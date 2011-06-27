Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan SV 4dr King Cab (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,768
|$23,854
|$26,052
|Clean
|$21,142
|$23,166
|$25,291
|Average
|$19,889
|$21,790
|$23,770
|Rough
|$18,636
|$20,415
|$22,249
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,688
|$33,308
|$35,031
|Clean
|$30,776
|$32,348
|$34,009
|Average
|$28,952
|$30,427
|$31,963
|Rough
|$27,128
|$28,507
|$29,917
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,901
|$22,247
|$23,674
|Clean
|$20,300
|$21,606
|$22,983
|Average
|$19,097
|$20,323
|$21,600
|Rough
|$17,894
|$19,040
|$20,218
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan SL 4dr Crew Cab (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,336
|$32,075
|$33,922
|Clean
|$29,462
|$31,151
|$32,931
|Average
|$27,716
|$29,301
|$30,950
|Rough
|$25,970
|$27,451
|$28,970
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,271
|$35,823
|$37,478
|Clean
|$33,285
|$34,790
|$36,384
|Average
|$31,312
|$32,724
|$34,195
|Rough
|$29,339
|$30,659
|$32,007
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan SV 4dr King Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,476
|$26,825
|$28,259
|Clean
|$24,743
|$26,051
|$27,434
|Average
|$23,276
|$24,504
|$25,784
|Rough
|$21,810
|$22,958
|$24,134
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan S 4dr King Cab (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,502
|$22,208
|$24,010
|Clean
|$19,912
|$21,568
|$23,309
|Average
|$18,732
|$20,287
|$21,907
|Rough
|$17,552
|$19,007
|$20,505
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,040
|$34,631
|$36,326
|Clean
|$32,089
|$33,632
|$35,266
|Average
|$30,187
|$31,635
|$33,144
|Rough
|$28,285
|$29,638
|$31,023
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,579
|$26,051
|$27,612
|Clean
|$23,872
|$25,300
|$26,806
|Average
|$22,457
|$23,797
|$25,193
|Rough
|$21,042
|$22,295
|$23,581
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan S 4dr King Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,714
|$24,564
|$27,559
|Clean
|$21,090
|$23,856
|$26,755
|Average
|$19,840
|$22,439
|$25,145
|Rough
|$18,590
|$21,023
|$23,536
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan SV 2dr Regular Cab (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,458
|$21,585
|$22,784
|Clean
|$19,870
|$20,963
|$22,118
|Average
|$18,692
|$19,718
|$20,788
|Rough
|$17,514
|$18,473
|$19,457
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan S 4dr Crew Cab (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,283
|$23,587
|$24,973
|Clean
|$21,641
|$22,907
|$24,244
|Average
|$20,359
|$21,547
|$22,786
|Rough
|$19,076
|$20,187
|$21,327
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,209
|$26,381
|$27,631
|Clean
|$24,483
|$25,620
|$26,824
|Average
|$23,032
|$24,099
|$25,211
|Rough
|$21,581
|$22,578
|$23,597
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,460
|$37,835
|$39,308
|Clean
|$35,410
|$36,744
|$38,160
|Average
|$33,311
|$34,562
|$35,865
|Rough
|$31,213
|$32,380
|$33,570
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,413
|$29,759
|$31,193
|Clean
|$27,595
|$28,901
|$30,282
|Average
|$25,959
|$27,185
|$28,461
|Rough
|$24,324
|$25,469
|$26,639
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,379
|$30,286
|$32,306
|Clean
|$27,562
|$29,413
|$31,363
|Average
|$25,929
|$27,666
|$29,476
|Rough
|$24,295
|$25,920
|$27,590
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan SV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,124
|$24,594
|$26,154
|Clean
|$22,458
|$23,885
|$25,390
|Average
|$21,127
|$22,467
|$23,863
|Rough
|$19,796
|$21,049
|$22,336
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan S 2dr Regular Cab (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,463
|$20,315
|$22,267
|Clean
|$17,932
|$19,730
|$21,617
|Average
|$16,869
|$18,558
|$20,317
|Rough
|$15,806
|$17,387
|$19,017