Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,096
|$16,728
|$18,947
|Clean
|$13,457
|$15,963
|$18,057
|Average
|$12,178
|$14,432
|$16,276
|Rough
|$10,900
|$12,901
|$14,496
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,929
|$17,285
|$19,277
|Clean
|$14,252
|$16,494
|$18,372
|Average
|$12,898
|$14,912
|$16,561
|Rough
|$11,544
|$13,331
|$14,749
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,078
|$22,256
|$24,941
|Clean
|$18,213
|$21,238
|$23,769
|Average
|$16,483
|$19,201
|$21,426
|Rough
|$14,753
|$17,164
|$19,083
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,139
|$16,857
|$19,146
|Clean
|$13,498
|$16,086
|$18,247
|Average
|$12,216
|$14,543
|$16,448
|Rough
|$10,933
|$13,000
|$14,649
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,103
|$14,752
|$16,980
|Clean
|$11,554
|$14,077
|$16,182
|Average
|$10,456
|$12,727
|$14,586
|Rough
|$9,359
|$11,377
|$12,991
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,123
|$14,749
|$16,957
|Clean
|$11,573
|$14,074
|$16,160
|Average
|$10,474
|$12,724
|$14,567
|Rough
|$9,374
|$11,374
|$12,974
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,076
|$15,903
|$18,278
|Clean
|$12,483
|$15,175
|$17,420
|Average
|$11,297
|$13,720
|$15,702
|Rough
|$10,111
|$12,264
|$13,985
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,659
|$17,429
|$19,765
|Clean
|$13,995
|$16,632
|$18,836
|Average
|$12,665
|$15,037
|$16,979
|Rough
|$11,336
|$13,442
|$15,122
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,974
|$22,145
|$24,822
|Clean
|$18,114
|$21,131
|$23,656
|Average
|$16,393
|$19,105
|$21,324
|Rough
|$14,672
|$17,078
|$18,991
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,191
|$14,565
|$16,564
|Clean
|$11,639
|$13,898
|$15,786
|Average
|$10,533
|$12,565
|$14,229
|Rough
|$9,427
|$11,232
|$12,673
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,516
|$24,869
|$27,707
|Clean
|$20,541
|$23,731
|$26,406
|Average
|$18,589
|$21,456
|$23,802
|Rough
|$16,638
|$19,180
|$21,199
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,902
|$14,164
|$16,071
|Clean
|$11,362
|$13,516
|$15,316
|Average
|$10,283
|$12,220
|$13,806
|Rough
|$9,203
|$10,924
|$12,296
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,509
|$15,073
|$17,230
|Clean
|$11,941
|$14,383
|$16,420
|Average
|$10,807
|$13,004
|$14,801
|Rough
|$9,673
|$11,624
|$13,182
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,937
|$13,359
|$15,394
|Clean
|$10,441
|$12,748
|$14,671
|Average
|$9,449
|$11,525
|$13,225
|Rough
|$8,457
|$10,303
|$11,778
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,926
|$18,692
|$21,026
|Clean
|$15,203
|$17,836
|$20,038
|Average
|$13,759
|$16,126
|$18,063
|Rough
|$12,315
|$14,415
|$16,087
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,447
|$13,842
|$15,857
|Clean
|$10,927
|$13,208
|$15,112
|Average
|$9,889
|$11,941
|$13,622
|Rough
|$8,851
|$10,675
|$12,132
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,128
|$26,808
|$29,921
|Clean
|$22,079
|$25,581
|$28,516
|Average
|$19,982
|$23,128
|$25,704
|Rough
|$17,884
|$20,675
|$22,893
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,636
|$20,611
|$23,124
|Clean
|$16,836
|$19,668
|$22,038
|Average
|$15,237
|$17,782
|$19,865
|Rough
|$13,637
|$15,896
|$17,692
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,391
|$23,640
|$26,388
|Clean
|$19,467
|$22,558
|$25,148
|Average
|$17,617
|$20,395
|$22,669
|Rough
|$15,768
|$18,231
|$20,190
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,348
|$17,882
|$20,022
|Clean
|$14,652
|$17,063
|$19,081
|Average
|$13,260
|$15,427
|$17,200
|Rough
|$11,868
|$13,791
|$15,319
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,346
|$20,414
|$23,005
|Clean
|$16,559
|$19,480
|$21,924
|Average
|$14,986
|$17,612
|$19,763
|Rough
|$13,413
|$15,744
|$17,601
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,072
|$14,685
|$16,880
|Clean
|$11,525
|$14,013
|$16,087
|Average
|$10,430
|$12,669
|$14,501
|Rough
|$9,335
|$11,325
|$12,915
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,354
|$19,881
|$22,024
|Clean
|$16,567
|$18,971
|$20,989
|Average
|$14,993
|$17,152
|$18,920
|Rough
|$13,419
|$15,332
|$16,850
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,421
|$18,305
|$20,736
|Clean
|$14,722
|$17,468
|$19,762
|Average
|$13,323
|$15,793
|$17,814
|Rough
|$11,925
|$14,117
|$15,865
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,786
|$18,542
|$20,867
|Clean
|$15,070
|$17,694
|$19,887
|Average
|$13,639
|$15,997
|$17,926
|Rough
|$12,207
|$14,300
|$15,966
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,249
|$13,290
|$15,012
|Clean
|$10,739
|$12,682
|$14,307
