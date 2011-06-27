Estimated values
2020 Nissan Murano Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,735
|$37,357
|$39,341
|Clean
|$35,248
|$36,845
|$38,798
|Average
|$34,272
|$35,820
|$37,712
|Rough
|$33,297
|$34,796
|$36,627
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,911
|$33,474
|$35,388
|Clean
|$31,476
|$33,015
|$34,900
|Average
|$30,605
|$32,097
|$33,923
|Rough
|$29,734
|$31,179
|$32,947
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,170
|$28,713
|$30,603
|Clean
|$26,799
|$28,319
|$30,180
|Average
|$26,057
|$27,532
|$29,336
|Rough
|$25,316
|$26,744
|$28,491
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,600
|$30,160
|$32,069
|Clean
|$28,210
|$29,747
|$31,626
|Average
|$27,429
|$28,919
|$30,741
|Rough
|$26,648
|$28,092
|$29,856
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,897
|$26,537
|$28,543
|Clean
|$24,558
|$26,173
|$28,149
|Average
|$23,878
|$25,445
|$27,361
|Rough
|$23,199
|$24,717
|$26,573
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,497
|$27,955
|$29,739
|Clean
|$26,135
|$27,572
|$29,329
|Average
|$25,412
|$26,805
|$28,508
|Rough
|$24,689
|$26,038
|$27,688
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,760
|$32,449
|$34,514
|Clean
|$30,340
|$32,004
|$34,038
|Average
|$29,500
|$31,113
|$33,085
|Rough
|$28,661
|$30,223
|$32,133
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Murano Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,149
|$35,778
|$37,771
|Clean
|$33,683
|$35,287
|$37,250
|Average
|$32,751
|$34,306
|$36,207
|Rough
|$31,819
|$33,325
|$35,165