Estimated values
2006 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,736
|$8,972
|$10,841
|Clean
|$5,222
|$8,181
|$9,860
|Average
|$4,194
|$6,600
|$7,897
|Rough
|$3,166
|$5,020
|$5,934
Estimated values
2006 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,098
|$9,250
|$11,078
|Clean
|$5,551
|$8,435
|$10,075
|Average
|$4,459
|$6,806
|$8,069
|Rough
|$3,366
|$5,176
|$6,064
Estimated values
2006 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,066
|$9,175
|$10,978
|Clean
|$5,522
|$8,367
|$9,985
|Average
|$4,435
|$6,750
|$7,997
|Rough
|$3,348
|$5,134
|$6,010
Estimated values
2006 Nissan 350Z Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,480
|$10,836
|$12,795
|Clean
|$6,810
|$9,881
|$11,637
|Average
|$5,469
|$7,972
|$9,320
|Rough
|$4,129
|$6,063
|$7,004
Estimated values
2006 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,277
|$9,332
|$11,108
|Clean
|$5,714
|$8,510
|$10,103
|Average
|$4,590
|$6,866
|$8,092
|Rough
|$3,465
|$5,222
|$6,081
Estimated values
2006 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,319
|$9,357
|$11,124
|Clean
|$5,753
|$8,533
|$10,117
|Average
|$4,621
|$6,884
|$8,103
|Rough
|$3,488
|$5,235
|$6,089
Estimated values
2006 Nissan 350Z Track 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,770
|$8,492
|$10,076
|Clean
|$5,253
|$7,743
|$9,164
|Average
|$4,219
|$6,247
|$7,340
|Rough
|$3,185
|$4,751
|$5,516
Estimated values
2006 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,847
|$8,844
|$10,583
|Clean
|$5,323
|$8,065
|$9,625
|Average
|$4,275
|$6,507
|$7,709
|Rough
|$3,227
|$4,948
|$5,793
Estimated values
2006 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,200
|$9,378
|$11,222
|Clean
|$5,645
|$8,552
|$10,206
|Average
|$4,534
|$6,899
|$8,175
|Rough
|$3,423
|$5,247
|$6,143
Estimated values
2006 Nissan 350Z Grand Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,924
|$8,961
|$10,723
|Clean
|$5,394
|$8,172
|$9,752
|Average
|$4,332
|$6,593
|$7,811
|Rough
|$3,270
|$5,014
|$5,870
Estimated values
2006 Nissan 350Z 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,807
|$8,802
|$10,540
|Clean
|$5,286
|$8,026
|$9,586
|Average
|$4,246
|$6,476
|$7,677
|Rough
|$3,205
|$4,925
|$5,769
Estimated values
2006 Nissan 350Z Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,465
|$9,500
|$11,267
|Clean
|$5,886
|$8,663
|$10,247
|Average
|$4,727
|$6,989
|$8,207
|Rough
|$3,569
|$5,315
|$6,168
Estimated values
2006 Nissan 350Z Grand Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,269
|$9,482
|$11,346
|Clean
|$5,707
|$8,647
|$10,319
|Average
|$4,584
|$6,976
|$8,265
|Rough
|$3,460
|$5,305
|$6,211
Estimated values
2006 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,082
|$9,069
|$10,805
|Clean
|$5,537
|$8,270
|$9,826
|Average
|$4,447
|$6,672
|$7,870
|Rough
|$3,357
|$5,074
|$5,914