Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,301
|$5,490
|$6,172
|Clean
|$4,037
|$5,148
|$5,774
|Average
|$3,511
|$4,463
|$4,977
|Rough
|$2,984
|$3,779
|$4,181
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320 CDI 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,221
|$5,427
|$6,117
|Clean
|$3,962
|$5,089
|$5,723
|Average
|$3,446
|$4,412
|$4,933
|Rough
|$2,929
|$3,735
|$4,144
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 Edition 10 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,089
|$6,495
|$7,301
|Clean
|$4,777
|$6,090
|$6,830
|Average
|$4,154
|$5,280
|$5,888
|Rough
|$3,531
|$4,470
|$4,945
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML63 AMG 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,716
|$10,830
|$12,045
|Clean
|$8,183
|$10,154
|$11,268
|Average
|$7,116
|$8,804
|$9,714
|Rough
|$6,049
|$7,454
|$8,159
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML550 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,970
|$6,353
|$7,144
|Clean
|$4,666
|$5,957
|$6,683
|Average
|$4,057
|$5,164
|$5,761
|Rough
|$3,449
|$4,372
|$4,839