|Average
|$9,719
|$11,466
|$12,897
|Rough
|$8,699
|$10,250
|$11,486
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,812
|$18,803
|$21,323
|Clean
|$15,095
|$17,943
|$20,322
|Average
|$13,661
|$16,222
|$18,318
|Rough
|$12,227
|$14,501
|$16,315
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,804
|$15,437
|$17,651
|Clean
|$12,224
|$14,731
|$16,822
|Average
|$11,062
|$13,318
|$15,164
|Rough
|$9,901
|$11,905
|$13,505
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,222
|$18,850
|$21,073
|Clean
|$15,486
|$17,988
|$20,083
|Average
|$14,015
|$16,263
|$18,103
|Rough
|$12,544
|$14,538
|$16,123
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,829
|$13,448
|$15,646
|Clean
|$10,338
|$12,833
|$14,911
|Average
|$9,356
|$11,602
|$13,440
|Rough
|$8,374
|$10,371
|$11,970
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,111
|$19,951
|$22,350
|Clean
|$16,335
|$19,038
|$21,300
|Average
|$14,784
|$17,212
|$19,200
|Rough
|$13,232
|$15,386
|$17,100
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,954
|$18,645
|$20,917
|Clean
|$15,231
|$17,792
|$19,935
|Average
|$13,784
|$16,085
|$17,969
|Rough
|$12,337
|$14,379
|$16,004
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,360
|$14,111
|$16,420
|Clean
|$10,845
|$13,465
|$15,649
|Average
|$9,815
|$12,174
|$14,106
|Rough
|$8,784
|$10,883
|$12,563
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,481
|$15,785
|$17,730
|Clean
|$12,869
|$15,062
|$16,897
|Average
|$11,647
|$13,618
|$15,231
|Rough
|$10,424
|$12,173
|$13,565
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,074
|$21,660
|$24,678
|Clean
|$17,254
|$20,669
|$23,519
|Average
|$15,615
|$18,686
|$21,200
|Rough
|$13,976
|$16,704
|$18,881
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,444
|$17,221
|$19,561
|Clean
|$13,789
|$16,433
|$18,642
|Average
|$12,479
|$14,857
|$16,804
|Rough
|$11,169
|$13,281
|$14,966
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,203
|$15,847
|$18,074
|Clean
|$12,604
|$15,122
|$17,225
|Average
|$11,407
|$13,672
|$15,527
|Rough
|$10,210
|$12,222
|$13,829
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,958
|$29,080
|$32,564
|Clean
|$23,827
|$27,749
|$31,034
|Average
|$21,563
|$25,088
|$27,974
|Rough
|$19,300
|$22,427
|$24,915
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,385
|$17,451
|$20,028
|Clean
|$13,733
|$16,653
|$19,087
|Average
|$12,428
|$15,056
|$17,205
|Rough
|$11,124
|$13,459
|$15,324
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,709
|$15,655
|$18,129
|Clean
|$12,133
|$14,938
|$17,277
|Average
|$10,980
|$13,506
|$15,574
|Rough
|$9,828
|$12,073
|$13,870
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,689
|$17,652
|$19,322
|Clean
|$14,978
|$16,844
|$18,414
|Average
|$13,555
|$15,229
|$16,598
|Rough
|$12,132
|$13,613
|$14,783
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,306
|$16,176
|$18,589
|Clean
|$12,703
|$15,436
|$17,716
|Average
|$11,496
|$13,955
|$15,969
|Rough
|$10,289
|$12,475
|$14,223
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,772
|$11,990
|$13,852
|Clean
|$9,329
|$11,441
|$13,202
|Average
|$8,442
|$10,344
|$11,900
|Rough
|$7,556
|$9,247
|$10,599
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,946
|$12,839
|$15,261
|Clean
|$9,495
|$12,252
|$14,544
|Average
|$8,593
|$11,077
|$13,110
|Rough
|$7,691
|$9,902
|$11,676
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,422
|$14,016
|$16,194
|Clean
|$10,905
|$13,375
|$15,433
|Average
|$9,869
|$12,092
|$13,912
|Rough
|$8,833
|$10,809
|$12,390
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,571
|$11,792
|$13,659
|Clean
|$9,137
|$11,253
|$13,017
|Average
|$8,269
|$10,174
|$11,734
|Rough
|$7,401
|$9,095
|$10,451
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,719
|$20,783
|$23,370
|Clean
|$16,915
|$19,832
|$22,272
|Average
|$15,308
|$17,930
|$20,077
|Rough
|$13,701
|$16,028
|$17,881
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,305
|$16,090
|$18,432
|Clean
|$12,702
|$15,354
|$17,566
|Average
|$11,495
|$13,882
|$15,834
|Rough
|$10,289
|$12,409
|$14,102
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,772
|$23,283
|$26,245
|Clean
|$18,875
|$22,217
|$25,012
|Average
|$17,082
|$20,087
|$22,546
|Rough
|$15,289
|$17,956
|$20,080
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 Limited 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,132
|$23,393
|$26,150
|Clean
|$19,219
|$22,323
|$24,921
|Average
|$17,393
|$20,182
|$22,464
|Rough
|$15,567
|$18,041
|$20,007
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,898
|$21,413
|$24,373
|Clean
|$17,086
|$20,433
|$23,228
|Average
|$15,463
|$18,473
|$20,938
|Rough
|$13,840
|$16,514
|$18,648