  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2013 Ford F-150
  5. Appraisal value

2013 Ford F-150 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,096$16,728$18,947
Clean$13,457$15,963$18,057
Average$12,178$14,432$16,276
Rough$10,900$12,901$14,496
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,929$17,285$19,277
Clean$14,252$16,494$18,372
Average$12,898$14,912$16,561
Rough$11,544$13,331$14,749
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,078$22,256$24,941
Clean$18,213$21,238$23,769
Average$16,483$19,201$21,426
Rough$14,753$17,164$19,083
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,139$16,857$19,146
Clean$13,498$16,086$18,247
Average$12,216$14,543$16,448
Rough$10,933$13,000$14,649
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,103$14,752$16,980
Clean$11,554$14,077$16,182
Average$10,456$12,727$14,586
Rough$9,359$11,377$12,991
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,123$14,749$16,957
Clean$11,573$14,074$16,160
Average$10,474$12,724$14,567
Rough$9,374$11,374$12,974
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,076$15,903$18,278
Clean$12,483$15,175$17,420
Average$11,297$13,720$15,702
Rough$10,111$12,264$13,985
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,659$17,429$19,765
Clean$13,995$16,632$18,836
Average$12,665$15,037$16,979
Rough$11,336$13,442$15,122
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,974$22,145$24,822
Clean$18,114$21,131$23,656
Average$16,393$19,105$21,324
Rough$14,672$17,078$18,991
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,191$14,565$16,564
Clean$11,639$13,898$15,786
Average$10,533$12,565$14,229
Rough$9,427$11,232$12,673
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,516$24,869$27,707
Clean$20,541$23,731$26,406
Average$18,589$21,456$23,802
Rough$16,638$19,180$21,199
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,902$14,164$16,071
Clean$11,362$13,516$15,316
Average$10,283$12,220$13,806
Rough$9,203$10,924$12,296
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,509$15,073$17,230
Clean$11,941$14,383$16,420
Average$10,807$13,004$14,801
Rough$9,673$11,624$13,182
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,937$13,359$15,394
Clean$10,441$12,748$14,671
Average$9,449$11,525$13,225
Rough$8,457$10,303$11,778
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,926$18,692$21,026
Clean$15,203$17,836$20,038
Average$13,759$16,126$18,063
Rough$12,315$14,415$16,087
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,447$13,842$15,857
Clean$10,927$13,208$15,112
Average$9,889$11,941$13,622
Rough$8,851$10,675$12,132
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,128$26,808$29,921
Clean$22,079$25,581$28,516
Average$19,982$23,128$25,704
Rough$17,884$20,675$22,893
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,636$20,611$23,124
Clean$16,836$19,668$22,038
Average$15,237$17,782$19,865
Rough$13,637$15,896$17,692
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,391$23,640$26,388
Clean$19,467$22,558$25,148
Average$17,617$20,395$22,669
Rough$15,768$18,231$20,190
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,348$17,882$20,022
Clean$14,652$17,063$19,081
Average$13,260$15,427$17,200
Rough$11,868$13,791$15,319
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,346$20,414$23,005
Clean$16,559$19,480$21,924
Average$14,986$17,612$19,763
Rough$13,413$15,744$17,601
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,072$14,685$16,880
Clean$11,525$14,013$16,087
Average$10,430$12,669$14,501
Rough$9,335$11,325$12,915
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,354$19,881$22,024
Clean$16,567$18,971$20,989
Average$14,993$17,152$18,920
Rough$13,419$15,332$16,850
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,421$18,305$20,736
Clean$14,722$17,468$19,762
Average$13,323$15,793$17,814
Rough$11,925$14,117$15,865
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,786$18,542$20,867
Clean$15,070$17,694$19,887
Average$13,639$15,997$17,926
Rough$12,207$14,300$15,966
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,249$13,290$15,012
Clean$10,739$12,682$14,307
Average$9,719$11,466$12,897
Rough$8,699$10,250$11,486
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,812$18,803$21,323
Clean$15,095$17,943$20,322
Average$13,661$16,222$18,318
Rough$12,227$14,501$16,315
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,804$15,437$17,651
Clean$12,224$14,731$16,822
Average$11,062$13,318$15,164
Rough$9,901$11,905$13,505
