Estimated values
1990 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Brougham 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,082
|$1,653
|$1,944
|Clean
|$953
|$1,460
|$1,722
|Average
|$695
|$1,073
|$1,278
|Rough
|$438
|$687
|$834
Estimated values
1990 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,029
|$1,579
|$1,857
|Clean
|$906
|$1,394
|$1,645
|Average
|$661
|$1,025
|$1,221
|Rough
|$416
|$656
|$797
Estimated values
1990 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,033
|$1,588
|$1,871
|Clean
|$910
|$1,402
|$1,657
|Average
|$664
|$1,031
|$1,230
|Rough
|$418
|$660
|$803
Estimated values
1990 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Brougham 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,082
|$1,651
|$1,940
|Clean
|$953
|$1,458
|$1,718
|Average
|$695
|$1,072
|$1,275
|Rough
|$438
|$686
|$832