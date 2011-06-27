Used 2010 Ford Flex Consumer Reviews
Ford Flex Brake issues
Had our Flex for nearly two years once we hit 22k miles began having brake failures car has been in dealer 5 times they have replaced vacuum booster and check valves. When the car has been parked overnight or for a few hours the brake pedal is very hard the car will not stop. Ford says this is "normal" operating procedure and we have to warm the car up for five minutes before driving which is totally unacceptable. Dealer is as frustrated as we are Ford sent out an engineer who said he could not replicate the problem. We are truly disappointed with Ford.
Already Replaced Left Turbo
I had to wait 3 months to get my Flex built. Steel Blue with Black Charcoal leather. So far so good. I would never think I would own a Ford. I owned many Honda & Acura and one Volvo. I always despite the Ford products because of safety issues. I never felt more safe in that box! The front brakes are kinda weird when humidity is high or wet. I average about 18 - 19 mpg with the A/C on, and about 20 - 21 mpg when A/C is off. At 22500 miles I had to replace the left turbo (leaked oil), an A/C line and a radiator shroud (technician broke it while trying to reassemble the turbo.) I have been using Mobil 1 full synthetic oil since the 2nd oil change. Fortunately my Ford dealer is nice.
2010 Ford Flex
We have had our Flex for just over 3 years now. We use this vehicle for shuttling kids, work, and everyday errands. We have been very happy and still have original brakes pushing 78000 miles. I am 6"4" and am very comfortable driving this car. Feel like a little guy in a big car. Gas mileage averages almost 20 exactly between city and highway which would be expected for a vehicle of this size. We have towed the boat (not far) but it easily pulls a 20' in and out of the water with no problem. Two complaints. The tire where is excessive. The Good Year original tires were slicks at 42000 and Yokahama are not much better . Worst front wheel drive vehicle in the snow I have driven ever.
Reliability issues and more
After purchasing what we thought was the perfect family vehicle for us, we have had numerous issues with no support from the dealership. After bringing the vehicle 6 times for font brake issues, we are finally made aware of a"service procedure(which is really a recall), but we are still waiting for the parts to arrive. We are now having transmission issue and are only being told by the dealer that is a "chip issue", but they are not willing to replace the chip. We also have issues with the rear folding seat not raising when activated and were told by the dealer to basically "live with it". Bottom line is that we are sad that Ford is not standing behind the product sold like other competitors
Excellent
I owned this car for a year and a half and put over 35,000 miles on it. This is probably the most reliable car I've ever had. The only things I spent money on were the tires, brakes, wipers, and just your wear and tear things. The ride quality is excellent and it's very comfortable inside. It's very high tech and doesn't keep you bored. It's a very reliable car and people should really look into it if they are in the market for an alternative to mini vans. Not to mention it gets great mpg for it's size I got 18C-25H. It's very durable and feels really good on the road. I was very happy with this car. However, keep in mind that it's a Ford so it's price will go down very quickly. It's not worth buying if you plan to sell back in a year or two. We bought for 26k and it went down to 11k trade in value.
