Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,806
|$21,212
|$22,943
|Clean
|$19,544
|$20,931
|$22,634
|Average
|$19,019
|$20,368
|$22,017
|Rough
|$18,494
|$19,805
|$21,399
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,862
|$20,399
|$22,292
|Clean
|$18,612
|$20,128
|$21,992
|Average
|$18,112
|$19,587
|$21,392
|Rough
|$17,612
|$19,046
|$20,792
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander LE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,813
|$21,361
|$23,268
|Clean
|$19,550
|$21,078
|$22,955
|Average
|$19,025
|$20,511
|$22,328
|Rough
|$18,500
|$19,945
|$21,702
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,389
|$21,971
|$23,919
|Clean
|$20,119
|$21,679
|$23,597
|Average
|$19,579
|$21,096
|$22,953
|Rough
|$19,039
|$20,513
|$22,309
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander SP 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,124
|$23,804
|$25,871
|Clean
|$21,831
|$23,488
|$25,523
|Average
|$21,245
|$22,856
|$24,827
|Rough
|$20,659
|$22,225
|$24,130
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,256
|$22,887
|$24,895
|Clean
|$20,974
|$22,584
|$24,560
|Average
|$20,411
|$21,976
|$23,890
|Rough
|$19,848
|$21,369
|$23,220
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,963
|$26,554
|$28,514
|Clean
|$24,632
|$26,202
|$28,130
|Average
|$23,971
|$25,497
|$27,363
|Rough
|$23,309
|$24,792
|$26,595
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,957
|$21,513
|$23,430
|Clean
|$19,692
|$21,228
|$23,115
|Average
|$19,164
|$20,657
|$22,484
|Rough
|$18,635
|$20,086
|$21,854
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander SP 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,678
|$22,277
|$24,244
|Clean
|$20,404
|$21,981
|$23,918
|Average
|$19,856
|$21,390
|$23,266
|Rough
|$19,308
|$20,799
|$22,613
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,920
|$19,440
|$21,311
|Clean
|$17,682
|$19,182
|$21,024
|Average
|$17,207
|$18,666
|$20,450
|Rough
|$16,733
|$18,150
|$19,877
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,401
|$23,040
|$25,058
|Clean
|$21,117
|$22,734
|$24,721
|Average
|$20,550
|$22,123
|$24,047
|Rough
|$19,983
|$21,512
|$23,372