,270
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,270
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
