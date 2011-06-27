Estimated values
2008 Pontiac Solstice SCCA T2 Champion Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,512
|$7,797
|$8,592
|Clean
|$5,983
|$7,168
|$7,874
|Average
|$4,925
|$5,908
|$6,438
|Rough
|$3,867
|$4,649
|$5,002
Estimated values
2008 Pontiac Solstice GXP 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,877
|$8,752
|$9,879
|Clean
|$6,318
|$8,045
|$9,053
|Average
|$5,201
|$6,632
|$7,402
|Rough
|$4,083
|$5,218
|$5,752
Estimated values
2008 Pontiac Solstice 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,701
|$7,284
|$8,234
|Clean
|$5,238
|$6,695
|$7,546
|Average
|$4,312
|$5,519
|$6,170
|Rough
|$3,385
|$4,343
|$4,794
Estimated values
2008 Pontiac Solstice SCCA SSB Champion Edition 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,198
|$7,578
|$8,421
|Clean
|$5,695
|$6,966
|$7,717
|Average
|$4,688
|$5,742
|$6,310
|Rough
|$3,680
|$4,518
|$4,903