Estimated values
2010 Ford Taurus Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,551
|$6,092
|$7,152
|Clean
|$4,231
|$5,669
|$6,639
|Average
|$3,591
|$4,823
|$5,613
|Rough
|$2,950
|$3,977
|$4,587
Estimated values
2010 Ford Taurus SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,575
|$6,188
|$7,295
|Clean
|$4,253
|$5,758
|$6,772
|Average
|$3,609
|$4,899
|$5,725
|Rough
|$2,966
|$4,040
|$4,678
Estimated values
2010 Ford Taurus SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,249
|$5,820
|$6,895
|Clean
|$3,950
|$5,416
|$6,400
|Average
|$3,352
|$4,608
|$5,411
|Rough
|$2,754
|$3,800
|$4,422
Estimated values
2010 Ford Taurus SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,952
|$6,694
|$7,889
|Clean
|$4,603
|$6,229
|$7,324
|Average
|$3,907
|$5,300
|$6,192
|Rough
|$3,210
|$4,370
|$5,060
Estimated values
2010 Ford Taurus Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,007
|$6,690
|$7,848
|Clean
|$4,655
|$6,226
|$7,285
|Average
|$3,950
|$5,297
|$6,159
|Rough
|$3,246
|$4,368
|$5,033
Estimated values
2010 Ford Taurus SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,037
|$7,885
|$9,163
|Clean
|$5,612
|$7,338
|$8,505
|Average
|$4,763
|$6,243
|$7,191
|Rough
|$3,913
|$5,148
|$5,876