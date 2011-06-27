Estimated values
2005 Nissan Pathfinder SE Off Road 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,928
|$2,182
|$2,312
|Clean
|$1,769
|$2,000
|$2,120
|Average
|$1,450
|$1,636
|$1,736
|Rough
|$1,132
|$1,272
|$1,351
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Pathfinder SE Off Road Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,506
|$4,009
|$4,810
|Clean
|$2,299
|$3,675
|$4,410
|Average
|$1,885
|$3,006
|$3,610
|Rough
|$1,471
|$2,337
|$2,810
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Pathfinder LE Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,473
|$3,385
|$3,870
|Clean
|$2,269
|$3,103
|$3,548
|Average
|$1,860
|$2,538
|$2,904
|Rough
|$1,452
|$1,974
|$2,261
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,610
|$3,488
|$3,953
|Clean
|$2,394
|$3,197
|$3,624
|Average
|$1,963
|$2,615
|$2,967
|Rough
|$1,533
|$2,034
|$2,310
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,923
|$3,013
|$3,594
|Clean
|$1,764
|$2,762
|$3,295
|Average
|$1,447
|$2,259
|$2,698
|Rough
|$1,129
|$1,757
|$2,100
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Pathfinder XE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,040
|$3,265
|$3,917
|Clean
|$1,872
|$2,993
|$3,591
|Average
|$1,535
|$2,448
|$2,940
|Rough
|$1,198
|$1,904
|$2,289
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Pathfinder XE Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,883
|$3,028
|$3,637
|Clean
|$1,727
|$2,775
|$3,335
|Average
|$1,417
|$2,270
|$2,730
|Rough
|$1,106
|$1,765
|$2,125
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Pathfinder SE Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,915
|$2,753
|$3,199
|Clean
|$1,757
|$2,523
|$2,933
|Average
|$1,441
|$2,064
|$2,401
|Rough
|$1,124
|$1,605
|$1,869