Estimated values
2005 Nissan Pathfinder SE Off Road 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,928$2,182$2,312
Clean$1,769$2,000$2,120
Average$1,450$1,636$1,736
Rough$1,132$1,272$1,351
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Pathfinder SE Off Road Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,506$4,009$4,810
Clean$2,299$3,675$4,410
Average$1,885$3,006$3,610
Rough$1,471$2,337$2,810
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Pathfinder LE Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,473$3,385$3,870
Clean$2,269$3,103$3,548
Average$1,860$2,538$2,904
Rough$1,452$1,974$2,261
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,610$3,488$3,953
Clean$2,394$3,197$3,624
Average$1,963$2,615$2,967
Rough$1,533$2,034$2,310
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,923$3,013$3,594
Clean$1,764$2,762$3,295
Average$1,447$2,259$2,698
Rough$1,129$1,757$2,100
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Pathfinder XE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,040$3,265$3,917
Clean$1,872$2,993$3,591
Average$1,535$2,448$2,940
Rough$1,198$1,904$2,289
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Pathfinder XE Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,883$3,028$3,637
Clean$1,727$2,775$3,335
Average$1,417$2,270$2,730
Rough$1,106$1,765$2,125
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Pathfinder SE Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,915$2,753$3,199
Clean$1,757$2,523$2,933
Average$1,441$2,064$2,401
Rough$1,124$1,605$1,869
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Nissan Pathfinder on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Nissan Pathfinder with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,727 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,775 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Pathfinder is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Nissan Pathfinder with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,727 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,775 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Nissan Pathfinder, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Nissan Pathfinder with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,727 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,775 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Nissan Pathfinder. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Nissan Pathfinder and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Nissan Pathfinder ranges from $1,106 to $3,637, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Nissan Pathfinder is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.