  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Outlander
  4. 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
  5. Appraisal value

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,806$21,212$22,943
Clean$19,544$20,931$22,634
Average$19,019$20,368$22,017
Rough$18,494$19,805$21,399
Sell my 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Outlander near you
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,862$20,399$22,292
Clean$18,612$20,128$21,992
Average$18,112$19,587$21,392
Rough$17,612$19,046$20,792
Sell my 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Outlander near you
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander LE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,813$21,361$23,268
Clean$19,550$21,078$22,955
Average$19,025$20,511$22,328
Rough$18,500$19,945$21,702
Sell my 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Outlander near you
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,389$21,971$23,919
Clean$20,119$21,679$23,597
Average$19,579$21,096$22,953
Rough$19,039$20,513$22,309
Sell my 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Outlander near you
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander SP 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,124$23,804$25,871
Clean$21,831$23,488$25,523
Average$21,245$22,856$24,827
Rough$20,659$22,225$24,130
Sell my 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Outlander near you
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,256$22,887$24,895
Clean$20,974$22,584$24,560
Average$20,411$21,976$23,890
Rough$19,848$21,369$23,220
Sell my 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Outlander near you
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,963$26,554$28,514
Clean$24,632$26,202$28,130
Average$23,971$25,497$27,363
Rough$23,309$24,792$26,595
Sell my 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Outlander near you
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,957$21,513$23,430
Clean$19,692$21,228$23,115
Average$19,164$20,657$22,484
Rough$18,635$20,086$21,854
Sell my 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Outlander near you
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander SP 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,678$22,277$24,244
Clean$20,404$21,981$23,918
Average$19,856$21,390$23,266
Rough$19,308$20,799$22,613
Sell my 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Outlander near you
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,920$19,440$21,311
Clean$17,682$19,182$21,024
Average$17,207$18,666$20,450
Rough$16,733$18,150$19,877
Sell my 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Outlander near you
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,401$23,040$25,058
Clean$21,117$22,734$24,721
Average$20,550$22,123$24,047
Rough$19,983$21,512$23,372
Sell my 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Outlander near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,612 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,128 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mitsubishi Outlander is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,612 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,128 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,612 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,128 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ranges from $17,612 to $22,292, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.