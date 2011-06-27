Estimated values
2004 Oldsmobile Alero GLS 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,366
|$2,860
|$3,130
|Clean
|$2,093
|$2,535
|$2,775
|Average
|$1,549
|$1,884
|$2,065
|Rough
|$1,004
|$1,233
|$1,356
Estimated values
2004 Oldsmobile Alero GLS 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,351
|$2,844
|$3,112
|Clean
|$2,080
|$2,521
|$2,759
|Average
|$1,539
|$1,873
|$2,054
|Rough
|$998
|$1,226
|$1,348
Estimated values
2004 Oldsmobile Alero GL2 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,285
|$2,773
|$3,037
|Clean
|$2,022
|$2,457
|$2,693
|Average
|$1,496
|$1,826
|$2,004
|Rough
|$970
|$1,195
|$1,316
Estimated values
2004 Oldsmobile Alero GX 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,069
|$2,534
|$2,787
|Clean
|$1,831
|$2,246
|$2,471
|Average
|$1,354
|$1,669
|$1,839
|Rough
|$878
|$1,092
|$1,207
Estimated values
2004 Oldsmobile Alero GX 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,069
|$2,534
|$2,787
|Clean
|$1,831
|$2,246
|$2,471
|Average
|$1,354
|$1,669
|$1,839
|Rough
|$878
|$1,092
|$1,207
Estimated values
2004 Oldsmobile Alero GL1 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,191
|$2,669
|$2,929
|Clean
|$1,939
|$2,365
|$2,597
|Average
|$1,435
|$1,758
|$1,933
|Rough
|$930
|$1,150
|$1,269
Estimated values
2004 Oldsmobile Alero GL2 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,285
|$2,773
|$3,037
|Clean
|$2,022
|$2,457
|$2,693
|Average
|$1,496
|$1,826
|$2,004
|Rough
|$970
|$1,195
|$1,316
Estimated values
2004 Oldsmobile Alero GL1 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,191
|$2,669
|$2,929
|Clean
|$1,939
|$2,365
|$2,597
|Average
|$1,435
|$1,758
|$1,933
|Rough
|$930
|$1,150
|$1,269