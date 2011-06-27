  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan SV 4dr King Cab (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,768$23,854$26,052
Clean$21,142$23,166$25,291
Average$19,889$21,790$23,770
Rough$18,636$20,415$22,249
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,688$33,308$35,031
Clean$30,776$32,348$34,009
Average$28,952$30,427$31,963
Rough$27,128$28,507$29,917
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,901$22,247$23,674
Clean$20,300$21,606$22,983
Average$19,097$20,323$21,600
Rough$17,894$19,040$20,218
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan SL 4dr Crew Cab (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,336$32,075$33,922
Clean$29,462$31,151$32,931
Average$27,716$29,301$30,950
Rough$25,970$27,451$28,970
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,271$35,823$37,478
Clean$33,285$34,790$36,384
Average$31,312$32,724$34,195
Rough$29,339$30,659$32,007
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan SV 4dr King Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,476$26,825$28,259
Clean$24,743$26,051$27,434
Average$23,276$24,504$25,784
Rough$21,810$22,958$24,134
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan S 4dr King Cab (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,502$22,208$24,010
Clean$19,912$21,568$23,309
Average$18,732$20,287$21,907
Rough$17,552$19,007$20,505
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,040$34,631$36,326
Clean$32,089$33,632$35,266
Average$30,187$31,635$33,144
Rough$28,285$29,638$31,023
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,579$26,051$27,612
Clean$23,872$25,300$26,806
Average$22,457$23,797$25,193
Rough$21,042$22,295$23,581
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan S 4dr King Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,714$24,564$27,559
Clean$21,090$23,856$26,755
Average$19,840$22,439$25,145
Rough$18,590$21,023$23,536
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan SV 2dr Regular Cab (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,458$21,585$22,784
Clean$19,870$20,963$22,118
Average$18,692$19,718$20,788
Rough$17,514$18,473$19,457
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan S 4dr Crew Cab (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,283$23,587$24,973
Clean$21,641$22,907$24,244
Average$20,359$21,547$22,786
Rough$19,076$20,187$21,327
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,209$26,381$27,631
Clean$24,483$25,620$26,824
Average$23,032$24,099$25,211
Rough$21,581$22,578$23,597
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,460$37,835$39,308
Clean$35,410$36,744$38,160
Average$33,311$34,562$35,865
Rough$31,213$32,380$33,570
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,413$29,759$31,193
Clean$27,595$28,901$30,282
Average$25,959$27,185$28,461
Rough$24,324$25,469$26,639
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,379$30,286$32,306
Clean$27,562$29,413$31,363
Average$25,929$27,666$29,476
Rough$24,295$25,920$27,590
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan SV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,124$24,594$26,154
Clean$22,458$23,885$25,390
Average$21,127$22,467$23,863
Rough$19,796$21,049$22,336
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan S 2dr Regular Cab (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,463$20,315$22,267
Clean$17,932$19,730$21,617
Average$16,869$18,558$20,317
Rough$15,806$17,387$19,017
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Nissan Titan on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Nissan Titan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,932 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,730 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Titan is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Nissan Titan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,932 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,730 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Nissan Titan, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Nissan Titan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,932 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,730 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Nissan Titan. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Nissan Titan and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Nissan Titan ranges from $15,806 to $22,267, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Nissan Titan is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.