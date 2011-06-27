Lotus value appraisal
A quick guide to the Lotus value tool
How Lotus values are calculated: Our calculator uses data from a wide variety of sources, including dealer transactions, depreciation costs for unique vehicles, and consumer information. The appraised value is based on factors such as the year of the Lotus, the model, trim, mileage, depreciation and features.
Which Lotus vehicles can be appraised: Just about every Lotus is covered. The tool appraises vehicles dating back to 1990, so if you own a classic car, this method will not work. In that specific case, you'd need to find a specialized classic car guide, such as Hagerty, to determine its fair market value.
