Used 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Consumer Reviews
1996 cobra coupe
Wow...what a bang for the buck..high performance without breaking the bank. I love the ride, the sounds and the acceleration...what a car. Great toy but not made to be driven in bad weather, rain or snow.
1
we bought this car as a fund car & investment. The car is only used in the sumemr and we have enjoyed it a great deal. The 96 to 98 cobra's have always had a place in my heart and the car still tuns heads, even though it is getting a few years on it.
Mustang = Modify to Taste!
I bought this car used in '99 with 12k miles on it. It already had some needed modifications on it: subframe connector (strengthens car) and aftermarket shifter (improves shift feel dramatically). I had mine lowered about 2 inches and put in adjustable shocks. Handeling improved dramatically. I hated the stock spongy feeling suspension. Since I do have a convertible I do have some squeaking over uneven pavement. The best thing about Mustangs are the HUGE aftermarket for parts. This makes replacement parts cheap and usually better quality than the originals. You can customize these cars to your own personal tastes for far less than most cars.
Soon to be a classic
I purchased my 96 cobra with 36000 miles on it in 2003 and have loved every min. What a value. My first mustang was a 2000 GT which I had a blast with but kept looking at the 96- 98 cobra and I had to have one. In my opinion this car has one of the greatest sounding engines of all time. i have done a few mods: 1.lowering springs (a must, stock it looks like a 4X4) 2. caster camber plates (to get correct alignment) 3.mac mufflers. With just a few mods the car looks and sounds great.
96 Cobra Coupe
An excellent performer, especially in a straight line, with good amenities and a sporting (harsh ride) attitude.
Sponsored cars related to the Mustang SVT Cobra
Related Used 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner