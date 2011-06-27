Estimated values
2019 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,455
|$41,212
|$42,157
|Clean
|$39,686
|$40,430
|$41,351
|Average
|$38,149
|$38,864
|$39,739
|Rough
|$36,612
|$37,298
|$38,126
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,374
|$27,670
|$29,267
|Clean
|$25,873
|$27,144
|$28,707
|Average
|$24,870
|$26,093
|$27,588
|Rough
|$23,868
|$25,042
|$26,469
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,654
|$36,125
|$37,940
|Clean
|$33,995
|$35,439
|$37,215
|Average
|$32,679
|$34,066
|$35,764
|Rough
|$31,362
|$32,694
|$34,312
2019 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,854
|$25,063
|$26,553
|Clean
|$23,401
|$24,587
|$26,046
|Average
|$22,495
|$23,635
|$25,030
|Rough
|$21,588
|$22,682
|$24,014
2019 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,315
|$25,826
|$27,687
|Clean
|$23,853
|$25,336
|$27,158
|Average
|$22,929
|$24,355
|$26,099
|Rough
|$22,005
|$23,373
|$25,040
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,501
|$31,386
|$32,482
|Clean
|$29,922
|$30,790
|$31,861
|Average
|$28,763
|$29,598
|$30,619
|Rough
|$27,604
|$28,405
|$29,376
2019 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,485
|$28,620
|$30,021
|Clean
|$26,962
|$28,076
|$29,447
|Average
|$25,918
|$26,989
|$28,299
|Rough
|$24,873
|$25,902
|$27,151
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,964
|$29,041
|$30,373
|Clean
|$27,433
|$28,490
|$29,792
|Average
|$26,370
|$27,386
|$28,630
|Rough
|$25,308
|$26,283
|$27,469
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,378
|$34,122
|$35,049
|Clean
|$32,743
|$33,474
|$34,378
|Average
|$31,475
|$32,177
|$33,038
|Rough
|$30,207
|$30,881
|$31,698
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,352
|$29,901
|$30,587
|Clean
|$28,795
|$29,333
|$30,002
|Average
|$27,679
|$28,197
|$28,832
|Rough
|$26,564
|$27,061
|$27,663
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,354
|$39,206
|$40,266
|Clean
|$37,626
|$38,461
|$39,496
|Average
|$36,168
|$36,972
|$37,956
|Rough
|$34,711
|$35,483
|$36,416
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,355
|$28,947
|$30,909
|Clean
|$26,835
|$28,398
|$30,318
|Average
|$25,796
|$27,298
|$29,136
|Rough
|$24,756
|$26,198
|$27,954
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,093
|$35,806
|$36,697
|Clean
|$34,426
|$35,126
|$35,995
|Average
|$33,092
|$33,766
|$34,592
|Rough
|$31,759
|$32,406
|$33,188
2019 Ford F-150 Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,054
|$55,066
|$56,328
|Clean
|$53,027
|$54,020
|$55,251
|Average
|$50,973
|$51,928
|$53,097
|Rough
|$48,919
|$49,836
|$50,942
2019 Ford F-150 Limited 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,381
|$51,324
|$52,501
|Clean
|$49,424
|$50,349
|$51,497
|Average
|$47,510
|$48,400
|$49,489
|Rough
|$45,595
|$46,450
|$47,481
2019 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,032
|$45,011
|$46,227
|Clean
|$43,195
|$44,156
|$45,343
|Average
|$41,522
|$42,446
|$43,575
|Rough
|$39,849
|$40,736
|$41,807
2019 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,668
|$25,740
|$27,064
|Clean
|$24,199
|$25,251
|$26,546
|Average
|$23,261
|$24,273
|$25,511
|Rough
|$22,324
|$23,296
|$24,476
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,382
|$34,007
|$34,787
|Clean
|$32,748
|$33,361
|$34,122
|Average
|$31,479
|$32,069
|$32,791
|Rough
|$30,211
|$30,777
|$31,461
2019 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,918
|$27,679
|$28,622
|Clean
|$26,407
|$27,153
|$28,074
|Average
|$25,384
|$26,102
|$26,980
|Rough
|$24,361
|$25,051
|$25,885
2019 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,574
|$22,729
|$24,151
|Clean
|$21,164
|$22,297
|$23,689
|Average
|$20,345
|$21,434
|$22,765
|Rough
|$19,525
|$20,570
|$21,841
2019 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,566
|$41,996
|$43,765
|Clean
|$39,795
|$41,199
|$42,928
|Average
|$38,253
|$39,603
|$41,255
|Rough
|$36,712
|$38,008
|$39,581
2019 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,580
|$25,935
|$27,604
|Clean
|$24,113
|$25,443
|$27,076
|Average
