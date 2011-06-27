  1. Home
2005 Nissan Titan Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr Crew Cab SE Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,532$4,902$5,632
Clean$3,214$4,458$5,123
Average$2,577$3,571$4,106
Rough$1,940$2,683$3,089
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr King Cab SE FFV 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,068$6,156$7,271
Clean$3,701$5,599$6,615
Average$2,968$4,484$5,301
Rough$2,234$3,370$3,988
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr King Cab SE 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,763$5,059$5,750
Clean$3,424$4,601$5,231
Average$2,745$3,685$4,193
Rough$2,066$2,769$3,154
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr King Cab LE FFV Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,252$4,663$5,416
Clean$2,958$4,241$4,927
Average$2,372$3,397$3,949
Rough$1,786$2,553$2,971
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr King Cab LE Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,951$4,928$5,986
Clean$2,685$4,482$5,445
Average$2,153$3,590$4,364
Rough$1,621$2,697$3,283
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr King Cab SE FFV Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,410$5,007$5,859
Clean$3,103$4,554$5,330
Average$2,488$3,647$4,272
Rough$1,873$2,741$3,214
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr Crew Cab XE Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,091$4,275$4,906
Clean$2,812$3,888$4,463
Average$2,255$3,114$3,577
Rough$1,697$2,340$2,691
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr King Cab XE FFV Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,181$4,846$5,736
Clean$2,894$4,407$5,218
Average$2,320$3,530$4,183
Rough$1,747$2,653$3,147
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr King Cab LE 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,596$6,168$7,004
Clean$4,181$5,609$6,372
Average$3,352$4,493$5,107
Rough$2,524$3,376$3,842
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr Crew Cab LE FFV 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,728$6,722$7,784
Clean$4,302$6,113$7,081
Average$3,449$4,896$5,675
Rough$2,597$3,679$4,270
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr Crew Cab XE FFV Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,939$4,063$4,662
Clean$2,674$3,696$4,241
Average$2,144$2,960$3,399
Rough$1,614$2,224$2,557
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr Crew Cab LE 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,650$6,271$7,135
Clean$4,231$5,704$6,490
Average$3,392$4,568$5,202
Rough$2,554$3,433$3,914
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr King Cab XE FFV 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,764$4,150$4,890
Clean$2,514$3,774$4,449
Average$2,016$3,023$3,566
Rough$1,518$2,271$2,683
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr Crew Cab XE 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,006$5,850$6,834
Clean$3,645$5,321$6,217
Average$2,923$4,262$4,983
Rough$2,200$3,202$3,749
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr Crew Cab XE FFV 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,656$4,750$5,332
Clean$3,326$4,320$4,851
Average$2,667$3,460$3,888
Rough$2,008$2,600$2,925
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr Crew Cab SE 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,646$6,530$7,534
Clean$4,227$5,939$6,854
Average$3,389$4,757$5,493
Rough$2,551$3,575$4,133
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr King Cab XE Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,920$4,173$4,842
Clean$2,656$3,795$4,404
Average$2,130$3,040$3,530
Rough$1,603$2,284$2,656
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr King Cab SE Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,239$4,644$5,394
Clean$2,947$4,224$4,907
Average$2,363$3,383$3,933
Rough$1,779$2,542$2,959
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr Crew Cab LE FFV Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,004$5,689$6,588
Clean$3,643$5,174$5,993
Average$2,921$4,144$4,804
Rough$2,199$3,114$3,614
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr Crew Cab SE FFV 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,663$4,993$5,703
Clean$3,332$4,541$5,188
Average$2,672$3,637$4,158
Rough$2,011$2,733$3,128
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr Crew Cab SE FFV Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,092$4,233$4,840
Clean$2,813$3,850$4,403
Average$2,256$3,083$3,529
Rough$1,698$2,317$2,655
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr King Cab XE 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,430$4,710$5,393
Clean$3,121$4,283$4,906
Average$2,502$3,431$3,932
Rough$1,884$2,578$2,958
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr King Cab LE FFV 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,045$4,799$5,198
Clean$3,680$4,365$4,729
Average$2,951$3,496$3,790
Rough$2,221$2,627$2,851
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr Crew Cab LE Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,006$5,577$6,415
Clean$3,645$5,073$5,835
Average$2,923$4,063$4,677
Rough$2,200$3,053$3,519
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Nissan Titan on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Nissan Titan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,894 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,407 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Titan is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Nissan Titan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,894 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,407 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Nissan Titan, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Nissan Titan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,894 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,407 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Nissan Titan. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Nissan Titan and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Nissan Titan ranges from $1,747 to $5,736, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Nissan Titan is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.