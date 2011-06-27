Estimated values
1990 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$592
|$1,358
|$1,769
|Clean
|$529
|$1,214
|$1,582
|Average
|$403
|$926
|$1,208
|Rough
|$277
|$638
|$834
Estimated values
1990 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$592
|$1,358
|$1,769
|Clean
|$529
|$1,214
|$1,582
|Average
|$403
|$926
|$1,208
|Rough
|$277
|$638
|$834
Estimated values
1990 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup One Ton 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$592
|$1,358
|$1,769
|Clean
|$529
|$1,214
|$1,582
|Average
|$403
|$926
|$1,208
|Rough
|$277
|$638
|$834
Estimated values
1990 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$592
|$1,358
|$1,769
|Clean
|$529
|$1,214
|$1,582
|Average
|$403
|$926
|$1,208
|Rough
|$277
|$638
|$834