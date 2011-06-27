  1. Home
2019 Ford F-150 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,455$41,212$42,157
Clean$39,686$40,430$41,351
Average$38,149$38,864$39,739
Rough$36,612$37,298$38,126
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,374$27,670$29,267
Clean$25,873$27,144$28,707
Average$24,870$26,093$27,588
Rough$23,868$25,042$26,469
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,654$36,125$37,940
Clean$33,995$35,439$37,215
Average$32,679$34,066$35,764
Rough$31,362$32,694$34,312
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,854$25,063$26,553
Clean$23,401$24,587$26,046
Average$22,495$23,635$25,030
Rough$21,588$22,682$24,014
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,315$25,826$27,687
Clean$23,853$25,336$27,158
Average$22,929$24,355$26,099
Rough$22,005$23,373$25,040
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,501$31,386$32,482
Clean$29,922$30,790$31,861
Average$28,763$29,598$30,619
Rough$27,604$28,405$29,376
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,485$28,620$30,021
Clean$26,962$28,076$29,447
Average$25,918$26,989$28,299
Rough$24,873$25,902$27,151
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,964$29,041$30,373
Clean$27,433$28,490$29,792
Average$26,370$27,386$28,630
Rough$25,308$26,283$27,469
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,378$34,122$35,049
Clean$32,743$33,474$34,378
Average$31,475$32,177$33,038
Rough$30,207$30,881$31,698
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,352$29,901$30,587
Clean$28,795$29,333$30,002
Average$27,679$28,197$28,832
Rough$26,564$27,061$27,663
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,354$39,206$40,266
Clean$37,626$38,461$39,496
Average$36,168$36,972$37,956
Rough$34,711$35,483$36,416
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,355$28,947$30,909
Clean$26,835$28,398$30,318
Average$25,796$27,298$29,136
Rough$24,756$26,198$27,954
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,093$35,806$36,697
Clean$34,426$35,126$35,995
Average$33,092$33,766$34,592
Rough$31,759$32,406$33,188
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$54,054$55,066$56,328
Clean$53,027$54,020$55,251
Average$50,973$51,928$53,097
Rough$48,919$49,836$50,942
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 Limited 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$50,381$51,324$52,501
Clean$49,424$50,349$51,497
Average$47,510$48,400$49,489
Rough$45,595$46,450$47,481
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,032$45,011$46,227
Clean$43,195$44,156$45,343
Average$41,522$42,446$43,575
Rough$39,849$40,736$41,807
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,668$25,740$27,064
Clean$24,199$25,251$26,546
Average$23,261$24,273$25,511
Rough$22,324$23,296$24,476
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,382$34,007$34,787
Clean$32,748$33,361$34,122
Average$31,479$32,069$32,791
Rough$30,211$30,777$31,461
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,918$27,679$28,622
Clean$26,407$27,153$28,074
Average$25,384$26,102$26,980
Rough$24,361$25,051$25,885
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,574$22,729$24,151
Clean$21,164$22,297$23,689
Average$20,345$21,434$22,765
Rough$19,525$20,570$21,841
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,566$41,996$43,765
Clean$39,795$41,199$42,928
Average$38,253$39,603$41,255
Rough$36,712$38,008$39,581
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,580$25,935$27,604
Clean$24,113$25,443$27,076
Average$23,179$24,457$26,021
Rough$22,245$23,472$24,965
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,299$28,393$29,744
Clean$26,780$27,854$29,175
Average$25,743$26,775$28,037
Rough$24,706$25,697$26,900
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,740$33,167$34,928
Clean$31,137$32,537$34,260
Average$29,930$31,277$32,924
Rough$28,724$30,017$31,588
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,824$43,626$44,626
Clean$42,010$42,797$43,772
Average$40,383$41,140$42,066
Rough$38,756$39,483$40,359
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,998$35,653$36,471
Clean$34,333$34,976$35,774
Average$33,003$33,622$34,379
Rough$31,673$32,267$32,984
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,567$45,401$46,443
Clean$43,720$44,539$45,554
Average$42,027$42,814$43,778
Rough$40,333$41,089$42,002
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,480$34,106$34,888
Clean$32,844$33,458$34,221
Average$31,571$32,162$32,886
Rough$30,299$30,866$31,552
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,193$38,908$39,799
Clean$37,467$38,169$39,038
Average$36,015$36,690$37,516
Rough$34,564$35,212$35,994
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,551$35,617$36,936
Clean$33,894$34,940$36,230
Average$32,581$33,587$34,817
Rough$31,268$32,234$33,404
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,171$22,374$23,856
Clean$20,769$21,949$23,400
Average$19,964$21,099$22,487
Rough$19,160$20,249$21,575
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,850$38,559$39,443
Clean$37,131$37,826$38,689
Average$35,693$36,362$37,180
Rough$34,255$34,897$35,672
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$52,713$53,700$54,931
Clean$51,712$52,680$53,881
Average$49,709$50,640$51,780
Rough$47,705$48,600$49,679
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,171$32,152$33,367
Clean$30,578$31,541$32,729
Average$29,394$30,320$31,452
Rough$28,209$29,098$30,176
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,206$42,995$43,982
Clean$41,404$42,179$43,140
Average$39,800$40,545$41,458
Rough$38,196$38,912$39,776
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,980$32,005$33,274
Clean$30,391$31,397$32,638
Average$29,214$30,181$31,365
Rough$28,037$28,965$30,093
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,108$29,461$31,129
Clean$27,574$28,901$30,534
Average$26,506$27,782$29,343
Rough$25,438$26,663$28,153
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,725$25,817$28,388
Clean$23,274$25,326$27,845
Average$22,373$24,346$26,759
Rough$21,471$23,365$25,673
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,561$25,166$25,919
Clean$24,094$24,688$25,423
Average$23,161$23,732$24,432
Rough$22,227$22,776$23,441
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,442$33,394$34,575
Clean$31,826$32,760$33,914
Average$30,593$31,491$32,591
Rough$29,360$30,223$31,269
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,159$32,179$33,443
Clean$30,567$31,568$32,803
Average$29,382$30,345$31,524
Rough$28,198$29,123$30,245
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,547$28,810$30,370
Clean$27,024$28,263$29,789
Average$25,977$27,169$28,627
Rough$24,930$26,074$27,466
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$50,569$51,546$52,762
Clean$49,608$50,567$51,753
Average$47,687$48,609$49,735
Rough$45,765$46,650$47,717
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,584$31,580$32,814
Clean$30,003$30,981$32,186
Average$28,841$29,781$30,931
Rough$27,678$28,581$29,676
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Ford F-150 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $32,743 for one in "Clean" condition and about $33,474 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-150 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $32,743 for one in "Clean" condition and about $33,474 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Ford F-150, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $32,743 for one in "Clean" condition and about $33,474 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Ford F-150. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Ford F-150 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Ford F-150 ranges from $30,207 to $35,049, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Ford F-150 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.