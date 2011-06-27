  1. Home
2016 Nissan Juke Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2016 Nissan Juke NISMO 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,057$13,234$15,444
Clean$10,758$12,869$15,002
Average$10,161$12,140$14,118
Rough$9,565$11,410$13,234
Sell my 2016 Nissan Juke with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Juke near you
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Juke NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,810$16,001$18,228
Clean$13,437$15,560$17,707
Average$12,692$14,677$16,663
Rough$11,946$13,795$15,620
Sell my 2016 Nissan Juke with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Juke near you
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Juke NISMO 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,264$14,520$16,811
Clean$11,933$14,120$16,330
Average$11,271$13,319$15,367
Rough$10,609$12,519$14,405
Sell my 2016 Nissan Juke with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Juke near you
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Juke NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,100$11,440$11,798
Clean$10,801$11,124$11,461
Average$10,202$10,493$10,785
Rough$9,602$9,863$10,110
Sell my 2016 Nissan Juke with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Juke near you
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Juke SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,151$14,390$16,663
Clean$11,823$13,993$16,186
Average$11,167$13,199$15,232
Rough$10,511$12,406$14,278
Sell my 2016 Nissan Juke with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Juke near you
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Juke SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,031$12,081$14,160
Clean$9,760$11,747$13,754
Average$9,219$11,081$12,944
Rough$8,677$10,415$12,133
Sell my 2016 Nissan Juke with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Juke near you
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Juke S 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,338$12,502$14,697
Clean$10,059$12,157$14,276
Average$9,501$11,468$13,435
Rough$8,943$10,778$12,593
Sell my 2016 Nissan Juke with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Juke near you
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Juke S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,266$11,303$13,369
Clean$9,016$10,991$12,987
Average$8,516$10,368$12,221
Rough$8,016$9,745$11,456
Sell my 2016 Nissan Juke with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Juke near you
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Juke SV 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,678$12,869$15,094
Clean$10,389$12,514$14,662
Average$9,813$11,805$13,798
Rough$9,237$11,095$12,933
Sell my 2016 Nissan Juke with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Juke near you
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Juke SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,979$13,169$15,391
Clean$10,683$12,806$14,951
Average$10,090$12,080$14,069
Rough$9,497$11,354$13,188
Sell my 2016 Nissan Juke with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Juke near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Nissan Juke on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Nissan Juke with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,016 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,991 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Juke is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Nissan Juke with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,016 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,991 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Nissan Juke, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Nissan Juke with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,016 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,991 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Nissan Juke. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Nissan Juke and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Nissan Juke ranges from $8,016 to $13,369, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Nissan Juke is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.