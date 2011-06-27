Estimated values
2016 Nissan Juke NISMO 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,057
|$13,234
|$15,444
|Clean
|$10,758
|$12,869
|$15,002
|Average
|$10,161
|$12,140
|$14,118
|Rough
|$9,565
|$11,410
|$13,234
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Juke NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,810
|$16,001
|$18,228
|Clean
|$13,437
|$15,560
|$17,707
|Average
|$12,692
|$14,677
|$16,663
|Rough
|$11,946
|$13,795
|$15,620
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Juke NISMO 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,264
|$14,520
|$16,811
|Clean
|$11,933
|$14,120
|$16,330
|Average
|$11,271
|$13,319
|$15,367
|Rough
|$10,609
|$12,519
|$14,405
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Juke NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,100
|$11,440
|$11,798
|Clean
|$10,801
|$11,124
|$11,461
|Average
|$10,202
|$10,493
|$10,785
|Rough
|$9,602
|$9,863
|$10,110
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Juke SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,151
|$14,390
|$16,663
|Clean
|$11,823
|$13,993
|$16,186
|Average
|$11,167
|$13,199
|$15,232
|Rough
|$10,511
|$12,406
|$14,278
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Juke SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,031
|$12,081
|$14,160
|Clean
|$9,760
|$11,747
|$13,754
|Average
|$9,219
|$11,081
|$12,944
|Rough
|$8,677
|$10,415
|$12,133
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Juke S 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,338
|$12,502
|$14,697
|Clean
|$10,059
|$12,157
|$14,276
|Average
|$9,501
|$11,468
|$13,435
|Rough
|$8,943
|$10,778
|$12,593
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Juke S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,266
|$11,303
|$13,369
|Clean
|$9,016
|$10,991
|$12,987
|Average
|$8,516
|$10,368
|$12,221
|Rough
|$8,016
|$9,745
|$11,456
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Juke SV 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,678
|$12,869
|$15,094
|Clean
|$10,389
|$12,514
|$14,662
|Average
|$9,813
|$11,805
|$13,798
|Rough
|$9,237
|$11,095
|$12,933
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Juke SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,979
|$13,169
|$15,391
|Clean
|$10,683
|$12,806
|$14,951
|Average
|$10,090
|$12,080
|$14,069
|Rough
|$9,497
|$11,354
|$13,188