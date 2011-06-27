Estimated values
2012 Nissan LEAF SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,239
|$5,412
|$6,381
|Clean
|$3,973
|$5,075
|$5,962
|Average
|$3,441
|$4,399
|$5,124
|Rough
|$2,908
|$3,723
|$4,285
2012 Nissan LEAF SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,927
|$5,004
|$5,893
|Clean
|$3,680
|$4,691
|$5,506
|Average
|$3,187
|$4,067
|$4,731
|Rough
|$2,694
|$3,442
|$3,957