Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2006 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,736$8,972$10,841
Clean$5,222$8,181$9,860
Average$4,194$6,600$7,897
Rough$3,166$5,020$5,934
Estimated values
2006 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,098$9,250$11,078
Clean$5,551$8,435$10,075
Average$4,459$6,806$8,069
Rough$3,366$5,176$6,064
Estimated values
2006 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,066$9,175$10,978
Clean$5,522$8,367$9,985
Average$4,435$6,750$7,997
Rough$3,348$5,134$6,010
Estimated values
2006 Nissan 350Z Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,480$10,836$12,795
Clean$6,810$9,881$11,637
Average$5,469$7,972$9,320
Rough$4,129$6,063$7,004
Estimated values
2006 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,277$9,332$11,108
Clean$5,714$8,510$10,103
Average$4,590$6,866$8,092
Rough$3,465$5,222$6,081
Estimated values
2006 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,319$9,357$11,124
Clean$5,753$8,533$10,117
Average$4,621$6,884$8,103
Rough$3,488$5,235$6,089
Estimated values
2006 Nissan 350Z Track 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,770$8,492$10,076
Clean$5,253$7,743$9,164
Average$4,219$6,247$7,340
Rough$3,185$4,751$5,516
Estimated values
2006 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,847$8,844$10,583
Clean$5,323$8,065$9,625
Average$4,275$6,507$7,709
Rough$3,227$4,948$5,793
Estimated values
2006 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,200$9,378$11,222
Clean$5,645$8,552$10,206
Average$4,534$6,899$8,175
Rough$3,423$5,247$6,143
Estimated values
2006 Nissan 350Z Grand Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,924$8,961$10,723
Clean$5,394$8,172$9,752
Average$4,332$6,593$7,811
Rough$3,270$5,014$5,870
Estimated values
2006 Nissan 350Z 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,807$8,802$10,540
Clean$5,286$8,026$9,586
Average$4,246$6,476$7,677
Rough$3,205$4,925$5,769
Estimated values
2006 Nissan 350Z Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,465$9,500$11,267
Clean$5,886$8,663$10,247
Average$4,727$6,989$8,207
Rough$3,569$5,315$6,168
Estimated values
2006 Nissan 350Z Grand Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,269$9,482$11,346
Clean$5,707$8,647$10,319
Average$4,584$6,976$8,265
Rough$3,460$5,305$6,211
Estimated values
2006 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,082$9,069$10,805
Clean$5,537$8,270$9,826
Average$4,447$6,672$7,870
Rough$3,357$5,074$5,914
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Nissan 350Z on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Nissan 350Z with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,286 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,026 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan 350Z is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Nissan 350Z with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,286 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,026 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Nissan 350Z, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Nissan 350Z with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,286 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,026 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Nissan 350Z. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Nissan 350Z and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Nissan 350Z ranges from $3,205 to $10,540, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Nissan 350Z is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.