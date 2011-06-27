  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Solstice
  4. Used 2009 Pontiac Solstice
  5. Appraisal value

2009 Pontiac Solstice Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac Solstice 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,465$7,866$8,795
Clean$5,981$7,278$8,111
Average$5,013$6,102$6,743
Rough$4,045$4,927$5,374
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac Solstice GXP 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,236$8,945$10,071
Clean$6,694$8,277$9,288
Average$5,611$6,940$7,721
Rough$4,527$5,603$6,154
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac Solstice Street Edition 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,619$7,886$8,737
Clean$6,123$7,297$8,057
Average$5,132$6,118$6,698
Rough$4,140$4,940$5,339
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac Solstice GXP 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,713$7,953$8,788
Clean$6,210$7,359$8,105
Average$5,205$6,170$6,738
Rough$4,200$4,981$5,370
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac Solstice 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,250$7,711$8,674
Clean$5,782$7,134$7,999
Average$4,846$5,982$6,650
Rough$3,910$4,830$5,300
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Pontiac Solstice on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Pontiac Solstice with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,782 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,134 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Pontiac Solstice is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Pontiac Solstice with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,782 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,134 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Pontiac Solstice, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Pontiac Solstice with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,782 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,134 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Pontiac Solstice. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Pontiac Solstice and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2009 Pontiac Solstice ranges from $3,910 to $8,674, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Pontiac Solstice is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.