Estimated values
2019 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,901
|$45,940
|$48,460
|Clean
|$43,101
|$45,110
|$47,584
|Average
|$41,501
|$43,450
|$45,832
|Rough
|$39,901
|$41,790
|$44,080
Estimated values
2019 GMC Yukon SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,728
|$46,406
|$49,709
|Clean
|$42,931
|$45,568
|$48,811
|Average
|$41,337
|$43,891
|$47,014
|Rough
|$39,743
|$42,214
|$45,217
Estimated values
2019 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,045
|$44,166
|$46,787
|Clean
|$41,279
|$43,368
|$45,941
|Average
|$39,747
|$41,772
|$44,250
|Rough
|$38,214
|$40,176
|$42,559
Estimated values
2019 GMC Yukon SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,881
|$41,967
|$44,543
|Clean
|$39,155
|$41,209
|$43,738
|Average
|$37,701
|$39,693
|$42,128
|Rough
|$36,247
|$38,176
|$40,518
Estimated values
2019 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,460
|$42,495
|$46,229
|Clean
|$38,741
|$41,727
|$45,394
|Average
|$37,303
|$40,191
|$43,723
|Rough
|$35,865
|$38,656
|$42,052
Estimated values
2019 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,744
|$50,821
|$53,392
|Clean
|$47,855
|$49,903
|$52,427
|Average
|$46,079
|$48,066
|$50,497
|Rough
|$44,302
|$46,230
|$48,568
Estimated values
2019 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$51,209
|$53,286
|$55,858
|Clean
|$50,276
|$52,323
|$54,848
|Average
|$48,409
|$50,398
|$52,829
|Rough
|$46,543
|$48,473
|$50,810
Estimated values
2019 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,307
|$41,252
|$44,878
|Clean
|$37,608
|$40,507
|$44,067
|Average
|$36,212
|$39,016
|$42,445
|Rough
|$34,816
|$37,525
|$40,823