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,222$18,850$21,073
Clean$15,486$17,988$20,083
Average$14,015$16,263$18,103
Rough$12,544$14,538$16,123
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,829$13,448$15,646
Clean$10,338$12,833$14,911
Average$9,356$11,602$13,440
Rough$8,374$10,371$11,970
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,111$19,951$22,350
Clean$16,335$19,038$21,300
Average$14,784$17,212$19,200
Rough$13,232$15,386$17,100
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,954$18,645$20,917
Clean$15,231$17,792$19,935
Average$13,784$16,085$17,969
Rough$12,337$14,379$16,004
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,360$14,111$16,420
Clean$10,845$13,465$15,649
Average$9,815$12,174$14,106
Rough$8,784$10,883$12,563
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,481$15,785$17,730
Clean$12,869$15,062$16,897
Average$11,647$13,618$15,231
Rough$10,424$12,173$13,565
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,074$21,660$24,678
Clean$17,254$20,669$23,519
Average$15,615$18,686$21,200
Rough$13,976$16,704$18,881
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,444$17,221$19,561
Clean$13,789$16,433$18,642
Average$12,479$14,857$16,804
Rough$11,169$13,281$14,966
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,203$15,847$18,074
Clean$12,604$15,122$17,225
Average$11,407$13,672$15,527
Rough$10,210$12,222$13,829
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,958$29,080$32,564
Clean$23,827$27,749$31,034
Average$21,563$25,088$27,974
Rough$19,300$22,427$24,915
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,385$17,451$20,028
Clean$13,733$16,653$19,087
Average$12,428$15,056$17,205
Rough$11,124$13,459$15,324
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,709$15,655$18,129
Clean$12,133$14,938$17,277
Average$10,980$13,506$15,574
Rough$9,828$12,073$13,870
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,689$17,652$19,322
Clean$14,978$16,844$18,414
Average$13,555$15,229$16,598
Rough$12,132$13,613$14,783
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,306$16,176$18,589
Clean$12,703$15,436$17,716
Average$11,496$13,955$15,969
Rough$10,289$12,475$14,223
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,772$11,990$13,852
Clean$9,329$11,441$13,202
Average$8,442$10,344$11,900
Rough$7,556$9,247$10,599
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,946$12,839$15,261
Clean$9,495$12,252$14,544
Average$8,593$11,077$13,110
Rough$7,691$9,902$11,676
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,422$14,016$16,194
Clean$10,905$13,375$15,433
Average$9,869$12,092$13,912
Rough$8,833$10,809$12,390
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,571$11,792$13,659
Clean$9,137$11,253$13,017
Average$8,269$10,174$11,734
Rough$7,401$9,095$10,451
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,719$20,783$23,370
Clean$16,915$19,832$22,272
Average$15,308$17,930$20,077
Rough$13,701$16,028$17,881
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,305$16,090$18,432
Clean$12,702$15,354$17,566
Average$11,495$13,882$15,834
Rough$10,289$12,409$14,102
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,772$23,283$26,245
Clean$18,875$22,217$25,012
Average$17,082$20,087$22,546
Rough$15,289$17,956$20,080
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 Limited 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,132$23,393$26,150
Clean$19,219$22,323$24,921
Average$17,393$20,182$22,464
Rough$15,567$18,041$20,007
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,898$21,413$24,373
Clean$17,086$20,433$23,228
Average$15,463$18,473$20,938
Rough$13,840$16,514$18,648
Sell my 2013 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Ford F-150 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,137 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,253 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-150 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,137 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,253 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Ford F-150, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,137 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,253 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Ford F-150. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Ford F-150 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Ford F-150 ranges from $7,401 to $13,659, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Ford F-150 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.