|$23,179
|$24,457
|$26,021
|Rough
|$22,245
|$23,472
|$24,965
2019 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,299
|$28,393
|$29,744
|Clean
|$26,780
|$27,854
|$29,175
|Average
|$25,743
|$26,775
|$28,037
|Rough
|$24,706
|$25,697
|$26,900
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,740
|$33,167
|$34,928
|Clean
|$31,137
|$32,537
|$34,260
|Average
|$29,930
|$31,277
|$32,924
|Rough
|$28,724
|$30,017
|$31,588
2019 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,824
|$43,626
|$44,626
|Clean
|$42,010
|$42,797
|$43,772
|Average
|$40,383
|$41,140
|$42,066
|Rough
|$38,756
|$39,483
|$40,359
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,998
|$35,653
|$36,471
|Clean
|$34,333
|$34,976
|$35,774
|Average
|$33,003
|$33,622
|$34,379
|Rough
|$31,673
|$32,267
|$32,984
2019 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,567
|$45,401
|$46,443
|Clean
|$43,720
|$44,539
|$45,554
|Average
|$42,027
|$42,814
|$43,778
|Rough
|$40,333
|$41,089
|$42,002
2019 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,480
|$34,106
|$34,888
|Clean
|$32,844
|$33,458
|$34,221
|Average
|$31,571
|$32,162
|$32,886
|Rough
|$30,299
|$30,866
|$31,552
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,193
|$38,908
|$39,799
|Clean
|$37,467
|$38,169
|$39,038
|Average
|$36,015
|$36,690
|$37,516
|Rough
|$34,564
|$35,212
|$35,994
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,551
|$35,617
|$36,936
|Clean
|$33,894
|$34,940
|$36,230
|Average
|$32,581
|$33,587
|$34,817
|Rough
|$31,268
|$32,234
|$33,404
2019 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,171
|$22,374
|$23,856
|Clean
|$20,769
|$21,949
|$23,400
|Average
|$19,964
|$21,099
|$22,487
|Rough
|$19,160
|$20,249
|$21,575
2019 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,850
|$38,559
|$39,443
|Clean
|$37,131
|$37,826
|$38,689
|Average
|$35,693
|$36,362
|$37,180
|Rough
|$34,255
|$34,897
|$35,672
2019 Ford F-150 Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$52,713
|$53,700
|$54,931
|Clean
|$51,712
|$52,680
|$53,881
|Average
|$49,709
|$50,640
|$51,780
|Rough
|$47,705
|$48,600
|$49,679
2019 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,171
|$32,152
|$33,367
|Clean
|$30,578
|$31,541
|$32,729
|Average
|$29,394
|$30,320
|$31,452
|Rough
|$28,209
|$29,098
|$30,176
2019 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,206
|$42,995
|$43,982
|Clean
|$41,404
|$42,179
|$43,140
|Average
|$39,800
|$40,545
|$41,458
|Rough
|$38,196
|$38,912
|$39,776
2019 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,980
|$32,005
|$33,274
|Clean
|$30,391
|$31,397
|$32,638
|Average
|$29,214
|$30,181
|$31,365
|Rough
|$28,037
|$28,965
|$30,093
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,108
|$29,461
|$31,129
|Clean
|$27,574
|$28,901
|$30,534
|Average
|$26,506
|$27,782
|$29,343
|Rough
|$25,438
|$26,663
|$28,153
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,725
|$25,817
|$28,388
|Clean
|$23,274
|$25,326
|$27,845
|Average
|$22,373
|$24,346
|$26,759
|Rough
|$21,471
|$23,365
|$25,673
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,561
|$25,166
|$25,919
|Clean
|$24,094
|$24,688
|$25,423
|Average
|$23,161
|$23,732
|$24,432
|Rough
|$22,227
|$22,776
|$23,441
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,442
|$33,394
|$34,575
|Clean
|$31,826
|$32,760
|$33,914
|Average
|$30,593
|$31,491
|$32,591
|Rough
|$29,360
|$30,223
|$31,269
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,159
|$32,179
|$33,443
|Clean
|$30,567
|$31,568
|$32,803
|Average
|$29,382
|$30,345
|$31,524
|Rough
|$28,198
|$29,123
|$30,245
2019 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,547
|$28,810
|$30,370
|Clean
|$27,024
|$28,263
|$29,789
|Average
|$25,977
|$27,169
|$28,627
|Rough
|$24,930
|$26,074
|$27,466
2019 Ford F-150 Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,569
|$51,546
|$52,762
|Clean
|$49,608
|$50,567
|$51,753
|Average
|$47,687
|$48,609
|$49,735
|Rough
|$45,765
|$46,650
|$47,717
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,584
|$31,580
|$32,814
|Clean
|$30,003
|$30,981
|$32,186
|Average
|$28,841
|$29,781
|$30,931
|Rough
|$27,678
|$28,581
|$29,676