Estimated values
2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,838
|$2,251
|$2,482
|Clean
|$1,634
|$2,006
|$2,212
|Average
|$1,228
|$1,516
|$1,671
|Rough
|$821
|$1,025
|$1,129
Estimated values
2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,171
|$2,767
|$3,099
|Clean
|$1,931
|$2,465
|$2,761
|Average
|$1,450
|$1,863
|$2,086
|Rough
|$970
|$1,260
|$1,410
Estimated values
2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,590
|$2,030
|$2,276
|Clean
|$1,414
|$1,809
|$2,028
|Average
|$1,062
|$1,367
|$1,532
|Rough
|$710
|$924
|$1,036