Estimated values
2010 Ford Flex SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,389
|$7,469
|$8,837
|Clean
|$5,095
|$7,051
|$8,327
|Average
|$4,507
|$6,214
|$7,307
|Rough
|$3,919
|$5,378
|$6,287
Estimated values
2010 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,668
|$7,752
|$9,124
|Clean
|$5,359
|$7,318
|$8,597
|Average
|$4,740
|$6,450
|$7,544
|Rough
|$4,122
|$5,581
|$6,491
Estimated values
2010 Ford Flex SEL 4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,887
|$8,097
|$9,551
|Clean
|$5,566
|$7,644
|$8,999
|Average
|$4,924
|$6,737
|$7,897
|Rough
|$4,281
|$5,830
|$6,794
Estimated values
2010 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,930
|$8,022
|$9,398
|Clean
|$5,607
|$7,572
|$8,855
|Average
|$4,960
|$6,674
|$7,770
|Rough
|$4,313
|$5,775
|$6,685
Estimated values
2010 Ford Flex SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,507
|$6,339
|$7,544
|Clean
|$4,261
|$5,984
|$7,108
|Average
|$3,769
|$5,274
|$6,237
|Rough
|$3,278
|$4,564
|$5,367
Estimated values
2010 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,597
|$8,942
|$10,485
|Clean
|$6,238
|$8,441
|$9,880
|Average
|$5,518
|$7,439
|$8,669
|Rough
|$4,798
|$6,438
|$7,459
Estimated values
2010 Ford Flex SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,967
|$6,919
|$8,202
|Clean
|$4,696
|$6,531
|$7,729
|Average
|$4,154
|$5,756
|$6,782
|Rough
|$3,612
|$4,981
|$5,835