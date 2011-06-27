Estimated values
2009 Pontiac Solstice 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,465
|$7,866
|$8,795
|Clean
|$5,981
|$7,278
|$8,111
|Average
|$5,013
|$6,102
|$6,743
|Rough
|$4,045
|$4,927
|$5,374
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac Solstice GXP 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,236
|$8,945
|$10,071
|Clean
|$6,694
|$8,277
|$9,288
|Average
|$5,611
|$6,940
|$7,721
|Rough
|$4,527
|$5,603
|$6,154
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac Solstice Street Edition 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,619
|$7,886
|$8,737
|Clean
|$6,123
|$7,297
|$8,057
|Average
|$5,132
|$6,118
|$6,698
|Rough
|$4,140
|$4,940
|$5,339
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac Solstice GXP 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,713
|$7,953
|$8,788
|Clean
|$6,210
|$7,359
|$8,105
|Average
|$5,205
|$6,170
|$6,738
|Rough
|$4,200
|$4,981
|$5,370
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac Solstice 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,250
|$7,711
|$8,674
|Clean
|$5,782
|$7,134
|$7,999
|Average
|$4,846
|$5,982
|$6,650
|Rough
|$3,910
|$4,830
|$5,300