Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr Crew Cab SE Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,532
|$4,902
|$5,632
|Clean
|$3,214
|$4,458
|$5,123
|Average
|$2,577
|$3,571
|$4,106
|Rough
|$1,940
|$2,683
|$3,089
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr King Cab SE FFV 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,068
|$6,156
|$7,271
|Clean
|$3,701
|$5,599
|$6,615
|Average
|$2,968
|$4,484
|$5,301
|Rough
|$2,234
|$3,370
|$3,988
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr King Cab SE 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,763
|$5,059
|$5,750
|Clean
|$3,424
|$4,601
|$5,231
|Average
|$2,745
|$3,685
|$4,193
|Rough
|$2,066
|$2,769
|$3,154
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr King Cab LE FFV Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,252
|$4,663
|$5,416
|Clean
|$2,958
|$4,241
|$4,927
|Average
|$2,372
|$3,397
|$3,949
|Rough
|$1,786
|$2,553
|$2,971
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr King Cab LE Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,951
|$4,928
|$5,986
|Clean
|$2,685
|$4,482
|$5,445
|Average
|$2,153
|$3,590
|$4,364
|Rough
|$1,621
|$2,697
|$3,283
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr King Cab SE FFV Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,410
|$5,007
|$5,859
|Clean
|$3,103
|$4,554
|$5,330
|Average
|$2,488
|$3,647
|$4,272
|Rough
|$1,873
|$2,741
|$3,214
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr Crew Cab XE Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,091
|$4,275
|$4,906
|Clean
|$2,812
|$3,888
|$4,463
|Average
|$2,255
|$3,114
|$3,577
|Rough
|$1,697
|$2,340
|$2,691
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr King Cab XE FFV Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,181
|$4,846
|$5,736
|Clean
|$2,894
|$4,407
|$5,218
|Average
|$2,320
|$3,530
|$4,183
|Rough
|$1,747
|$2,653
|$3,147
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr King Cab LE 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,596
|$6,168
|$7,004
|Clean
|$4,181
|$5,609
|$6,372
|Average
|$3,352
|$4,493
|$5,107
|Rough
|$2,524
|$3,376
|$3,842
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr Crew Cab LE FFV 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,728
|$6,722
|$7,784
|Clean
|$4,302
|$6,113
|$7,081
|Average
|$3,449
|$4,896
|$5,675
|Rough
|$2,597
|$3,679
|$4,270
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr Crew Cab XE FFV Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,939
|$4,063
|$4,662
|Clean
|$2,674
|$3,696
|$4,241
|Average
|$2,144
|$2,960
|$3,399
|Rough
|$1,614
|$2,224
|$2,557
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr Crew Cab LE 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,650
|$6,271
|$7,135
|Clean
|$4,231
|$5,704
|$6,490
|Average
|$3,392
|$4,568
|$5,202
|Rough
|$2,554
|$3,433
|$3,914
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr King Cab XE FFV 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,764
|$4,150
|$4,890
|Clean
|$2,514
|$3,774
|$4,449
|Average
|$2,016
|$3,023
|$3,566
|Rough
|$1,518
|$2,271
|$2,683
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr Crew Cab XE 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,006
|$5,850
|$6,834
|Clean
|$3,645
|$5,321
|$6,217
|Average
|$2,923
|$4,262
|$4,983
|Rough
|$2,200
|$3,202
|$3,749
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr Crew Cab XE FFV 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,656
|$4,750
|$5,332
|Clean
|$3,326
|$4,320
|$4,851
|Average
|$2,667
|$3,460
|$3,888
|Rough
|$2,008
|$2,600
|$2,925
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr Crew Cab SE 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,646
|$6,530
|$7,534
|Clean
|$4,227
|$5,939
|$6,854
|Average
|$3,389
|$4,757
|$5,493
|Rough
|$2,551
|$3,575
|$4,133
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr King Cab XE Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,920
|$4,173
|$4,842
|Clean
|$2,656
|$3,795
|$4,404
|Average
|$2,130
|$3,040
|$3,530
|Rough
|$1,603
|$2,284
|$2,656
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr King Cab SE Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,239
|$4,644
|$5,394
|Clean
|$2,947
|$4,224
|$4,907
|Average
|$2,363
|$3,383
|$3,933
|Rough
|$1,779
|$2,542
|$2,959
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr Crew Cab LE FFV Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,004
|$5,689
|$6,588
|Clean
|$3,643
|$5,174
|$5,993
|Average
|$2,921
|$4,144
|$4,804
|Rough
|$2,199
|$3,114
|$3,614
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr Crew Cab SE FFV 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,663
|$4,993
|$5,703
|Clean
|$3,332
|$4,541
|$5,188
|Average
|$2,672
|$3,637
|$4,158
|Rough
|$2,011
|$2,733
|$3,128
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr Crew Cab SE FFV Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,092
|$4,233
|$4,840
|Clean
|$2,813
|$3,850
|$4,403
|Average
|$2,256
|$3,083
|$3,529
|Rough
|$1,698
|$2,317
|$2,655
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr King Cab XE 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,430
|$4,710
|$5,393
|Clean
|$3,121
|$4,283
|$4,906
|Average
|$2,502
|$3,431
|$3,932
|Rough
|$1,884
|$2,578
|$2,958
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr King Cab LE FFV 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,045
|$4,799
|$5,198
|Clean
|$3,680
|$4,365
|$4,729
|Average
|$2,951
|$3,496
|$3,790
|Rough
|$2,221
|$2,627
|$2,851
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Titan 4dr Crew Cab LE Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,006
|$5,577
|$6,415
|Clean
|$3,645
|$5,073
|$5,835
|Average
|$2,923
|$4,063
|$4,677
|Rough
|$2,200
|$3,053
|$3,519